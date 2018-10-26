Hummocky Terr., 25000 block, 12:43 a.m. Oct. 21. Two men fought. One was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. An arrest was made.
Route 50, 39000 block, 8:54 p.m. Oct. 19. Trespassing onto fields was reported and sod was damaged. Juveniles were located and released to their parents. Charges are pending.
Colter Ct., 43000 block, 12:37 a.m. Oct. 22. Two males fought. Two Ashburn males, 18 and 19, were arrested and charged.
Livery Sq. and Windmill Dr., 9:20 a.m. Oct. 22. A man grabbed a female pedestrian’s buttocks as he passed her along a bike path.
Robey Sq., 43400 block, 5:34 p.m. Oct. 23. After a traffic altercation, a driver got out of a vehicle and spat on another driver.
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 21. A resident found a man on the couch. A 24-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Gloucester and Palmer Classic parkways, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 22. A residence was entered. A 45-year-old Leesburg female was arrested and charged.
Ridgeview Pl., 43000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 21 to 7 a.m. Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Smith Switch Rd., 21500 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23. An iPad was stolen from a locker.
Wild Ginger Terr., 43000 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 19. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 23. A man armed with a box cutter robbed a pharmacy of prescription medicine. Police determined that the same man attempted to rob another pharmacy in the 24700 block of Pinebrook Rd. at 6:45 p.m.
Saint Huberts Pl., 42000 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 to 5:20 a.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a truck.
Route 50, 43000 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 19. Two backpack blowers were stolen from a nursery storage.
Belmont Cir., 100 block, 10:21 p.m. Oct. 21. Two people fought.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1:52 p.m. Oct. 18. Threats were reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:48 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 19. Two people fought.
Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 3:37 p.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.
Davis Ave., 200 block, 11:08 p.m. Oct. 19. Threats were reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 5:55 a.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.
Gunpowder Ct., 800 block, 5:43 p.m. Oct. 22. Harassment was reported.
Heritage Way, 100 block, 8:46 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.
King St. N., 800 block, 7:51 p.m. Oct. 23. Threats were reported.
King St. S., 100 block, 11:12 p.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.
Market St. E., 300 block, 10:38 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 6:57 p.m. Oct. 20. A fight was reported.
Market St. E., 1300 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 22. Two people fought.
Market St. E., 6:22 p.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.
Pink Azalea Terr. SE, 300 block, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 24. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 22. Harassment was reported.
Rockford Sq., 800 block, 1:04 a.m. Oct. 20. Harassment was reported.
Hague Dr., 1400 block, 9:47 a.m. Oct. 24. Indecent exposure was reported.
Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 19. Indecent exposure was reported.
Barnfield Sq., 300 block, 12:10 p.m. Oct. 24. A credit card was stolen.
Canoe Landing Ct., 18900 block, 12:07 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.
Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:11 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:55 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:31 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:26 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:49 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:49 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10:23 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 9:58 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.
Hidden Meadow Lane, 16300 block, 4:48 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 1:55 a.m. Oct. 25. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 3:12 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 8:02 p.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 6:26 p.m. Oct. 20. A bicycle was stolen.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:19 p.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:38 p.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:43 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Silverbell Terr., 400 block, 6:56 p.m. Oct. 20. Trespassing was reported.
Silverbell Terr., 400 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported.
Tuckaway Pl., 43500 block, 7:33 a.m. Oct. 22. Identity theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 19. Trespassing was reported.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 19. A credit card was stolen.
Wild Ginger Terr., 43500 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.
Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 12:50 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:02 a.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle was stolen.
Catoctin Cir. NE, 600 block, 3:06 p.m. Oct. 23. Property was damaged.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10:06 a.m. Oct. 23. Property was damaged.
Claudia Dr., 42100 block, 7:10 a.m. Oct. 23. Windows on two vehicles were damaged.
Claudia Dr., 42100 block, 8:58 a.m. Oct. 23. A vehicle was tampered with.
Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 5:42 a.m. Oct. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 3:46 a.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.
Hamilton Station Rd., 17400 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 21. An object was thrown at a residence.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.
Shadow Terr., 43000 block, 10:49 p.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.
Sierra Lane, 38000 block, Oct. 20. A bullet was fired through a window frame and struck the ceiling of a bedroom.
Paxson Rd., 36000 block, 5:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 20. A bullet was fired through a bedroom window and struck a wall while residents were in the basement.
Main St. E., 400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 19. Two men assaulted a male and robbed him of cash.
Charles Town Pike, 35000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 19 to 5:45 a.m. Oct. 20. Lug nuts were stolen from vehicle tires.
Snooty Fox Pl., 35000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 14 to 7 a.m. Oct. 15. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Pacific and S. Sterling Boulevards, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Two drivers were involved in an altercation and one of them threw a cup causing damage to the vehicle.
Beech Rd. W., 600 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 19. A male juvenile exposed himself to a female.
Colonial Ave., 700 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 22. A male juvenile was found in a vehicle and fled from the scene. A wallet was missing.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported. A 19-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.
Concord Ct. S., 800 block, Oct. 21 to Oct. 22. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. E., 100 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle. Items were recovered nearby.
Providence Sq., unit block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Brethour Ct., 700 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 18 to 8 a.m. Oct. 19. A 2013 Nissan Rogue reported stolen was determined to be repossessed.
Catalina Ct., 45000 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 19 to 9:40 p.m. Oct. 20. A 2015 Toyota Sienna was stolen.
Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, noon Oct. 18. Door windows of a residence were damaged.
Sugarland Run Dr., 500 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 23. A kitchen window was damaged.