These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Highbank Pl., 42000 block, Nov. 12. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Impala Ct., 25000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 7. A purse and a computer laptop were stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Exchange St., 20000 block, 1:34 a.m. Nov. 11. A person was struck in the face at a restaurant and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Milestone Sq., 44000 block, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 8. An apartment was entered by removing a window screen. A man fled from the scene.

Providence Forge Dr., 21000 block, Nov. 1. A check was stolen from a mailbox.

VANDALISM

Iredell Terr., 21000 block, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to 8 a.m. Nov. 13. A vehicle side mirror was broken.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Byrnes Crossing and Woodbine Farm drives, Nov. 7 to Nov. 8. Tools were stolen from a storage trailer on a construction site.

Dogwood Glen Sq., 42000 block, Nov. 7 to Nov. 8. Plywood material was stolen from a construction site.

Riding Center Plaza, 25000 block, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 3. Two males and a female were observed loading appliances from a store into a box truck. A 33-year-old New Jersey female, a 25-year-old North Carolina male, and a 49-year-old New York male were arrested and charged.

Savoy Woods Ct., 43000 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 6 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Leonard Dr., 25000 block, Nov. 7 to Nov. 8. A vehicle window was shattered by BB pellets and another vehicle’s door was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 7:23 p.m. Nov. 10. Two people fought.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 11:44 a.m. Nov. 11. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 12:40 a.m. Nov. 12. Two people fought.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 7:23 p.m. Nov. 8. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:09 p.m. Nov. 11. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 9:22 a.m. Nov. 9. Harassment was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 5:42 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported.

Lounsbury Ct., 300 block, 9:31 a.m. Nov. 14. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 12:37 p.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

Mayfair Dr., 100 block, 3:09 a.m. Nov. 12. Two people fought.

Mayfair Dr., 100 block, 10:08 p.m. Nov. 11. Two people fought.

Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 10:11 p.m. Nov. 10. Harassment was reported.

Pineview Sq., 18500 block, 10:58 a.m. Nov. 9. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:35 a.m. Nov. 11. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:50 a.m. Nov. 12. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:12 p.m. Nov. 13. An assault was reported.

Red House Dr., 43600 block, 9:05 p.m. Nov. 10. Threats were reported.

Silverbell Terr., 400 block, 9:53 p.m. Nov. 13. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 12:48 p.m. Nov. 13. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appletree Dr., 500 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 2:31 p.m. Nov. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 6:21 p.m. Nov. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 18100 block, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7:35 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:04 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:17 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 8:55 p.m. Nov. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 6:08 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:59 p.m. Nov. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1:09 p.m. Nov. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 300 block, 12:36 a.m. Nov. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:17 a.m. Nov. 11. Stolen property was recovered.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:27 a.m. Nov. 11. Stolen property was recovered.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6:05 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:03 p.m. Nov. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 2:22 p.m. Nov. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Royal St., unit block, 11:37 p.m. Nov. 10. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 8:41 p.m. Nov. 10. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 12:33 p.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged.

King St. N., 800 block, 6:40 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

King St. N., 800 block, 7:33 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 700 block, 4:09 a.m. Nov. 15. Property was damaged.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 3:51 a.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Tilgham Pl., unit block, Nov. 8 to Nov. 12. A vehicle window was shattered.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Devonshire Cir., 900 block, 3:18 p.m. Nov. 2. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 10:38 a.m. Nov. 2. Trespassing was reported. A 37-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

Loudoun Valley Dr., 300 block, 12:59 p.m. Nov. 1. Rings were stolen from a residence.

Main St. W. 100 block, 6:44 a.m. Nov. 6. Trespassing was reported. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 8:43 p.m. Nov. 3. Campaign signs were stolen from several front yards of residences.

Maple Ave. S., 500 block, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 3. Campaign signs were stolen from a front yard of a residence.

Nursery Ave. S., 500 block, 5:47 p.m. Nov. 2. Campaign signs were stolen from a front yard of a residence.

Purcellville Gateway Dr., 100 block, 6:28 p.m. Nov. 3. During an argument between two people, a phone, keys, and other items were taken but later returned when police arrived.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Brixton Ct., 1000 block, 10:33 p.m. Nov. 8. Two people fought. A 36-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, 9:40 a.m. Nov. 12. A neighbor helped a female with groceries and touched her inappropriately. A 38-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY/KIDNAPPING

N. Emory and E. Cornell drives, 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3. Two Sterling males, 18 and 19, were arrested and charged in connection with an attempted robbery and kidnapping of a juvenile that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Caragana Ct., 100 block, 11:40 p.m. Nov. 7. A male juvenile was observed attempting to enter a vehicle. Charges are pending.

Community Plaza, 47000 block, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10 to 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roanoke Rd. E., 800 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 11 to 7 a.m. Nov. 12. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 1:40 a.m. Nov. 9. Trespassing was reported. A 21-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 1:30 to 3:30 a.m. Nov. 11. A 2004 Chevy Aveo.

VANDALISM

Beech Rd. W., 600 block, Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. Eggs were thrown at a residence causing damage.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22000 block, Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. A vending machine was damaged.