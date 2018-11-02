These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Trail Dr., 24000 block, Oct. 26 to Oct. 29. Property was stolen from trailers at a construction site entered by cutting locks.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 23000 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Trespassing was reported. Copper wire was cut from a building under construction.

Kilkerran Dr., 23600 block, 6:15 a.m. Oct. 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Little Krepps Ct., 25600 block, 2:34 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 23. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Stonegarden Terr., 43000 block, 12:50 p.m. Oct. 27. During a child custody dropoff, a man assaulted a female, grabbed her cellphone and fled in a vehicle, which struck an occupied vehicle. A 25-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

GUNSHOT REPORTED

Marble Canyon Terr., 42000 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 26. A bullet struck a door window of a residence. A 56-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Ashburn Village Blvd. and Natalie Terr., 6:21 p.m. Oct. 24. A man implied he was armed and robbed a female of cash, jewelry and headphones.

VANDALISM

Cobb Run Terr., 21700 block, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 8 to noon Oct. 24. A vehicle was scratched.

Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 12:11 a.m. Oct. 28. A man broke a front door of a restaurant. A 38-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Springdale Dr., 26000 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 29. Political signs were stolen from a front lawn of a residence.

VANDALISM

Hyland Hills St., 43000 block, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28. A vehicle window was broken.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hidden Meadow Lane, 16300 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7 a.m. Oct. 19. Campaigns signs were stolen from a yard of a residence.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Baish Dr., 400 block, 3:19 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 2:11 p.m. Oct. 27. Threats were reported.

Davis Ave., 500 block, 3:14 p.m. Oct. 29. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Charles Town Pike, 1:57 p.m. Oct. 28. A fight was reported.

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 25. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 9:49 a.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 11:37 p.m. Oct. 26. Two people fought.

Nelson Ct. and Heritage Way NE, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 27. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 27. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 28. A fight was reported.

Plaza St., 100 block, 2;20 p.m. Oct. 30. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 30. Threats were reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:53 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2:13 p.m. Oct. 28. Threats were reported.

Valemount Terr., 800 block, 8:37 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 29. Indecent exposure was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 28. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bear Creek Terr., 18500 block, 8:09 a.m. Oct. 25. Identity theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:34 a.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1:26 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:08 a.m. Oct. 29. Trespassing was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 300 block, 2:21 a.m. Oct. 29. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1300 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 27. Trespassing was reported.

Sycolin Rd., unit block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Valley View Ave., 300 block, 4:42 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 27. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Spinks Ferry Rd., 43000 block, Oct. 28 to Oct. 29. A cornstalk bundle and a wooden sign were damaged, and pumpkins were smashed.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ROBBERYS

Washington and Old Dominion Trail and N. Maple Ave., 8:05 a.m. Oct. 24. A female juvenile riding a skateboard was pushed down and struck by a person who grabbed her backpack and fled without taking anything. The female was treated for minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Skyline Dr. E., 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 20 to 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Campaign signs were stolen from a yard of a residence.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Waterview Plaza, 45000 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Two males fought. A 43-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 4:28 a.m. Oct. 28. A man exposed himself to a female while she was sitting inside her vehicle. A 43-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church Rd. W., 45000 block, 4:46 a.m. Oct. 30. An attempt was made to enter a convenience store by breaking a glass door.

Duckspring Way, 46000 block, 4:39 p.m. Oct. 25. A man attempted to enter a residence. An 18-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Pacific Blvd. and Washington and Old Dominion Trail, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Catalina Ct., 45000 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 19 to 9:40 p.m. Oct. 20. A 2015 Toyota Sienna reported stolen was recovered.

Enterprise St., 22400 block, 6:23 p.m. Oct. 24. A silver 2003 BMW X5 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Darkhollow Falls Terr., 47300 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 23. A vehicle was scratched.

Wembley Station Terr., 45000 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 25. A vehicle tire was slashed.