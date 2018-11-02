Audubon Trail Dr., 24000 block, Oct. 26 to Oct. 29. Property was stolen from trailers at a construction site entered by cutting locks.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 23000 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Trespassing was reported. Copper wire was cut from a building under construction.
Kilkerran Dr., 23600 block, 6:15 a.m. Oct. 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Little Krepps Ct., 25600 block, 2:34 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 23. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.
Stonegarden Terr., 43000 block, 12:50 p.m. Oct. 27. During a child custody dropoff, a man assaulted a female, grabbed her cellphone and fled in a vehicle, which struck an occupied vehicle. A 25-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Marble Canyon Terr., 42000 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 26. A bullet struck a door window of a residence. A 56-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Ashburn Village Blvd. and Natalie Terr., 6:21 p.m. Oct. 24. A man implied he was armed and robbed a female of cash, jewelry and headphones.
Cobb Run Terr., 21700 block, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 8 to noon Oct. 24. A vehicle was scratched.
Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 12:11 a.m. Oct. 28. A man broke a front door of a restaurant. A 38-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Springdale Dr., 26000 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 29. Political signs were stolen from a front lawn of a residence.
Hyland Hills St., 43000 block, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28. A vehicle window was broken.
Hidden Meadow Lane, 16300 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7 a.m. Oct. 19. Campaigns signs were stolen from a yard of a residence.
Baish Dr., 400 block, 3:19 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 2:11 p.m. Oct. 27. Threats were reported.
Davis Ave., 500 block, 3:14 p.m. Oct. 29. Two people fought.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Charles Town Pike, 1:57 p.m. Oct. 28. A fight was reported.
Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 25. Two people fought.
King St. N., 800 block, 9:49 a.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 11:37 p.m. Oct. 26. Two people fought.
Nelson Ct. and Heritage Way NE, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 27. Harassment was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 27. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 28. A fight was reported.
Plaza St., 100 block, 2;20 p.m. Oct. 30. Harassment was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 30. Threats were reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:53 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2:13 p.m. Oct. 28. Threats were reported.
Valemount Terr., 800 block, 8:37 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 29. Indecent exposure was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 28. Indecent exposure was reported.
Bear Creek Terr., 18500 block, 8:09 a.m. Oct. 25. Identity theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:34 a.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1:26 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:08 a.m. Oct. 29. Trespassing was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Market St. E., 300 block, 2:21 a.m. Oct. 29. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 1300 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 27. Trespassing was reported.
Sycolin Rd., unit block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 26. Trespassing was reported.
Valley View Ave., 300 block, 4:42 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 27. Trespassing was reported.
Spinks Ferry Rd., 43000 block, Oct. 28 to Oct. 29. A cornstalk bundle and a wooden sign were damaged, and pumpkins were smashed.
Washington and Old Dominion Trail and N. Maple Ave., 8:05 a.m. Oct. 24. A female juvenile riding a skateboard was pushed down and struck by a person who grabbed her backpack and fled without taking anything. The female was treated for minor injuries.
Skyline Dr. E., 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 20 to 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Campaign signs were stolen from a yard of a residence.
Waterview Plaza, 45000 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Two males fought. A 43-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 4:28 a.m. Oct. 28. A man exposed himself to a female while she was sitting inside her vehicle. A 43-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.
Church Rd. W., 45000 block, 4:46 a.m. Oct. 30. An attempt was made to enter a convenience store by breaking a glass door.
Duckspring Way, 46000 block, 4:39 p.m. Oct. 25. A man attempted to enter a residence. An 18-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Pacific Blvd. and Washington and Old Dominion Trail, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Catalina Ct., 45000 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 19 to 9:40 p.m. Oct. 20. A 2015 Toyota Sienna reported stolen was recovered.
Enterprise St., 22400 block, 6:23 p.m. Oct. 24. A silver 2003 BMW X5 was stolen.
Darkhollow Falls Terr., 47300 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 23. A vehicle was scratched.
Wembley Station Terr., 45000 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 25. A vehicle tire was slashed.