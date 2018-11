These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Whitten Farm Ct., 23000 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 17. A residence was entered.

VANDALISM

Gray Poplar Terr., 25000 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 15 to 6:30 a.m. Nov. 16. A vehicle window was smashed and a garage door was spray painted. Nails were also placed behind vehicle tires.

ASHBURN AREA

ABDUCTION

Withorne Way, 41000 block, 2:13 p.m. Nov. 17. During an argument a man prevented a female from leaving a residence. A 48-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Crossing Dr., 21000 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 16 to 8 a.m. Nov. 19. A trailer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Pioneer Ridge Terr., 20900 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 14 to 7:25 a.m. Nov. 15. A fence was damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

ABDUCTION

James St. S., unit block, 9:50 p.m. Nov. 19. A Maryland resident was forced inside her vehicle at knifepoint and was driven to Virginia. A cellphone was stolen. A 21-year-old Hamilton female was arrested and charged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 12:38 p.m. Nov. 16. Two people fought.

King St. S., unit block, 5:31 p.m. Nov. 17. Harassment was reported.

Lawson Rd. SE, 4:48 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 12:19 a.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 16. An assault was reported.

Rhonda Pl., 900 block, 7:41 p.m. Nov. 19. Two people fought.

Rusert Dr., 400 block, 10:41 a.m. Nov. 20. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3:03 p.m. Nov. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3:59 p.m. Nov. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 4:32 p.m. Nov. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:09 p.m. Nov. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 2:28 p.m. Nov. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10:33 a.m. Nov. 16. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11:47 a.m. Nov. 16. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:15 p.m. Nov. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:46 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 4:03 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Lecroy Cir., 43200 block, 3:28 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 12:05 a.m. Nov. 16. A man was observed attempting to enter vehicles in a parking lot. A 38-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Loudoun St., 100 block, 1:21 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 3:17 a.m. Nov. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 12:14 p.m. Nov. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 6:57 p.m. Nov. 20. An employee theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Colonial Hwy. E., 39200 block, 5:26 p.m. Nov. 15. Graffiti was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:28 a.m. Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Gateway Dr., 700 block, 3:01 p.m. Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 700 block, 4:18 a.m. Nov. 15. A vehicle was tampered with.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 3:56 p.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Woodfield Terr., 800 block, 9:25 a.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

Hidden Hills Lane, 40000 block, 11:58 a.m. Nov. 20. A vacant residence was entered by breaking two windows.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 700 block, 10:07 p.m. Nov. 11. A man was observed rummaging through vehicles in a parking lot. Property was stolen. A 19-year-old Round Hill male and an 18-year-old Wheatland female were arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Atlantic Blvd., 21000 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 18 to 10 a.m. Nov. 19. Fuel was stolen from company work trucks.

Palmer Ct., unit block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle. Damage was reported.

Reading Terr., 45000 block, 5:11 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14. A package was stolen from a porch of a residence.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22000 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 15 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16. Two tires were stolen from a vehicle.