These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

James Monroe Hwy., 24500 block, 1:30-8:05 p.m. Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 4. A man grabbed and struck a female juvenile in a parking garage stairwell and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brae Terr., 45000 block, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29. A resident confronted a female who was found in the residence. The female fled and it was determined that property was stolen.

Calais Terr., 20900 block, 2 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Dec. 1. Pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Deirdre Sq., 22500 block, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 4. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Dry Ridge Terr., 43100 block, midnight Nov. 25. A portion of a vehicle’s exhaust system was stolen.

Loudoun County Pkwy. and Firefly Sonata Terr., 6 p.m. Nov. 30 to 7 a.m. Dec. 3. A cement mixer was stolen from a construction site.

Ryan Rd., 42300 block, midnight Dec. 5. A delivered package was stolen from a residence in October.

Waxpool Rd., 42000 block, Nov. 28-29. Tools and copper wire were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Shady Glen Terr., 44100 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 to 7:44 a.m. Dec. 1. Windows on two vehicles were damaged.

Vermeer St., 20300 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Two landscaping lights and a garage door opener keypad panel were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Donegal Dr., 25800 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 29. A residence was entered.

Katama Sq., 43100 block, 12:33-10 p.m. Nov. 30. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Fawn Meadow Pl., 42500 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Outdoor holiday lights were cut.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 10:53 p.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported.

Baish Dr., 300 block, 4:27 p.m. Nov. 29. Two people fought.

Baish Dr., 400 block, 8:13 p.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported.

Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 9:34 p.m. Dec. 3. Threats were reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 11:06 a.m. Dec. 3. Threats were reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 3:38 p.m. Nov. 30. Threats were reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 11:04 a.m. Nov. 30. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 1300 block, 5:36 a.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

Mayfair Dr., 200 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 2. Two people fought.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 6:51 p.m. Nov. 30. Two people fought.

Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 9:38 p.m. Dec. 2. Threats were reported.

Route 7 and W. Market St., 9:20 p.m. Nov. 30. A man assaulted an off-duty officer, a trooper, and a deputy after he was observed kicking passing vehicles. A 38-year-old West Virginia man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Akan St. SE, 1100 block, 9:29 a.m. Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., 9:06 p.m. Nov. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:31 p.m. Nov. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:27 p.m. Dec. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:09 p.m. Nov. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 3:05 p.m. Dec. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Laconian St., 1100 block, 7:32 a.m. Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lees Mill Sq., 43700 block, 1:44 p.m. Dec. 5. Identity theft was reported.

Marathon Dr. and S. King St., 7:16 a.m. Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 600 block, 3:18 p.m. Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 100 block, 11:52 a.m. Nov. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:11 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Silver Charm Pl., 17100 block, 10:46 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 1:03 p.m. Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 9:25 p.m. Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 11:54 a.m. Nov. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 5:18 a.m. Dec. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:51 p.m. Dec. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clark Ct., 700 block, 8:52 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 12:42 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Lawford Dr., 300 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Marathon Dr. and S. King St., 8:08 a.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 12:55 p.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 1:25 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Millstone Dr., 38100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 5. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

VANDALISM

32nd St. S., 300 block, 10:42 a.m. Nov. 24. A mailbox was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Prestwick Ct., 35000 block, Nov. 28-29. Tools were stolen from a golf course.

VANDALISM

Yellow Schoolhouse Rd., 18300 block, 12:33 a.m. Dec. 1. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise St., 400 block, 10:29 p.m. Dec. 4. Two men fought. One of them was treated in a hospital.

Sterling Blvd. S., 400 block, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 2. Harassment was reported. A 27-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 1:15 p.m. Nov. 28. A man entered a store wearing a mask and left when he was made aware of surveillance cameras.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berkeley Ct., unit block, 3:03-4 p.m. Dec. 1. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Brethour Ct., 9:40 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30. A delivered package was stolen from an apartment complex.

Cutwater Pl., 20600 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45000 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 29. Four females took clothing and boots from a store. One of them displayed a stun gun at an employee who confronted them. They fled in a vehicle.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4:40 p.m. Dec. 4. A flag was stolen and an exterior light was damaged.

Fallsway Terr., 20300 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 1. Two people attempted to open a sliding-glass door of a residence.

Juniper Ave. W., 100 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 29 to 5 a.m. Nov. 30. Loose change and prescription glasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Laurel Ave. W., 300 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 30 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 1. A laptop computer, a backpack and a purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Manchester Terr., 46000 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29. A man took three delivered packages from a front porch of a residence.

Marsh Ct., 20600 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 4 to 7:01 a.m. Dec. 5. A watch was stolen from a residence.

River Meadows Terr., 46500 block, 11-11:02 p.m. Dec. 2. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

River Meadows Terr., 46500 block, 12:25 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6:25 a.m. Dec. 3. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Southward Terr., 46300 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trumpet Cir., 46900 block, 10-11 a.m. Dec. 1. An outdoor holiday decoration was stolen from a residence.

Upton St. N., 900 block, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 to 12:40 p.m. Dec. 1. A laptop bag containing a laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Warwick Ct., 1000 block, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 to 8:05 a.m. Dec. 3. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Moran Rd. and Randolph Dr., Nov. 24-29. A blue box trailer was stolen.

Oakgrove Rd., 22000 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 3 to 10 a.m. Oct. 4. A 2016 Honda CRV reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Coventry Sq., 200 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 4 to 7:28 a.m. Dec. 5. A vehicle lock was damaged.

Juniper Ave. W., 100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 29 to 4 a.m. Nov. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.

Nerine Ct., 20800 block, midnight Dec. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.