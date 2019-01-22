Route 15 and Tail Race Rd., 11:01 a.m. Jan. 12. A vehicle was struck by BB pellets.
Nicholson Meadows Pl., 41400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 10 to 8 a.m. Jan. 11. Windows were stolen from a construction site.
Augustine Plaza, 43000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Brambleton Plaza, 22800 block, 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9. A video game system was stolen.
Demott Dr., 21500 block, midnight Dec. 29 to 9 a.m. Jan. 12. A business storage shed was entered by removing a sliding glass window.
Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 to 5:10 p.m. Jan. 12. A backpack was stolen from a gym. It was recovered but cash was missing from the backpack.
Warbler Sq., 43600 block, midnight to 10 a.m. Jan. 11. A firearm was stolen from a residence.
Whitford Sq., 44400 block, 6:30-9:59 p.m. Jan. 11. Cash and jewelry were stolen from an apartment.
Hyde Park Dr., 22000 block, Jan. 8. A porch light was damaged by a BB pellet.
Sprucegrove Sq., 20200 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11. A man damaged a window screen in a bedroom. He was arrested and charged.
Iron Bit Pl., 42800 block, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 14. A resident confronted a man who was observed taking a package from a neighbor’s house. The man dropped the package and fled in a vehicle.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:27 p.m. Jan. 10. Two people fought.
Clymer Ct., 1000 block, 1:05 p.m. Jan. 13. Two people fought.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 12:18 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 4:51 p.m. Jan. 16. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Two people fought.
Halifax Pl., 100 block, 3:49 p.m. Jan. 14. Two people fought.
Newington Pl., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 10. Harassment was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 15. Two people fought.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 3:56 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.
Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 12:53 p.m. Jan. 11. Threats were reported.
Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 12:53 a.m. Jan. 13. Threats were reported.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10:12 p.m. Jan. 15. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5:59 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 2:33 p.m. Jan. 16. Indecent exposure was reported.
Desmond Plaza SE, 100 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:20 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:27 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Harrison Hill Lane, 15100 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
King St. N., 800 block, 10:01 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.
Lilac Terr., 500 block, 7:08 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.
Magruder Pl., 200 block, 11:46 a.m. Jan. 10. A credit card was stolen.
McLeary Sq., 600 block, 1:35 a.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 13. Trespassing was reported.
Peale Lane, 19100 block, 10:06 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 11. A bicycle was stolen.
Warbler Sq., 43600 block, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 6:06 p.m. Jan. 10. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 11. Property was damaged.
Market St. E., 500 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was damaged.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 10:52 a.m. Jan. 14. Property was damaged.
Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1400 block, 9:08 a.m. Jan. 16. Property was damaged.
Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 9:32 p.m. Jan. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.
Main St. E., 1000 block, 7:13 p.m. Jan. 8. Two co-workers fought.
16th St. N., 100 block, 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3. Threats were reported.
Woodshire Dr., 46000 block, 2:57 a.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 1:59-2:02 p.m. Jan. 14. A teenager observed a man exposing himself in a bathroom.
Backwater Dr., 46700 block, 4:42-7 p.m. Jan. 10. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Ravenwood Ct., 21200 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 26 to 10 a.m. Jan. 6. A residence was entered by forcing a window. Nothing was reported missing.
Wallingford Sq., 20800 block, 3-7 p.m. Jan. 10. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Laurel Ave. W., 300 block, 10:18 a.m. Jan. 12. A vehicle was stolen.
Lincoln Ave. N., 200 block, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 10. A vehicle window was shattered.
Summer Breeze Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. Jan. 12 to 1 p.m. Jan. 13. A mailbox was damaged.