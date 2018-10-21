These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hayrake Pl., 40000 block, Oct. 11 to Oct. 13. Plywood sheets were stolen from a garage.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centergate Dr., 43000 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 10 to 6 a.m. Oct. 11. Construction tools and equipment were stolen from a trailer on a construction site.

Hay Rd., 43000 block, 4:49 to 4:59 p.m. A 30-year-old Sterling female was arrested Oct. 16 in connection with an incident that occurred last March 26 at this location. A 28-year-old Sterling man was arrested on Sept. 17.

Marigold Mill Pl., 41000 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14 to 10 a.m. Oct. 15. A purse with credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Marigold Mill Pl., 41000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 14 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Demott Dr., 21500 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 8 to 1:43 p.m. Oct. 16. A cover on a community pool was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULTS

Arthur Pl. and Bradfords Telegraph Ct., 3:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Four males assaulted a male pedestrian.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Elk Pl., 43000 block, 4:48 p.m. Oct. 15. An object struck a vehicle, damaging the windshield.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 42000 block, Oct. 17 to Oct. 18. Property was stolen from storage containers entered by cutting locks.

VANDALISM

Elk Pl., 43000 block, 2:40 to 2:55 p.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle struck and damaged a mailbox.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 11:18 p.m. Oct. 13. Two people fought.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 13. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:05 a.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Harmony Church Rd., 18900 block, 2:32 a.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 9:24 a.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 17. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8:01 p.m. Oct. 15. Threats were reported.

Naples Lakes Terr., 19800 block, 3:23 p.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:08 a.m. Oct.12. A fight was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:38 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 18600 block, 8:08 p.m. Oct. 11. Threats were reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 3:44 p.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported.

Rockford Sq., 800 block, 7:53 p.m. Oct. 16. Two people fought.

Timber Sq., 43800 block, 5:56 p.m. Oct. 17. Harassment was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 2:34 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 9:57 a.m. Oct. 17. Indecent exposure was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clubhouse Dr. SW., 100 block, 7:40 a.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Connery Terr., 100 block, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 6:51 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:56 p.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Heritage Way, 100 block, 11:51 a.m. Oct. 13. Trespassing was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 8:32 a.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 400 block, 8:19 p.m. Oct. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Loudoun St., 100 block, 10:24 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 6:06 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Nottoway St., 100 block, 6:05 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 11:13 a.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Trailview Blvd. and Cardinal Park Dr. SE, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Wirt St., 200 block, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 15. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Montauk Ct., 700 block, 10:32 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

16th St. N., 100 block, 1:23 a.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported.

VANDALISM

21st St. N., 100 block, 10:04 a.m. Oct. 16. Trespassing was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Williams Gap Rd., 35000 block, Oct. 14 to Oct. 15. Mailboxes were damaged.

Williams Gap Rd., 35000 block, 9:51 p.m. Oct. 14. Two males were observed striking a mailbox and overturning a portable toilet on a construction site near the residence.

Yellow Schoolhouse Rd., 18000 block, Oct. 14 to Oct. 15. Mailboxes were damaged.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Davis Dr., 22600 block, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Whitcomb Sq., 45000 block, 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pebble Run Pl., 23500 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 4 to 8 a.m. Oct. 5. A gray 2008 Acura.

VANDALISM

Dickenson Ave., 800 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 10 to 7:15 a.m. Oct. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

St. Charles Sq., 100 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 10 to noon Oct. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sugarland and E. Frederick drives, Oct. 11 to Oct. 15. Vehicle tires were punctured and deflated.