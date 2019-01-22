These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Route 15 and Tail Race Rd., 11:01 a.m. Jan. 12. A vehicle was struck by BB pellets.

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Nicholson Meadows Pl., 41400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 10 to 8 a.m. Jan. 11. Windows were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Augustine Plaza, 43000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Brambleton Plaza, 22800 block, 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9. A video game system was stolen.

Demott Dr., 21500 block, midnight Dec. 29 to 9 a.m. Jan. 12. A business storage shed was entered by removing a sliding glass window.

Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 to 5:10 p.m. Jan. 12. A backpack was stolen from a gym. It was recovered but cash was missing from the backpack.

Warbler Sq., 43600 block, midnight to 10 a.m. Jan. 11. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Whitford Sq., 44400 block, 6:30-9:59 p.m. Jan. 11. Cash and jewelry were stolen from an apartment.

VANDALISM

Hyde Park Dr., 22000 block, Jan. 8. A porch light was damaged by a BB pellet.

Sprucegrove Sq., 20200 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11. A man damaged a window screen in a bedroom. He was arrested and charged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Iron Bit Pl., 42800 block, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 14. A resident confronted a man who was observed taking a package from a neighbor’s house. The man dropped the package and fled in a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:27 p.m. Jan. 10. Two people fought.

Clymer Ct., 1000 block, 1:05 p.m. Jan. 13. Two people fought.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 12:18 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 4:51 p.m. Jan. 16. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Two people fought.

Halifax Pl., 100 block, 3:49 p.m. Jan. 14. Two people fought.

Newington Pl., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 10. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 15. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 3:56 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 12:53 p.m. Jan. 11. Threats were reported.

Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 12:53 a.m. Jan. 13. Threats were reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10:12 p.m. Jan. 15. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5:59 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Plaza St., unit block, 2:33 p.m. Jan. 16. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Desmond Plaza SE, 100 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:20 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:27 p.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Harrison Hill Lane, 15100 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

King St. N., 800 block, 10:01 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 7:08 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Magruder Pl., 200 block, 11:46 a.m. Jan. 10. A credit card was stolen.

McLeary Sq., 600 block, 1:35 a.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Peale Lane, 19100 block, 10:06 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 11. A bicycle was stolen.

Warbler Sq., 43600 block, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., 6:06 p.m. Jan. 10. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 11. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 10:52 a.m. Jan. 14. Property was damaged.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1400 block, 9:08 a.m. Jan. 16. Property was damaged.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 9:32 p.m. Jan. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Main St. E., 1000 block, 7:13 p.m. Jan. 8. Two co-workers fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3. Threats were reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Woodshire Dr., 46000 block, 2:57 a.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 1:59-2:02 p.m. Jan. 14. A teenager observed a man exposing himself in a bathroom.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backwater Dr., 46700 block, 4:42-7 p.m. Jan. 10. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Ravenwood Ct., 21200 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 26 to 10 a.m. Jan. 6. A residence was entered by forcing a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Wallingford Sq., 20800 block, 3-7 p.m. Jan. 10. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Laurel Ave. W., 300 block, 10:18 a.m. Jan. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Ave. N., 200 block, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 10. A vehicle window was shattered.

Summer Breeze Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. Jan. 12 to 1 p.m. Jan. 13. A mailbox was damaged.