These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Lilys Nest Lane, 24000 block, Nov. 24. A mailbox was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 3:44 a.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported. A 27-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashlar Terr., 44000 block, Nov. 14 to Nov. 28. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Cobb Run Terr., 21000 block, Nov. 23 to Nov. 24. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Cohasset Terr., 20000 block, 2:15 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a door.

Havelock Walk Terr., 23000 block, Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. Vanity cabinets were stolen from a construction site.

Havelock Walk Terr., 23000 block, Nov. 21. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.

Highgate Terr., 42000 block, Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Learning Cir., 23000 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 20 to 5:30 a.m.. Nov. 21. Rolls of copper wire were stolen from a construction site.

Morning Light Terr. and Gwenevere Alley, Nov. 27 to Nov. 28. Dehumidifiers were stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, Nov. 22 to Nov. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

San Juan Terr., 42000 block, Nov. 21 to Nov. 25. Two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

VANDALISM

Southern Dr., 46000 block, Nov. 21 to Nov. 26. A door and a refrigerator were damaged in a house under construction.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Burt Ct., 100 block, 3:08 p.m. Nov. 22. Threats were reported.

Candlewick Sq., 43000 block, 5:24 p.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:32 p.m. Nov. 23. A fight was reported.

Field Ct., 100 block, 12:24 a.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:48 p.m. Nov. 26. Harassment was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 25. Harassment was reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 8:31 p.m. Nov. 28. Two people fought.

Nathan Pl., 600 block, 4:03 p.m. Nov. 21. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:52 a.m. Nov. 21. Threats were reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Purple Aster Terr., 43500 block, 9:07 p.m. Nov. 27. Threats were reported.

Radford Terr., 500 block, 8:49 p.m. Nov. 24. Two people fought.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 7:34 a.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:51 p.m. Nov. 21. Threats were reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 9:05 p.m. Nov. 21. Harassment was reported.

Shanks Evans Rd., 600 block, 10:59 p.m. Nov. 24. Two people fought.

Taylorstown Rd., 13000 block, 11:24 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported. A 34-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

Thomas Mill Rd., 40200 block, 5:18 p.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 1:57 p.m. Nov. 28. Threats were reported.

Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, 5:21 p.m. Nov. 25. Two people fought.

Wilson Ave., unit block, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 22. Two people fought.

ROBBERY

Market St. E., 600 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 27. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., unit block, 6:26 p.m. Nov. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Bridgette Pl., 100 block, 3 a.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 11:33 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Chartier Dr., 19000 block, 8:10 a.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Chartier Dr., 19000 block, 4:38 to 4:51 p.m. Nov. 27. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 5:51 p.m. Nov. 23. A bicycle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:28 p.m. Nov. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:46 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:10 a.m. Nov. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:13 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:13 a.m. Nov. 24. Stolen property was recovered.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:03 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., 200 block, 2:46 a.m. Nov. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. W., 100 block, 5:04 p.m. Nov. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. W., 100 block, 6:09 p.m. Nov. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 11:37 p.m. Nov. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11:57 a.m. Nov. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:37 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4:05 p.m. Nov. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1000 block, 7:01 a.m. Nov. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:18 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr., 18900 block, 6:01 p.m. Nov. 25. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Catoctin Cir. SE, 200 block, 2:08 p.m. Nov. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Constellation Sq., 500 block, 8:08 p.m. Nov. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:23 p.m. Nov. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Samuels Mill Ct., 19400 block, 7:16 a.m. Nov. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:55 p.m. Nov. 25. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 12:14 p.m. Nov. 27. Property was tampered with.

Jennings Ct., 9:56 a.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 7:28 a.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8:56 p.m. Nov. 24. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Forest Lane, unit block, 3:08 a.m. Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kirche St., unit block, 3:23 a.m. Nov. 24. Three males were observed attempting to enter vehicles. Property was stolen from one vehicle.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Wintergreen Dr., 600 block, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 17 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19. Two pumpkins on a porch were destroyed.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chestnut Oak Terr., 22000 block, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 26. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a window.

Dayton Sq., 45000 block. A package was stolen from a residence on Sept. 24 and on Nov. 21.

Dogwood St. S., 600 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. A jacket and tire gauge were stolen from a vehicle.

Glenbrook Terr., 20000 block, Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Sq., 21000 block, Nov. 21 to Nov. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Banking information was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Items were stolen from a vehicle. A 42-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. A vehicle manual was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 700 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 26 to 4:56 a.m. Nov. 27. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Maple Ave. W., 800 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 900 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle and a second vehicle was tampered with.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 700 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Lotion was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 10:35 p.m. Nov. 26. A man was observed attempting to enter vehicles. A 55-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Signal Hill Plaza, 21000 block, 2:18 p.m. Nov. 24. Two males and a female took items from a store and attempted to flee in a vehicle. Two Washington males, 35 and 54, and a Washington female, 52, were arrested and charged.

Trinity Sq., 20000 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vernon St. N., 700 block, Nov. 23 to Nov. 27. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

VANDALISM

Dogwood Ct. S., 700 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Maple Ave. W., 800 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 500 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Three vehicles were tampered with.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Browns Lane, 40000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 21. A garage and basement of a residence were entered by damaging a door. Nothing was reported missing.