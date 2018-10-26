These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

ASSAULT

Hummocky Terr., 25000 block, 12:43 a.m. Oct. 21. Two men fought. One was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. An arrest was made.

VANDALISM

Route 50, 39000 block, 8:54 p.m. Oct. 19. Trespassing onto fields was reported and sod was damaged. Juveniles were located and released to their parents. Charges are pending.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Colter Ct., 43000 block, 12:37 a.m. Oct. 22. Two males fought. Two Ashburn males, 18 and 19, were arrested and charged.

Livery Sq. and Windmill Dr., 9:20 a.m. Oct. 22. A man grabbed a female pedestrian’s buttocks as he passed her along a bike path.

Robey Sq., 43400 block, 5:34 p.m. Oct. 23. After a traffic altercation, a driver got out of a vehicle and spat on another driver.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 21. A resident found a man on the couch. A 24-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Gloucester and Palmer Classic parkways, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 22. A residence was entered. A 45-year-old Leesburg female was arrested and charged.

Ridgeview Pl., 43000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 21 to 7 a.m. Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Smith Switch Rd., 21500 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23. An iPad was stolen from a locker.

Wild Ginger Terr., 43000 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 19. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ROBBERY

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 23. A man armed with a box cutter robbed a pharmacy of prescription medicine. Police determined that the same man attempted to rob another pharmacy in the 24700 block of Pinebrook Rd. at 6:45 p.m.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Saint Huberts Pl., 42000 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 to 5:20 a.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a truck.

Route 50, 43000 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 19. Two backpack blowers were stolen from a nursery storage.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Belmont Cir., 100 block, 10:21 p.m. Oct. 21. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1:52 p.m. Oct. 18. Threats were reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:48 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 19. Two people fought.

Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 3:37 p.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 200 block, 11:08 p.m. Oct. 19. Threats were reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 5:55 a.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.

Gunpowder Ct., 800 block, 5:43 p.m. Oct. 22. Harassment was reported.

Heritage Way, 100 block, 8:46 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 7:51 p.m. Oct. 23. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 100 block, 11:12 p.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 300 block, 10:38 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 6:57 p.m. Oct. 20. A fight was reported.

Market St. E., 1300 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 22. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 6:22 p.m. Oct. 23. Two people fought.

Pink Azalea Terr. SE, 300 block, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 24. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 22. Harassment was reported.

Rockford Sq., 800 block, 1:04 a.m. Oct. 20. Harassment was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Hague Dr., 1400 block, 9:47 a.m. Oct. 24. Indecent exposure was reported.

Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 19. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERIES

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barnfield Sq., 300 block, 12:10 p.m. Oct. 24. A credit card was stolen.

Canoe Landing Ct., 18900 block, 12:07 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:11 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:55 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:31 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:26 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:49 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:49 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10:23 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 9:58 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Hidden Meadow Lane, 16300 block, 4:48 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 1:55 a.m. Oct. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 3:12 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8:02 p.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 6:26 p.m. Oct. 20. A bicycle was stolen.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:19 p.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:38 p.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:43 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Silverbell Terr., 400 block, 6:56 p.m. Oct. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Silverbell Terr., 400 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Tuckaway Pl., 43500 block, 7:33 a.m. Oct. 22. Identity theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 19. Trespassing was reported.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 19. A credit card was stolen.

Wild Ginger Terr., 43500 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 12:50 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:02 a.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir. NE, 600 block, 3:06 p.m. Oct. 23. Property was damaged.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10:06 a.m. Oct. 23. Property was damaged.

Claudia Dr., 42100 block, 7:10 a.m. Oct. 23. Windows on two vehicles were damaged.

Claudia Dr., 42100 block, 8:58 a.m. Oct. 23. A vehicle was tampered with.

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 5:42 a.m. Oct. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 3:46 a.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hamilton Station Rd., 17400 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 21. An object was thrown at a residence.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

Shadow Terr., 43000 block, 10:49 p.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNSHOT REPORTED

Sierra Lane, 38000 block, Oct. 20. A bullet was fired through a window frame and struck the ceiling of a bedroom.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

GUNSHOT REPORTED

Paxson Rd., 36000 block, 5:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 20. A bullet was fired through a bedroom window and struck a wall while residents were in the basement.

ROBBERY

Main St. E., 400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 19. Two men assaulted a male and robbed him of cash.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Charles Town Pike, 35000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 19 to 5:45 a.m. Oct. 20. Lug nuts were stolen from vehicle tires.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Snooty Fox Pl., 35000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 14 to 7 a.m. Oct. 15. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Pacific and S. Sterling Boulevards, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Two drivers were involved in an altercation and one of them threw a cup causing damage to the vehicle.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Beech Rd. W., 600 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 19. A male juvenile exposed himself to a female.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonial Ave., 700 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 22. A male juvenile was found in a vehicle and fled from the scene. A wallet was missing.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported. A 19-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

Concord Ct. S., 800 block, Oct. 21 to Oct. 22. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle. Items were recovered nearby.

Providence Sq., unit block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brethour Ct., 700 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 18 to 8 a.m. Oct. 19. A 2013 Nissan Rogue reported stolen was determined to be repossessed.

Catalina Ct., 45000 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 19 to 9:40 p.m. Oct. 20. A 2015 Toyota Sienna was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, noon Oct. 18. Door windows of a residence were damaged.

Sugarland Run Dr., 500 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 23. A kitchen window was damaged.