These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lenah Mill Blvd. and Audubon Trail, 5 p.m. Dec. 18 to 3:30 a.m. Dec. 19. Tools were stolen from a trailer by forcing a lock.

White Cedar Ct., 41100 block, 1-8 a.m. Dec. 21. An outdoor decoration was stolen from a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bubbling Brook Dr., 22000 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 18 to 7 a.m. Dec. 19. Tools were stolen from a trailer by forcing a lock.

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 21. Identity theft was reported.

Exchange and Thorndike streets, 10:29 p.m. Dec. 21. Identity theft was reported.

Green Stable Sq., 21700 block, 2-10:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Jewelry was stolen from an apartment.

Trailing Ct., 22000 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 to 7 a.m. Dec. 19. Tools were stolen from a trailer by forcing a lock.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Rd., 20500 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 22 to 7 a.m. Dec. 26. A construction vehicle was damaged at a construction site.

Charter Oak Dr., 20300 block, 1:15 a.m. Dec. 21. A mailbox was damaged.

Mount Pleasant Terr., 20300 block, 2:30-4:45 p.m. Dec. 23. Outdoor holiday lights in a residence were cut.

Yukon Dr., 43400 block, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 22. A vehicle window was damaged.

BLUEMONT AREA

VANDALISM

Snickersville Tpk., 33700 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 21 to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24. A business sign was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Edgewater St., 43100 block, Dec. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Riding Center Dr., 24900 block, 7:27 p.m. Dec. 20. Property was stolen from a gym locker.

Willard Rd., 25200 block, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 26. Tools were stolen from a truck entered by damaging locks.

VANDALISM

Flemming Dr., 42500 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 25 to 8 a.m. Dec. 26. Two vehicles were damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

VANDALISM

Ivandale Rd., 16900 block, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22. Two greenhouse window panes were damaged.

Ivandale Rd., 16700 block, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 20 to 7 a.m. Dec. 21. A mailbox was damaged.

Stone Eden Dr., 28200 block, noon Dec. 20. Outdoor holiday lights were damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 10:18 a.m. Dec. 22. Harassment was reported.

Adams Dr., unit block, 11:41 a.m. Dec. 22. Harassment was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 3:12 p.m. Dec. 24. Harassment was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11:28 p.m. Dec. 23. Two people fought.

Clymer Ct., 1000 block, 9:04 a.m. Dec. 26. Two people fought.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 11:52 p.m. Dec. 24. A fight was reported.

Dry Mill Rd. and Washington & Old Dominion Trail, 17000 block, 6 a.m. Dec. 20. A man struck a man on his side with a sharp object and fled.

Dry Mill Rd., 17400 block, 8:51 a.m. Dec. 20. An assault was reported.

Forbes Ct., 1000 block, 2:37 p.m. Dec. 25. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:37 p.m. Dec. 21. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:34 p.m. Dec. 23. A fight was reported.

Greenmont Way, 200 block, 11:55 p.m. Dec. 24. Threats were reported.

Market St. W., unit block, 12:58 a.m. Dec. 22. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:26 p.m. Dec. 21. Threats were reported.

Rosebrook Ct., 100 block, 9:34 a.m. Dec. 22. Two people fought.

Shanks Evans Rd., 600 block, 9:25 a.m. Dec. 26. Two people fought.

Smartts Lane, 900 block, 3:49 p.m. Dec. 27. Two people fought.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 12:58 a.m. Dec. 24. Two people fought.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:02 p.m. Dec. 23. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Caledonia Ct., 43000 block, 4:12 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Caledonia Ct., 43000 block, Dec. 21. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11:32 a.m. Dec. 24. A credit card was stolen.

Cornwall St., NW, 200 block, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 5:48 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11:04 a.m. Dec. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:11 a.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:51 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:52 p.m. Dec. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:17 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:34 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:58 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:39 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:42 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Gable Farm Lane, 39700 block, 11:22 a.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Greenmont Way, 200 block, 1:49 a.m. Dec. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Greenmont Way, 200 block, 10:52 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 1:11 p.m. Dec. 26. A credit card was stolen.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 12:27 p.m., Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 4:24 a.m. Dec. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8:56 a.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 5:43 p.m. Dec. 25. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 6:31 p.m. Dec. 25. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Merchant Mill Terr., 43500 block, 10:22 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Merchant Mill Terr., 43500 block, Dec. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Monroe St., unit block, 11:14 a.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 18600 block, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 18600 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 23 to 10 a.m. Dec. 24. An item was removed from a mailbox.

Rosebrook Ct., 100 block, 1:19 p.m. Dec. 20. A credit card was stolen.

Royal St., unit block, 6:43 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., 9:53 a.m. Dec. 21. Property was damaged.

Forbes Ct., 1000 block, 10:12 a.m. Dec. 25. Property was damaged.

Heritage Way and Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 9:49 p.m. Dec. 27. Property was damaged.

Leesburg Bypass and Dry Mill Rd., 3:37 a.m. Dec. 21. Property was damaged.

South St., 100 block, 7:56 a.m. Dec. 24. Property was damaged.

Wirt St., 3:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 16. A fight was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Castle Ct., 17200 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 17. A backyard was entered and items were moved.

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 15. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Paris Breeze Pl., 13800 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 14 to 9 a.m. Dec. 21. A security camera was stolen and a fence lock was damaged.

VANDALISM

Desales Dr., 100 block, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 16. Two vehicles were damaged.

Devonshire Cir., 900 block, 10:29 a.m. Dec. 16. A vehicle window was broken.

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 4:58 a.m. Dec. 16. A vehicle windshield was broken.

Gentlewood Sq., 500 block, 8:40 a.m. Dec. 16. A vehicle windshield and window were damaged.

Hughesville Rd., 37700 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 25 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 26. A mailbox was damaged.

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 9:37 a.m. Dec. 16. A vehicle windshield was broken.

Locust Grove Dr., 100 block, 3:58 p.m. Dec. 16. A vehicle window was damaged.

Rivermill Way, 37100 block, 12:30-8:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Two lamps on a pillar in a driveway were damaged.

Shore Dr. N., 17900 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 to 10:45 a.m. Dec. 22. A mailbox was damaged.

Wordsworth Cir., 500 block, 2:56 p.m. Dec. 17. A vehicle was damaged.

Wordsworth Cir., 500 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17. A vehicle was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Hawthorne Valley Way, 35700 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27. A trailer was stolen.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 1:47 a.m. Dec. 24. A man struck a man with a bottle in a restaurant and fled.

Majestic Dr., 45500 block, 10:45 p.m. Dec. 26. A man struck a hotel employee and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, Dec. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle and a credit card was used to purchase merchandise.

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 2:30-3:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Cash and other items were stolen from a store.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lincoln Lane N., 100 block, 11:21 p.m. Dec. 24. A white 1998 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

WATERFORD AREA

VANDALISM

Loyalty Rd. and Hannah Dr., 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22. Street signs were removed from the ground.

Pavlo Pl., 15200 block, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22. Mailboxes were damaged.

Thicket Ct., 15000 block, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22. Mailboxes were damaged.