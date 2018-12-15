Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. After a road rage incident, a male exited his vehicle and struck the windshield of another vehicle. A 50-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 2:19 a.m. Dec. 2. A man assaulted a bouncer of a business and acted aggressively towards patrons. A 31-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.
Wellfleet Dr., 44000 block, 2:24 a.m. Dec. 8. A female’s arm was grabbed. A 28-year-old Bethesda man and a 33-year-old Chantilly man were arrested and charged.
Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, 3:34 p.m. Dec. 12. A man exposed himself to two females.
Kingston Station Terr., 43000 block, Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.
Stableford Sq., 44000 block, 7:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Dec. 7. A package was stolen outside a residence.
Wildflower Sq., 21000 block, Dec. 10. A mailbox was damaged.
Hartwood Dr., 26000 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 11 to 5 a.m. Dec. 12. Meat was stolen from a residence.
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 11. An employee theft was reported. A 37-year-old Chantilly female was arrested and charged.
Route 9 and Aunt Lona Lane, 10:17 p.m. Dec. 9. Several vehicle windshields and hoods were damaged by rocks thrown from the window of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
Coltridge Terr., 300 block, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 9. Two people fought.
Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 1:04 a.m. Dec. 9. Two people fought.
Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 6. Harassment was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 9. Abuse was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:01 a.m. Dec. 10. Threats were reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 11:32 p.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 12:24 a.m. Dec. 8. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:58 p.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.
King St. S., 200 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 11. Two people fought.
Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 1:10 a.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 8:03 a.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.
Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 10:38 a.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.
Millbrook Terr., 300 block, 12:36 a.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 12. Abuse was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:39 a.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 12:49 a.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.
Shenandoah St., 300 block, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 9. Two people fought.
Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 41900 block, 10:09 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:28 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.
Alpine Dr., 100 block, 5:13 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.
Barksdale Dr., 1300 block, 9:06 a.m. Dec. 7. A credit card was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11:25 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.
Country Club Dr., 600 block, 7:37 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:47 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:12 p.m. Dec. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:19 a.m. Dec. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:03 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:48 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:34 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 11:06 p.m. Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported.
King St. N., 800 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.
King St. S., unit block, 9:28 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 3:01 a.m. Dec. 12. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 6:31 a.m. Dec. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 9:01 a.m. Dec. 12. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 3:46 p.m. Dec. 11. Trespassing was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5:36 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Red House Dr., 43600 block, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.
Red House Dr., 43600 block, 11:18 to 1:15 p.m. Dec. 11. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.
Sycolin Rd., unit block, 6:27 a.m. Dec. 11. Trespassing was reported.
Aunt Lonas Lane, 16700 block, 10:28 p.m. Dec. 9. An object was thrown at a vehicle.
Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.
Canby Rd., 17000 block, Dec. 6 to Dec. 8. A mailbox was damaged.
Canby Rd., 17300 block, 4:12 p.m. Dec. 10. Property was tampered with.
Charles Town Pike and Aunt Lonas Lane, 4:46 p.m. Dec. 10. Property was tampered with.
Charles Town Pike, 40000 block, 10:17 p.m. Dec. 9. An object was thrown at a vehicle.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 3:31 a.m. Dec. 9. Property was damaged.
Delaware Ave., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.
Main St. E., 700 block, 7:57 p.m. Dec. 12. Threats were reported.
Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 10. A man struck a female. A 23-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Columbia Plaza, 45000 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Items were stolen from a grocery store. A 42-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.
Croydon St. N., 800 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 10 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
McFadden Sq., 21000 block, Dec. 9 to Dec. 10. A mountain bike was stolen from a residence.
Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 8:34 to 10:37 p.m. Dec. 12. A jacket was stolen from a locker room at a gym.
Midland Ave. S., 100 block, Dec. 5 to Dec. 6. A tire was deflated.