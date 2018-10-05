Natalie Terr., 44000 block, 1:25 p.m. Sept. 30. A male assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged.
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 27. A female observed a juvenile male expose himself through a window inside a business. Then he was reported to enter another store and stole merchandise.
Channing Ct., 21000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3. A safe containing two guns and jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Knolls Hill Sq., 21000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 30. A man stole a bicycle lying on the ground.
Tillman Terr., 44400 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 27. Four tires and rims were removed from a vehicle.
Ashley Inn Terr., 22600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26 to 4 a.m. Sept. 27. Windows and tires on a vehicle were damaged.
Rainmaker Sq., 42400 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Air was removed from a tire on a vehicle.
Bear Chase Lane, 33000 block, 10:42 p.m. Sept. 29. A man assaulted two people inside a business. A 43-year-old Boyce man was arrested and charged.
Lobelia Pl., 42600 block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 18 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Packages were stolen outside a residence.
Adams Dr., unit block, 4:47 p.m. Oct. 3. Two people fought.
Carnaby Way, 100 block, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6:12 p.m. Oct. 1. Threats were reported.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:49 p.m. Oct. 3. Two people fought.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 3:16 p.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.
Featherstone Lane, 1200 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 2. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 30. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:49 p.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.
Hardy Ct., 700 block, 9:58 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 400 block, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 400 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 2. A fight was reported.
North King St. NE, 800 block, 2:39 p.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 2:04 a.m. Oct. 5. Harassment was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 3:18 p.m. Oct. 2. Two people fought.
Plaza St., unit block, 9:24 p.m. Oct. 3. Threats were reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.
Royal St., unit block, 12:48 p.m. Oct. 3. Two people fought.
Smartts Lane, 800 block, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 7:59 a.m. Oct. 3. Threats were reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 4. Threats were reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 3:23 p.m. Oct. 3. Indecent exposure was reported.
Black Gold Pl., 40000 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28 to 2:15 a.m. Sept. 29. A residence was entered by forcing a window.
Black Gold Pl., 40700 block, 2:29 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Cattail Lane, 800 block, 9:37 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.
Constellation Sq., 600 block, 2:44 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:41 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:43 p.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:16 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:08 a.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:10 p.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:37 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:37 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:29 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 2:32 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.
Hague Dr., 1400 block, 8:46 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.
Harrison St., 300 block, 10:56 a.m. Sept. 27. Trespassing was reported.
Jared Sq., 500 block, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Loudoun St., unit block, 12:02 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.
Magnolia Grove Sq., 19300 block, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 3:38 a.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 1:44 a.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 11:56 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., unit block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Market St. W., unit block, 6:51 a.m. Sept. 27. Trespassing was reported.
Milton Ct., 39900 block, 9:47 a.m. Sept. 28. Identity theft was reported.
Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 3:58 p.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 27. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5:23 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Prospect Dr., 100 block, 9:07 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Radford Terr., 500 block, 8:32 a.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Roanoke Dr., 200 block, 11:49 a.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Bike Trail and Harrison St. SE, 1:14 p.m. Sept. 29. A vehicle was stolen.
Market St. E., 700 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was stolen.
Alpine Dr., 100 block, 7:58 p.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.
King St. N., 800 block, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.
Lake Ridge Pl. and River Creek Pkwy., 1:23 p.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 10:05 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.
Monroe St., unit block, 8:12 p.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.
Plaza St., unit block, 1:46 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.
Shenandoah St., 200 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 29. Property was damaged.
Broad Way E., unit block, 12:50 to 6:50 p.m. Oct. 3. A mailbox was damaged.
Millville Rd., 35000 block, Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. A side mirror on a vehicle was damaged by an arrow.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 12:46 a.m. Sept. 30. Two people fought. A 22-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Beech Rd. E., 1200 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 4. Two juveniles were observed inside a vehicle. A wallet was stolen.
Berkeley Ct., unit block, 12:29 p.m. Sept. 29 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Two packages were stolen outside a residence.
Ramsgate Ct., 1000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 26 to 7:15 a.m. Sept. 27. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Ramsgate Ct., 1000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 26 to 10:05 p.m. Sept. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, midnight Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported. A 33-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Trinity Sq., 20000 block, 9:09 p.m. Sept. 28. A resident returned home and found a man inside the garage. The man fled.
Beech Rd. and W. Holly Ave., 11:31 p.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle reported stolen from the City of Fairfax was recovered at this location.
Westlake Dr., 46000 block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. A tool box lock was damaged.