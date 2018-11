These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Maplehurst Dr., 40900 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6. A water heater was stolen from a residence under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

ROBBERIES

Ashlar Terr., 44000 block, 1:06 a.m. Nov. 3. A female and two males assaulted a man and robbed him of alcohol.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Rd., 21000 block, 8:09 p.m. Nov. 1. Three juveniles attempted to enter vehicles. They were released to their parents.

Ashley Heights Cir., 43100 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 27. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Explorer Dr., 42600 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4 to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mossy Glen Terr., 21000 block, Nov. 4 to Nov. 5. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sutton Bay Plaza, 25000 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 5 to 5:30 a.m. Nov. 6. Copper wiring was stolen from a construction site.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:54 p.m. Nov. 1. Two people fought.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 8:57 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 1:09 p.m. Nov. 6. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:05 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1:25 a.m. Nov. 6. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:06 p.m. Nov. 5. A fight was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6 a.m. Nov. 7. Two people fought.

Jacob Ct., 600 block, 7:24 p.m. Nov. 4. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 1300 block, 2:56 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 9:34 p.m. Nov. 4. A fight was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 11:48 a.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 7:05 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 6:13 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported.

Radford Terr., 600 block, 2:07 a.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:08 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Trailview Blvd., 900 block, 9:21 a.m. Nov. 6. An assault was reported.

Tuscarora Dr., 1000 block, 8:41 p.m. Nov. 1. Two people fought.

ROBBERY

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3:04 p.m. Nov. 7. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6:49 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 8:23 p.m. Nov. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:49 a.m. Nov. 7. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 6:17 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 10:19 a.m. Nov. 2. A credit card was stolen.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 6:14 a.m. Nov. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 6:32 p.m. Nov. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 11:16 p.m. Nov. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, 3:21 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:17 p.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 3:58 p.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

King St. S., 700 block, 4:01 p.m. Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 100 block, 8:20 a.m. Nov. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 2:51 a.m. Nov. 5. Stolen property was recovered.

Market St. E., 700 block, 9:02 p.m. Nov. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:10 p.m. Nov. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Saddlebrook Pl., 41900 block, 8:37 a.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Sugarbush Ct., 43300 block, 9:08 a.m. Nov. 6. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:04 p.m. Nov. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Loudoun St., 200 block, 12:50 p.m. Nov. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 8:51 a.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 9:49 a.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 11:59 a.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 12:09 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 5:14 p.m. Nov. 7. A vehicle was tampered with.

Plaza St., unit block, 11:32 a.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5:46 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

Rundle Terr., 43000 block, 4:37 p.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 5:59 p.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 3 to noon Nov. 4. Tires on three vehicles were damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Berlin Tpk. S., unit block, 11:24 p.m. Nov. 3. A male was observed entering a vehicle. A 19-year-old Round Hill male was arrested and charged.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Steptoe Hill Rd., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 9 to 12:40 p.m. Nov. 10. A 2000 Ford Explorer was stolen from a campground. It was later recovered.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amalfi Ct., 100 block, 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22. Political signs were stolen from a front yard.

Crosman Ct., 300 block, 2:19 p.m. Oct. 23. Political signs were stolen from a front yard.

Maple Ave. S., 400 to 600 blocks, 8:35 a.m. Oct. 21. Political signs were stolen.

ROBBERY

Main St. E., 400 block, 3:33 p.m. Oct. 22. A robbery was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Loudoun Valley Dr., 300 block, 7:04 a.m. Oct. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Amalfi Ct., 100 block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 28. A vehicle was damaged with spray paint.

Ashbury Church Rd., 15000 block, Oct. 20 to Nov. 3. Broken beer bottles were found at the end of a driveway on several occasions.

Falconhurst Dr., 16000 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. Exterior lights of a residence were damaged.

Goldencrest Cir., 16000 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. Exterior lights of a residence were damaged.

Silcott Springs Rd., 17000 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 5. A street sign, two signs on a driveway and a mailbox were painted with racial slurs.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Greenwood Dr., 17200 block, midnight Nov. 4. Political signs were stolen from a residence and a mailbox was spray-painted.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Riding Center Dr., 24900 block, 4:56 to 5:02 p.m. Nov. 6. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, 1:28 a.m. Nov. 4. A woman became hostile and assaulted deputies. A 22-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Holiday Dr., 45000 block, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5. A man exposed himself to a housekeeping employee and fled from the scene.

ROBBERY

Fillmore Ave. N., 200 block, 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3. Two males attempted to rob a juvenile of a cellphone and then tried to push him into their car. The juvenile was able to run away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Plaza, 45000 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 5. Trespassing was reported. A 37-year-old Washington female was arrested and charged.

Elmwood Ct., 45000 block, 1:13 a.m. Oct. 31. Cash was stolen from a business entered by damaging a garage door using a vehicle.

Fairway Dr., 47000 block, 3:07 a.m. Nov. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Silverleaf Dr., 100 block, 5:28 a.m. Nov. 5. A residence was entered. A 28-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 2:10 a.m. Nov. 4. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 5. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

VANDALISM

Derrydale Sq., 20000 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. A vehicle was scratched and tires were flattened.

Hopeland Ave., 100 block, 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 1. A sliding glass door was damaged.

Saynamkhan Ct. and Glenn Dr., Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. Vehicle tires were flattened.