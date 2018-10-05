These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Natalie Terr., 44000 block, 1:25 p.m. Sept. 30. A male assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 27. A female observed a juvenile male expose himself through a window inside a business. Then he was reported to enter another store and stole merchandise.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Channing Ct., 21000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3. A safe containing two guns and jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Knolls Hill Sq., 21000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 30. A man stole a bicycle lying on the ground.

Tillman Terr., 44400 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 27. Four tires and rims were removed from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Ashley Inn Terr., 22600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26 to 4 a.m. Sept. 27. Windows and tires on a vehicle were damaged.

Rainmaker Sq., 42400 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Air was removed from a tire on a vehicle.

BLUEMONT AREA

ASSAULTS

Bear Chase Lane, 33000 block, 10:42 p.m. Sept. 29. A man assaulted two people inside a business. A 43-year-old Boyce man was arrested and charged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lobelia Pl., 42600 block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 18 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Packages were stolen outside a residence.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 4:47 p.m. Oct. 3. Two people fought.

Carnaby Way, 100 block, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6:12 p.m. Oct. 1. Threats were reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:49 p.m. Oct. 3. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 3:16 p.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.

Featherstone Lane, 1200 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 2. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 30. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:49 p.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.

Hardy Ct., 700 block, 9:58 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 2. A fight was reported.

North King St. NE, 800 block, 2:39 p.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 2:04 a.m. Oct. 5. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 3:18 p.m. Oct. 2. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 9:24 p.m. Oct. 3. Threats were reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

Royal St., unit block, 12:48 p.m. Oct. 3. Two people fought.

Smartts Lane, 800 block, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 7:59 a.m. Oct. 3. Threats were reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 4. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 3:23 p.m. Oct. 3. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Gold Pl., 40000 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28 to 2:15 a.m. Sept. 29. A residence was entered by forcing a window.

Black Gold Pl., 40700 block, 2:29 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Cattail Lane, 800 block, 9:37 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 2:44 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:41 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:43 p.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:16 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:08 a.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:10 p.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:37 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:37 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:29 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 2:32 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Hague Dr., 1400 block, 8:46 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Harrison St., 300 block, 10:56 a.m. Sept. 27. Trespassing was reported.

Jared Sq., 500 block, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun St., unit block, 12:02 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Magnolia Grove Sq., 19300 block, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 3:38 a.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:44 a.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:56 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Market St. W., unit block, 6:51 a.m. Sept. 27. Trespassing was reported.

Milton Ct., 39900 block, 9:47 a.m. Sept. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 3:58 p.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 27. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5:23 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Prospect Dr., 100 block, 9:07 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Radford Terr., 500 block, 8:32 a.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roanoke Dr., 200 block, 11:49 a.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bike Trail and Harrison St. SE, 1:14 p.m. Sept. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Market St. E., 700 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 7:58 p.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.

King St. N., 800 block, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lake Ridge Pl. and River Creek Pkwy., 1:23 p.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 10:05 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.

Monroe St., unit block, 8:12 p.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Plaza St., unit block, 1:46 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 29. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Broad Way E., unit block, 12:50 to 6:50 p.m. Oct. 3. A mailbox was damaged.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

VANDALISM

Millville Rd., 35000 block, Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. A side mirror on a vehicle was damaged by an arrow.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 12:46 a.m. Sept. 30. Two people fought. A 22-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Rd. E., 1200 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 4. Two juveniles were observed inside a vehicle. A wallet was stolen.

Berkeley Ct., unit block, 12:29 p.m. Sept. 29 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Two packages were stolen outside a residence.

Ramsgate Ct., 1000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 26 to 7:15 a.m. Sept. 27. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Ramsgate Ct., 1000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 26 to 10:05 p.m. Sept. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, midnight Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported. A 33-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Trinity Sq., 20000 block, 9:09 p.m. Sept. 28. A resident returned home and found a man inside the garage. The man fled.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beech Rd. and W. Holly Ave., 11:31 p.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle reported stolen from the City of Fairfax was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Westlake Dr., 46000 block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. A tool box lock was damaged.