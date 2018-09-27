These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

John Mosby Hwy., 41700 block, noon Sept. 23 to 12:25 p.m. Sept. 26. A mower was stolen from a garage.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Shipley Terr., 23000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 12 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. A blue 1993 Toyota Corolla reported stolen was recovered on Sept. 21.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crested Quail Dr., 22000 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21. A wallet with cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Foundation Dr. and Charitable St., 5 p.m. Sept. 22 to 7 a.m. Sept. 24. Windows were stolen from a construction site.

Savin Hill Dr., 20300 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 24. A BB gun was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Demott Dr., 21500 block, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 24. A bicycle and trash were thrown into a community pool.

Fling Ct., 43100 block, 9:19 p.m. Sept. 23. An egg was thrown at a residence causing damage to a screen.

BLUEMONT AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Yellow Schoolhouse Rd., 19000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 26 to 2:20 p.m. Sept. 15. A delivered package was stolen from a residence. The package was located on the roadway. It was opened but items were not stolen.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULTS

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, 9:33 p.m. Sept. 26. A man assaulted a restaurant employee. A 22-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, Sept. 18. A teal and gray mountain bike was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashburn Rd., 19800 block, 10:48 a.m. Sept. 20. Threats were reported.

Bellview Ct., 4:55 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11:37 a.m. Sept. 23. Threats were reported.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 20. Two people fought.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19300 block, 3:26 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 17300 block, 12:28 a.m. Sept. 23. During an arrest, a man struck a deputy after a struggle and fled into the woods. A K-9 unit located the man. A 43-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged. The deputy was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 12:02 p.m. Sept. 25. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 20. Harassment was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4:27 p.m. Sept. 20. A fight was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:33 p.m. Sept. 24. Two people fought.

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 10:52 p.m. Sept. 25. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 300 block, 7:57 a.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 10:41 p.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:06 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:13 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 22. A fight was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 3:27 p.m. Sept. 26. Threats were reported.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 11:04 p.m. Sept. 22. Harassment was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 12:35 a.m. Sept. 23. A fight was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 5:08 p.m. Sept. 20. Harassment was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:48 a.m. Sept. 26. A fight was reported.

Washington St., 100 block, 12:48 p.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 8:02 a.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Currant Terr., 500 block, 1:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Davis Ave., 100 block, 2:09 p.m. Sept. 21. A credit card was stolen.

Depot Ct., 200 block, 9:12 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 200 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:21 p.m. Sept. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11:03 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3:10 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Kittiwake Dr., 43800 block, 10:44 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 12:02 a.m. Sept. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 8:05 p.m. Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 3:36 p.m. Sept. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 6:54 a.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Moorland Ct., 43700 block, 10:04 a.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4:46 p.m. Sept. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridgeback Ct. and Kipheart Dr., 1 p.m. Sept. 11 to 1 p.m. Sept. 20. A generator was stolen.

Ridgeback Ct. and Kipheart Dr., 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Woodridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 12:20 to 1 a.m. Sept. 23. Cash and checks were stolen from a wedding reception.

Woodridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:34 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 7:27 p.m. Sept. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Adams Dr., unit block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged.

Charles Town Pike, 40100 block, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 24. A vehicle was tampered with.

Harrison St., 8:23 p.m. Sept. 24. A vehicle was tampered with.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 10:03 p.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lees Mill Sq., 43000 block, 12:30 to 4 a.m. Sept. 19. A residence window was shattered.

Lees Mill Sq., 43600 block, 12:01 p.m. Sept. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

Liberty St., 200 block, 3:37 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sycolin Rd., 800 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Snickersville Tpk., 36900 block, 9:30 to 10 a.m. May 26. A firearm reported stolen was found on Sept. 22.

White Rock Rd., 13200 block, 11:55 a.m. Sept. 26. Construction material was stolen from a garage opened by force.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cranston St., 46200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 25. A man threatened a female.

Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 21. Two people fought. A 40-year-old Hagerstown man was arrested and charged.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, noon Sept. 22. Threats were reported. A 23-year-old Berryville man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Amelia and N. Upton streets, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20. A juvenile female observed a man inside a vehicle exposing himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Applegate Dr., 200 block, 3:25 a.m. Sept. 25. Emblems from two vehicles were stolen.

Derby Ave. W., 300 block, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 22. A paint sprayer, a table saw and an air compressor were stolen from a van entered by damaging a door.

Fairgrove Sq., 46800 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 9 to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 25. A package was stolen from outside a residence.

Glenn Dr., 22100 block, 3:06 p.m. Sept. 21. An attempt was made to take money from donation boxes and bowls at a monastery.

Thomas Jefferson Dr. and Community Plaza, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Tools were stolen from a trailer entered by damaging a lock.

Thoreau Ct., 21000 block, 6:42 a.m. Sept. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a lock.

Tyler Lane, unit block, 8 a.m. Sept. 1 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a lock.

Westwood Pl., 47200 block, 5:11 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was stolen from a residence. A 46-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Westwood Pl., 47300 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 23. Two laptop computers were stolen from a residence.

York Rd. N. and W. Derby Dr., 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to 9:10 a.m. Sept. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Almey Ct., 100 block, 3:31 p.m. July 13 to 3:31 p.m. Sept. 21. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen. A 34-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 3:30 to 6:47 p.m. Sept. 22. A green 2003 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Holiday Dr., 44400 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 13 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24. A red 2012 Fiat 500 was stolen.

Sterling Blvd. and E. Laurel Ave., 8:31 p.m. Sept. 23. During a traffic stop, a vehicle was determined stolen from Ohio. A 45-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Dulany Ct. and Cromwell Rd., 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to 7 a.m. Sept. 21. A fire hydrant was spray painted.

Elmwood Ct., 45000 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 20. Windows of company trucks were broken and keys were broken off in the ignition. Wire fuses were also tampered with. Several vehicle keys were found in a creek behind a business.

Glenn Dr., 400 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25. An attempt was made to enter a building by damaging a door.

Markey Ct., 22600 block, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

Westwick Ct., 100 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 20 to 9 a.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle was spray painted.