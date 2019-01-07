Maplehurst Dr., 40900 block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Construction materials were stolen from a residence under construction.
Moon Glade Ct., 24400 block, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 31. An attempt was made to enter a residence.
Clarendon Sq., 43100 block, noon Dec. 22 to 11 a.m. Dec. 30. A silver Subaru Impreza was stolen.
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 28 to 8:30 a.m. Dec. 29. Four vehicle tires and a window were damaged.
Lighthouse Pl., 43100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 28 to 6 a.m. Dec. 29. A lawn was damaged by a vehicle driving through the property.
Adams Dr., unit block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 29. Two people fought.
Creek Field Cir., 19200 block, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 31. Threats were reported.
Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 6:37 p.m. Jan. 2. Harassment was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 2:15 a.m. Jan. 2. Two people fought.
Leesburg Bypass, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.
Oaklawn Dr. SE, 100 block, 8:09 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:48 a.m. Jan. 3. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 28. Two people fought.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 9:22 a.m. Dec. 28. Harassment was reported.
Red Cedar Dr., 20700 block, midnight Jan. 1. A female was assaulted by a male acquaintance. A 28-year-old Harpers Ferry man was arrested and charged.
Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 2. Harassment was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 8:43 p.m. Jan. 2. Threats were reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:46 p.m. Dec. 31. Abuse was reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2:57 p.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.
Anne St., 700 block, 8:36 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 10:26 a.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Digges Valley Rd., 39400 block, 12:07 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:26 p.m. Dec. 30. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Hallyard Ct., 800 block, 10:08 a.m. Dec. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingsport Dr., 43100 block, 11:33 a.m. Dec. 31. Trespassing was reported.
Loudoun St., unit block, 11:10 p.m. Dec. 31. Trespassing was reported.
Loudoun St., unit block, 12:12 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 8:14 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.
Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 3:50 p.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.
Teaberry Dr., 43100 block, 8:19 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 11:22 a.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 7:33 p.m. Dec. 28. A vehicle was stolen.
Appletree Dr., 100 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.
Birch St., 100 block, 9:14 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 9:01 a.m. Dec. 28. A vehicle was tampered with.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 27 to 9:01 a.m. Dec. 28. A concrete floor at a construction site was damaged.
Cranberry Lane, 41900 block, midnight Dec. 29 to 8:48 a.m. Dec. 30. A street sign was removed in the area and recovered at this location.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:31 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:12 p.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:23 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:37 p.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 3:26 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.
Foxhunt Terr., 1000 block, 9:19 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.
Heritage Way, 100 block, 3:22 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.
Heritage Way, unit block, 9:58 a.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.
Marshall Dr., 900 block, 3:28 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.
Plaza St., 200 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 1. Property was damaged.
Plaza St., unit block, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.
Main St. E., 600 block, 10:25 p.m. Dec. 26. Trespassing was reported.
Chappelle Hill Rd., 37000 block, Dec. 24 to Dec. 25. A mailbox was damaged.
Hughesville Rd., 37000 block, Dec. 24 to Dec. 25. A mailbox was damaged.
Main St. E., 600 block, 11:52 p.m. Dec. 24. Responding to an alarm, police found a business door shattered.
Hirst Rd., 200 block, 10:31 a.m. Dec. 21. A vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
Airmont Rd., 19300 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26. A mailbox was damaged.
Nettle Tree Rd. N., 600 block, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. During an argument between two males at a party, a female was injured by a knife when she intervened. Both males fled from the residence.
Town Center Plaza, 21800 block, 9:23 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:44 a.m. Jan. 1. A man groped and assaulted a female at a restaurant.
Baggett Terr., 45400 block, Dec. 17 to Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Caraway Terr., 46000 block, Dec. 22 to Dec. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Eaton Terr., 46800 block, 12:05 a.m. Dec. 27 to 11:06 a.m. Dec. 29. Outdoor furniture was stolen from a residence.
Enterprise St., 22400 block, 2-3 a.m. Jan. 2. Vapes, a cash register and other items were stolen from a store entered by force.
Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 3 a.m. Dec. 28. Three males entered a business by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported.
Regents Park Cir., 21000 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 15. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Rusty Blackhaw Sq., 21500 block, midnight Dec. 27 to 6:16 p.m. Dec. 29. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Waterfall Branch Terr., 20700 block, 9:21 p.m. Dec. 23. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Wideoak Ct., 21300 block, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, 11:59 p.m. Dec. 28 to 5 p.m. Dec. 30. An orange Arctic Cat 1000 TRV was stolen.
Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 10:50 p.m. Dec. 31. A Toyota Celica was stolen.
Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 9:19 a.m. Dec. 28. Graffiti was found on the wall of a building.
Reserve Falls Terr., 20800 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 to 8 a.m. Dec. 29. A vehicle window was damaged.
Old Wheatland and Milltown roads, 10 p.m. Dec. 21 to noon Dec. 22. A field was damaged by a vehicle driving through the property.