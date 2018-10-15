These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colin Creek Ct., 23000 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 to 6:30 a.m. Oct. 10. Construction tools were stolen from a trailer.

Nicholson Meadows Pl., 41000 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 to 6:30 a.m. Oct. 10. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Route 50, 41000 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. Power tools, mowers and two utility trailers were stolen from a residence entered by damaging a garage.

VANDALISM

Oakhill Farm Rd., 40000 block, Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. Four fields of sod on a farm were damaged.

Sandstone Shelf Pl., 25000 block, 1:18 a.m. Oct. 5. Two vehicles were tampered with.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Flowing Spring Sq., 22000 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought. A 30-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apollo Terr., 20000 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 6 to noon Oct. 7. Roofing shingles were stolen from a residence.

Ashburn Tillett Dr., 42000 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Iannis Spring Dr., 21000 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 8. Four juveniles were observed entering cars. Cash, keys and sunglasses were stolen from two vehicles.

Iannis Spring Dr., 21000 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Clairborne Pkwy., 21000 block, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Graffiti was painted in a pedestrian tunnel.

Milford Dr., 40000 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 5 to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle window was damaged.

Sweet Bay Terr., 21000 block, Oct. 6. Mailboxes, an electrical box, trees and a no-parking sign were spray painted.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Donegal Dr., 25000 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Trespassing was observed. A 29-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Route 50, 43000 block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 10. A dark blue 2003 Lincoln Aviator was stolen.

HAMILTON AREA

ROBBERY

Sydnor St., unit block, 9:40 p.m. Oct. 9. A man was attempting to sell a handgun when two males robbed him of the weapon. The males fled in a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Baish Dr., 300 block, 10:53 p.m. Oct. 6. Two people fought.

Campbell Ct., 1400 block, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:44 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 8:59 a.m. Oct. 7. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7:37 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.

Fairway Oaks Sq., 18200 block, 6:14 p.m. Oct. 7. An assault with injury was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 10:16 p.m. Oct. 9. Two people fought.

Michael Patrick Ct., 600 block, 8:01 p.m. Oct. 5. Two people fought.

Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 6:09 p.m. Oct. 5. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:08 a.m. Oct. 12. A fight was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:38 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 18600 block, 8:08 p.m. Oct. 11. Threats were reported.

Radford Terr., 600 block, 9:53 a.m. Oct. 11. Threats were reported.

Rundle Terr., 43000 block, 7:14 p.m. Oct. 6. Threats were reported.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 4:40 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 5. Abuse was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Cornwall St., 200 block, 3:51 p.m. Oct. 5. Indecent exposure was reported.

Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, 9:51 p.m. Oct. 7. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., 200 block, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Connery Terr., 100 block, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:30 a.m. Oct. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:26 p.m. Oct. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Harlow Sq., 19200 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 9. Identity theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 2:19 p.m. Oct. 9. A credit card was stolen.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5:51 a.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kenneth Pl., 800 block, 10:54 a.m. Oct. 10. A bicycle was stolen.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 7:57 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Melody Ct., 800 block, 1:05 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Player Ct., 19600 block, 6:18 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Riverpoint Dr., 43300 block, 1:08 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Stream Crossing Ct., 19000 block, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stream Crossing Ct., 19100 block, 10:51 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Trailview Blvd. and Cardinal Park Dr. SE, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4:47 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Arcadian Dr. and Little Angel Ct., Oct. 4 to Oct. 6. A community tennis court surface was damaged by cinder blocks.

Barksdale Dr., 1200 block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 5. Property was damaged.

Bournville Ct., 100 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was damaged.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 5:03 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 10. Graffiti was reported.

Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 9:11 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1:08 p.m. Oct. 11. Property was damaged.

King St. N., 800 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Stream Crossing Ct., 19100 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Loudoun St. S., unit block, 5 p.m. Oct. 6 to 9 a.m. Oct. 7. A political sign was damaged.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Steptoe Hill Rd., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 to 12:40 p.m. Oct. 10. A 2000 Ford Explorer was stolen.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 10:27 a.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported. A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

16th St. N., 100 block, 5:39 a.m. Sept. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

21st St. N., 200 block, 10:08 a.m. Oct. 3. A building door was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Platinum Dr., 35000 block, Oct. 8. A generator was stolen from a construction site.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

McFadden Sq., 21000 block, 2:44 a.m. Oct. 8. Two people fought. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Free Ct., 200 block, 1:03 a.m. Oct. 10. Two males assaulted a man and robbed him of a cell phone.

W. Holly Ave. and N. Hickory Rd., 9:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 3. Several juveniles assaulted a male and robbed him of cash and a cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cascades Pkwy., 20000 block, 10:30 a.m. to 12:44 p.m. Oct. 8. A purse containing a wallet, cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting was reported. A 49-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 4. A juvenile male stole jewelry from two stores and was apprehended. He was also linked to thefts from vehicles in the area.

Fairway Dr., 47000 block, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. A cell phone, a fob, and a book bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Fillmore Ave. N., 600 block, Oct. 3 to Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 9 to 8 a.m. Oct. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Laurel Ave. E., 400 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Maple Ct. S., 500 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4. A 2006 Mercedes ML500 was stolen.

Oakgrove Rd., 22000 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 3 to 10 a.m. Oct. 4. A 2016 Honda CRV was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beech Rd. W., 400 block, Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Cascades Pkwy., 20000 block, 10:30 a.m. to 12:44 p.m. Oct. 8. Vehicle windows were broken.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 9 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 9 to 6:30 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Popular Rd. W., 400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 5 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6. Tires on two vehicles were slashed.

Route 7 and Cascades Pkwy., 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Two swastikas were spray painted on political campaign signs.

Sandbank Sq., 47000 block, Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22000 block, 12:15 to 12:50 p.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle console was damaged.

Woodland Rd., 45000 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. Four mailboxes were damaged and locks were removed.

York Rd. N., 600 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 4 to 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle was tampered with.