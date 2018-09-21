These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barncrest Lane and Tulip Poplar Plaza, Sept. 18 to Sept. 19. Shingles were stolen from a construction site.

Little Krepps Ct., 25000 block, Sept. 16 to Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Shipley Terr., 23000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 12 to 3 p.m.Sept. 14. A blue 1993 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cynthia Terr., 41000 block, 3 a.m.Sept. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Little Krepps Ct., 25000 block,Sept. 16 toSept. 17. A vehicle was tampered with.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Green Stable Sq., 21000 block, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.Sept. 9. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Green Stable Sq., 21000 block,Sept. 15 toSept. 16. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.

Sawgrass Pl. and Ashburn Village Blvd.,Sept. 12 toSept. 13. Tools were stolen from a truck and trailer entered by smashing a window.

Sawgrass Pl. and Ashburn Village Blvd.,Sept. 12 toSept. 13. Tools were stolen from a van entered by smashing a window.

Sir Timothy Dr., 21000 block,Sept. 14 toSept. 17. Two rolls of industrial copper were stolen from a shipping container.

VANDALISM

Scara Pl., 21000 block,Sept. 15 toSept. 16. A mailbox was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULTS

Donerails Chase Dr., 25000 block, 1:56 a.m.Sept. 19. Two people fought. A 23-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonial Hwy. W., unit block,Sept. 6 toSept. 13. A vacant house was entered by damaging a door.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 7:40 p.m.Sept. 14. Two people fought.

Adams Dr., unit block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.

Adams Dr., unit block, 7:40 p.m.Sept. 16. Two people fought.

Ayrlee Ave., 300 block, 10:51 a.m.Sept. 14. Harassment was reported.

Baish Dr., 300 block, 4:28 p.m.Sept. 15. Two people fought.

Cambria Terr., 1100 block, 8:08 a.m.Sept. 13. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 5 p.m.Sept. 17. Two people fought.

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 9:59 p.m.Sept. 17. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 7:57 p.m.Sept. 18. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:42 a.m.Sept. 15. A fight was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:58 p.m.Sept. 15. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 7:45 p.m.Sept. 18. Two people fought.

Graywood Way, 1700 block, 3:45 p.m.Sept. 13. Harassment was reported.

Harry Bird Hwy. and River Creek Pkwy., 5:13 p.m.Sept. 17. Abuse was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 11:11 a.m.Sept. 13. Threats were reported.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 4:04 p.m.Sept. 14. Threats were reported.

Smartts Lane, 800 block, 11:36 a.m.Sept. 16. Two people fought.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 11:38 p.m.Sept. 19. Threats were reported.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 6:40 p.m.Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Spring Cellar Ct., 43400 block, 1:33 a.m.Sept. 20. Threats were reported.

Woodridge Pkwy., 44100 block, 6:31 p.m.Sept. 17. Harassment was reported.

ROBBERIES

Market St. E., 600 block, 9:19 p.m.Sept. 14. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., unit block, 3:19 a.m.Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Amys Meadow Ct., 14000 block, 10 a.m.Sept. 16. Material was stolen from a construction site.

Canoe Landing Ct., 18900 block, 11:14 a.m.Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:13 a.m.Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Cochran Mill Rd., 42000 block,Sept. 17 toSept. 18. Two welding cables were stolen from a truck.

Cochran Mill Rd., 42700 block, 1:58 p.m.Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:22 a.m.Sept. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6:34 p.m.Sept. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 2:53 p.m.Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:47 a.m.Sept. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:43 p.m.Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Grenata Preserve Pl., 41000 block, 11:23 p.m.Sept. 19. Two males entered a garage and fled when an owner confronted them.

Harbor Hills Terr., 43900 block, 6:16 p.m.Sept. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 10:03 p.m.Sept. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 4:48 p.m.Sept. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 5:11 p.m.Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 1:52 p.m.Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 7:11 p.m.Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 2:15 p.m.Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Running Ridge Way, 43000 block, 5:33 p.m.Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Turnberry Isle Ct., 43400 block, 5:59 p.m.Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

York Lane, 600 block, 5:59 a.m.Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 12:06 p.m.Sept. 19. A vehicle was tampered with.

Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 4:12 p.m.Sept. 18. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 6:12 p.m.Sept. 19. Property was damaged.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 11:49 a.m.Sept. 13. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 1:10 p.m.Sept. 15. Property was damaged.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 8:43 a.m.Sept. 18. Property was damaged.

Gateway Dr., 600 block, 6:37 p.m.Sept. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Longfellow Dr., 600 block, 8:21 a.m.Sept. 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

Loudoun St., unit block, 5:08 p.m.Sept. 18. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4:05 p.m.Sept. 19. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Main St. E., 700 block, 9:51 a.m.Sept. 8. A female entered a business and harassed employees about their ethnicity.

Maple Ave. S., 200 block, 5 p.m.Sept. 12. Two neighbors fought.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Holiday Dr., 45000 block, 7:50 p.m.Sept. 14. A security guard assaulted a hotel employee. A 27-year-old Capital Heights man was arrested and charged.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 12:03 a.m.Sept. 16. A man attempted to fight with patrons in a restaurant. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 11:46 p.m.Sept. 13. A man assaulted a deputy and fled on foot but was apprehended. A 21-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Waterview Plaza, 46000 block, 2 a.m.Sept. 16. A man entered a hotel room and assaulted a female. A 22-year-old man, no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 4 p.m.Sept. 14. A man displayed a machete outside a business and damaged a window and shrubs. A 58-year-old man, no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Enterprise St., 400 block, 4:30 p.m.Sept. 17. A male chased a man with a machete inside a store. A 49-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chamois Ct., 42000 block, 9:30Sept. 17 to 7:20 a.m.Sept. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Ironwood Rd., 1000 block, 6:58 a.m.Sept. 13. Trespassing was reported. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Manekin Plaza, 46000 block, 6 p.m.Sept. 18 to 8:30 p.m.Sept. 19. An office was entered by forcing a door. Nothing was reported missing.

Manekin Plaza, 46000 block, 6 p.m.Sept. 18 to 8:30 p.m.Sept. 19. Electronics were stolen from an office entered by forcing a door.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenthorn Ave. and Redwood Dr., 6 p.m.Sept. 14 to 3:30 p.m.Sept. 15. A 1995 black Ford Ranger was stolen.

N. Kennedy Rd. and E. Holly Ave., 5:51 p.m.Sept. 19. A silver Lexus was stolen. A 52-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Kincora Dr., 45000 block,Sept. 12 toSept. 13. Locks on shipping containers were cut, a spotlight was smashed, and a power cord to a site camera was cut.

Minor Rd., 100 block, 10:45 a.m.Sept. 16. Rocks were thrown at a vehicle.

Norwood Ct., 1000 block, Aug. 1 toSept. 15. A vehicle seatbelt and gear shift were damaged.