These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benfold Sq., 42000 block, noon to 7:45 p.m. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gray Poplar Terr., 25000 block, noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 7. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dry Ridge Terr., 43000 block, 3:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Milltown Knoll Sq., 23000 block, Aug. 29 to Sept. 6. A stove was stolen from a residence under construction.

Sawgrass Pl. and Mossy Glen Trail, Sept. 12 to Sept. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ship Sq., 25000 block, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Four credit cards were stolen from a locker at a gym.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 10:11 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.

Ayrlee Ave., 300 block, 2:51 p.m. Sept. 10. Harassment was reported.

Baish Dr., 300 block, 2:47 p.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 7:16 p.m. Sept. 11. Harassment was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 7:44 p.m. Sept. 11. Harassment was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 9:19 a.m. Sept. 7. Harassment was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 11:08 a.m. Sept. 12. Threats were reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 7. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:52 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 12. Harassment was reported.

Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.

Linden Hill Way, unit block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.

Magruder Pl., 200 block, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:03 a.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 10:31 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.

Radford Terr., 600 block, 11:24 a.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.

Rusert Dr., 400 block, 9:56 a.m. Sept. 12. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Clubhouse Dr. Sw, 100 block, 10:04 a.m. Sept. 12. Abduction was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarkes Gap Rd., 16700 block, 9:28 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Durham Ct., 42800 block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:34 a.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, noon Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 3:05 a.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Nelson Ct., 1000 block, 11:22 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 11:44 p.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Woodridge Pkwy., 44100 block, 8:29 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax St., unit block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

James Monroe Hwy., 19400 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8:48 p.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 6. Property was damaged.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

La Bete Ct., 19800 block, 11:16 a.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cornwell Lane E., 100 block, 10:54 a.m. Aug. 31. Items were stolen from a purse.

Main St. E., 500 block, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Wintergreen Dr., 600 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 5. Two recycle bins were stolen from a residence.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarkes Gap Rd., 16700 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 2 to 7:15 a.m. Sept. 6. Pears were harvested and removed from an enclosed orchard.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise St., 100 block, 1:41 a.m. Sept. 8. Threats were reported. A 29-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amelia St. N., 1300 block, 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Beech Rd. W., 200 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Breezy Point Terr., 20000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 5 to 8:55 a.m. Sept. 6. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A garage door opener and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.

Concord Ct. N., 700 block, 3:54 a.m. Sept. 7. A man found a male perpetrator inside his vehicle and was assaulted before the perpetrator fled from the scene.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 11:33 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 6. A man attempted to take merchandise from a store without paying. An employee stopped the man but he was able to flee from the scene.

Fairchild Terr., 20000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A bicycle was stolen from a garage and a garage door opener and a GPS were stolen from a vehicle.

Glenmere Sq., 20000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Ironwood Rd., 1000 block, Sept. 12. A door window was smashed and a man was seen inside a house for sale.

Laurel Ave. W., 100 block, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 29 to 8 a.m. Sept. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lynnhaven Sq., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridgehaven Terr., 20700 block, 12:53 p.m. Sept. 7. A man was found inside an apartment and then he pushed a female resident before fleeing from the scene.

Sanderson Dr., 1400 block, 3:30 to 3:40 a.m. Sept. 6. An attempt was made to steal a stereo from a vehicle.

Westover Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glenmere Sq., 20000 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 10. A 2013 Nissan Frontier was stolen.

Holiday Dr., 45000 block, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. A 2014 Harley Davidson V-Rod motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Algonkian Pkwy. and Middlefield Dr., 12:33 p.m. Sept. 6. Graffiti was sprayed in a pedestrian tunnel.

Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Center Brook Sq., 20000 block, 3:51 a.m. Sept. 10. Two male perpetrators were seen tampering with two vehicles. An owner yelled, and they fled on foot.

Maple Ave. E., 1000 block, 1 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Thomas Jefferson and E. Frederick drives, 4:51 a.m. Sept. 12. Five vehicle mirrors were damaged.

Trefoil Lane, 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A vehicle window was broken.