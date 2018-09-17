Benfold Sq., 42000 block, noon to 7:45 p.m. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Gray Poplar Terr., 25000 block, noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 7. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.
Dry Ridge Terr., 43000 block, 3:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Milltown Knoll Sq., 23000 block, Aug. 29 to Sept. 6. A stove was stolen from a residence under construction.
Sawgrass Pl. and Mossy Glen Trail, Sept. 12 to Sept. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.
Ship Sq., 25000 block, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Four credit cards were stolen from a locker at a gym.
Adams Dr., 100 block, 10:11 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.
Ayrlee Ave., 300 block, 2:51 p.m. Sept. 10. Harassment was reported.
Baish Dr., 300 block, 2:47 p.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 7:16 p.m. Sept. 11. Harassment was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 7:44 p.m. Sept. 11. Harassment was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 9:19 a.m. Sept. 7. Harassment was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 11:08 a.m. Sept. 12. Threats were reported.
Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 7. Harassment was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:52 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 12. Harassment was reported.
Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.
Linden Hill Way, unit block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.
Magruder Pl., 200 block, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.
Market St. E., 500 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 2:03 a.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 600 block, 10:31 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.
Radford Terr., 600 block, 11:24 a.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.
Rusert Dr., 400 block, 9:56 a.m. Sept. 12. Threats were reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. Sw, 100 block, 10:04 a.m. Sept. 12. Abduction was reported.
Clarkes Gap Rd., 16700 block, 9:28 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Durham Ct., 42800 block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:34 a.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, noon Sept. 11. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 600 block, 3:05 a.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Nansemond St., 300 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported.
Nelson Ct., 1000 block, 11:22 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.
Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 12. Trespassing was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Prosperity Ave., unit block, 11:44 p.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Woodridge Pkwy., 44100 block, 8:29 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle was stolen.
James Monroe Hwy., 19400 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8:48 p.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 6. Property was damaged.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.
La Bete Ct., 19800 block, 11:16 a.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.
Prosperity Ave., unit block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.
Cornwell Lane E., 100 block, 10:54 a.m. Aug. 31. Items were stolen from a purse.
Main St. E., 500 block, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.
Wintergreen Dr., 600 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 5. Two recycle bins were stolen from a residence.
Clarkes Gap Rd., 16700 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 2 to 7:15 a.m. Sept. 6. Pears were harvested and removed from an enclosed orchard.
Enterprise St., 100 block, 1:41 a.m. Sept. 8. Threats were reported. A 29-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Amelia St. N., 1300 block, 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Beech Rd. W., 200 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Breezy Point Terr., 20000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 5 to 8:55 a.m. Sept. 6. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A garage door opener and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.
Concord Ct. N., 700 block, 3:54 a.m. Sept. 7. A man found a male perpetrator inside his vehicle and was assaulted before the perpetrator fled from the scene.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 11:33 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 6. A man attempted to take merchandise from a store without paying. An employee stopped the man but he was able to flee from the scene.
Fairchild Terr., 20000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A bicycle was stolen from a garage and a garage door opener and a GPS were stolen from a vehicle.
Glenmere Sq., 20000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Ironwood Rd., 1000 block, Sept. 12. A door window was smashed and a man was seen inside a house for sale.
Laurel Ave. W., 100 block, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 29 to 8 a.m. Sept. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Lynnhaven Sq., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridgehaven Terr., 20700 block, 12:53 p.m. Sept. 7. A man was found inside an apartment and then he pushed a female resident before fleeing from the scene.
Sanderson Dr., 1400 block, 3:30 to 3:40 a.m. Sept. 6. An attempt was made to steal a stereo from a vehicle.
Westover Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle.
Glenmere Sq., 20000 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 10. A 2013 Nissan Frontier was stolen.
Holiday Dr., 45000 block, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. A 2014 Harley Davidson V-Rod motorcycle was stolen.
Algonkian Pkwy. and Middlefield Dr., 12:33 p.m. Sept. 6. Graffiti was sprayed in a pedestrian tunnel.
Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.
Broadspear Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Two vehicles were tampered with.
Center Brook Sq., 20000 block, 3:51 a.m. Sept. 10. Two male perpetrators were seen tampering with two vehicles. An owner yelled, and they fled on foot.
Maple Ave. E., 1000 block, 1 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.
Thomas Jefferson and E. Frederick drives, 4:51 a.m. Sept. 12. Five vehicle mirrors were damaged.
Trefoil Lane, 46000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A vehicle window was broken.