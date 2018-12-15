These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. After a road rage incident, a male exited his vehicle and struck the windshield of another vehicle. A 50-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 2:19 a.m. Dec. 2. A man assaulted a bouncer of a business and acted aggressively towards patrons. A 31-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

Wellfleet Dr., 44000 block, 2:24 a.m. Dec. 8. A female’s arm was grabbed. A 28-year-old Bethesda man and a 33-year-old Chantilly man were arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, 3:34 p.m. Dec. 12. A man exposed himself to two females.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kingston Station Terr., 43000 block, Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.

Stableford Sq., 44000 block, 7:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Dec. 7. A package was stolen outside a residence.

VANDALISM

Wildflower Sq., 21000 block, Dec. 10. A mailbox was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hartwood Dr., 26000 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 11 to 5 a.m. Dec. 12. Meat was stolen from a residence.

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 11. An employee theft was reported. A 37-year-old Chantilly female was arrested and charged.

HAMILTON AREA

VANDALISM

Route 9 and Aunt Lona Lane, 10:17 p.m. Dec. 9. Several vehicle windshields and hoods were damaged by rocks thrown from the window of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Coltridge Terr., 300 block, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 9. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 1:04 a.m. Dec. 9. Two people fought.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 6. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 9. Abuse was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:01 a.m. Dec. 10. Threats were reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 11:32 p.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 12:24 a.m. Dec. 8. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:58 p.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.

King St. S., 200 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 11. Two people fought.

Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:10 a.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 8:03 a.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 10:38 a.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.

Millbrook Terr., 300 block, 12:36 a.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 12. Abuse was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:39 a.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 12:49 a.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 9. Two people fought.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 41900 block, 10:09 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:28 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 5:13 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Barksdale Dr., 1300 block, 9:06 a.m. Dec. 7. A credit card was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11:25 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 7:37 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:47 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:12 p.m. Dec. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:19 a.m. Dec. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:03 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:48 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:34 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 11:06 p.m. Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 9:28 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 3:01 a.m. Dec. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6:31 a.m. Dec. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9:01 a.m. Dec. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 3:46 p.m. Dec. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5:36 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Red House Dr., 43600 block, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Red House Dr., 43600 block, 11:18 to 1:15 p.m. Dec. 11. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Sycolin Rd., unit block, 6:27 a.m. Dec. 11. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Aunt Lonas Lane, 16700 block, 10:28 p.m. Dec. 9. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

Canby Rd., 17000 block, Dec. 6 to Dec. 8. A mailbox was damaged.

Canby Rd., 17300 block, 4:12 p.m. Dec. 10. Property was tampered with.

Charles Town Pike and Aunt Lonas Lane, 4:46 p.m. Dec. 10. Property was tampered with.

Charles Town Pike, 40000 block, 10:17 p.m. Dec. 9. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 3:31 a.m. Dec. 9. Property was damaged.

Delaware Ave., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Main St. E., 700 block, 7:57 p.m. Dec. 12. Threats were reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 10. A man struck a female. A 23-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Plaza, 45000 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Items were stolen from a grocery store. A 42-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

Croydon St. N., 800 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 10 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

McFadden Sq., 21000 block, Dec. 9 to Dec. 10. A mountain bike was stolen from a residence.

Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 8:34 to 10:37 p.m. Dec. 12. A jacket was stolen from a locker room at a gym.

VANDALISM

Midland Ave. S., 100 block, Dec. 5 to Dec. 6. A tire was deflated.