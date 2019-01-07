These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Maplehurst Dr., 40900 block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Construction materials were stolen from a residence under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Moon Glade Ct., 24400 block, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 31. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clarendon Sq., 43100 block, noon Dec. 22 to 11 a.m. Dec. 30. A silver Subaru Impreza was stolen.

VANDALISM

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 28 to 8:30 a.m. Dec. 29. Four vehicle tires and a window were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Lighthouse Pl., 43100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 28 to 6 a.m. Dec. 29. A lawn was damaged by a vehicle driving through the property.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 29. Two people fought.

Creek Field Cir., 19200 block, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 31. Threats were reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 6:37 p.m. Jan. 2. Harassment was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 2:15 a.m. Jan. 2. Two people fought.

Leesburg Bypass, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

Oaklawn Dr. SE, 100 block, 8:09 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:48 a.m. Jan. 3. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 28. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 9:22 a.m. Dec. 28. Harassment was reported.

Red Cedar Dr., 20700 block, midnight Jan. 1. A female was assaulted by a male acquaintance. A 28-year-old Harpers Ferry man was arrested and charged.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 6:24 p.m. Jan. 2. Harassment was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 8:43 p.m. Jan. 2. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:46 p.m. Dec. 31. Abuse was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2:57 p.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anne St., 700 block, 8:36 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 10:26 a.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Digges Valley Rd., 39400 block, 12:07 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:26 p.m. Dec. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Hallyard Ct., 800 block, 10:08 a.m. Dec. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingsport Dr., 43100 block, 11:33 a.m. Dec. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Loudoun St., unit block, 11:10 p.m. Dec. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Loudoun St., unit block, 12:12 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 8:14 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 3:50 p.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Teaberry Dr., 43100 block, 8:19 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 11:22 a.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 7:33 p.m. Dec. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Appletree Dr., 100 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Birch St., 100 block, 9:14 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 9:01 a.m. Dec. 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 27 to 9:01 a.m. Dec. 28. A concrete floor at a construction site was damaged.

Cranberry Lane, 41900 block, midnight Dec. 29 to 8:48 a.m. Dec. 30. A street sign was removed in the area and recovered at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:31 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:12 p.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:23 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:37 p.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 3:26 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.

Foxhunt Terr., 1000 block, 9:19 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Heritage Way, 100 block, 3:22 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.

Heritage Way, unit block, 9:58 a.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.

Marshall Dr., 900 block, 3:28 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., 200 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 1. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Main St. E., 600 block, 10:25 p.m. Dec. 26. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Chappelle Hill Rd., 37000 block, Dec. 24 to Dec. 25. A mailbox was damaged.

Hughesville Rd., 37000 block, Dec. 24 to Dec. 25. A mailbox was damaged.

Main St. E., 600 block, 11:52 p.m. Dec. 24. Responding to an alarm, police found a business door shattered.

Hirst Rd., 200 block, 10:31 a.m. Dec. 21. A vehicle was struck in a parking lot.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Airmont Rd., 19300 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Nettle Tree Rd. N., 600 block, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. During an argument between two males at a party, a female was injured by a knife when she intervened. Both males fled from the residence.

Town Center Plaza, 21800 block, 9:23 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:44 a.m. Jan. 1. A man groped and assaulted a female at a restaurant.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, Dec. 17 to Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Caraway Terr., 46000 block, Dec. 22 to Dec. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Eaton Terr., 46800 block, 12:05 a.m. Dec. 27 to 11:06 a.m. Dec. 29. Outdoor furniture was stolen from a residence.

Enterprise St., 22400 block, 2-3 a.m. Jan. 2. Vapes, a cash register and other items were stolen from a store entered by force.

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 3 a.m. Dec. 28. Three males entered a business by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Regents Park Cir., 21000 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 15. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Rusty Blackhaw Sq., 21500 block, midnight Dec. 27 to 6:16 p.m. Dec. 29. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Waterfall Branch Terr., 20700 block, 9:21 p.m. Dec. 23. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Wideoak Ct., 21300 block, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, 11:59 p.m. Dec. 28 to 5 p.m. Dec. 30. An orange Arctic Cat 1000 TRV was stolen.

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 10:50 p.m. Dec. 31. A Toyota Celica was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 9:19 a.m. Dec. 28. Graffiti was found on the wall of a building.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20800 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 to 8 a.m. Dec. 29. A vehicle window was damaged.

WATERFORD AREA

VANDALISM

Old Wheatland and Milltown roads, 10 p.m. Dec. 21 to noon Dec. 22. A field was damaged by a vehicle driving through the property.