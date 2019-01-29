These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

WEAPON

Fraser Downs Terr., 41000 block, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Weapon violation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Leonard Dr., 25000 block, 6:30-11:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by breaking a door window.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 12:03 a.m. Jan. 20. Three males assaulted a man. Two Leesburg men, ages 22 and 26, and a 20-year-old Frederick man were arrested and charged.

Exchange St. and Easthampton Plaza, Jan. 18. Deputies were talking to a man who assaulted a female and then a male attempted to intervene and refused to comply to commands. A 26-year-old Ashburn man and a 39-year-old Midlothian male were arrested and charged.

KIDNAPPING

Fincastle Dr., 44000 block, Jan. 16. A couple attempted to grab a female juvenile after offering to help her cross over ice near a tunnel. The juvenile refused and ran from the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 12:14 a.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported. A 24-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

Rouges Sq., 19000 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 22. A man attempted to steal a delivered package from a residence. He fled when a door opened.

VANDALISM

Lost Creek Terr., 22000 block, Jan. 18 to Jan. 20. A tire was flattened.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

KIDNAPPING

Abney Wood Dr., 42000 block, Jan. 13. A male and female offered candy and money to children and attempted to get them inside a vehicle. The children yelled and the couple drove away.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 4:08 p.m. Jan. 17. Threats were reported.

Bluefield Sq., 800 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.

Channel Ridge Ct., 18200 block, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 22. Threats were reported.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 2:29 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.

Curtin Pl., 600 block, 12:34 a.m. Jan. 24. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 6:56 a.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 19. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:50 a.m. Jan. 17. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 8:52 p.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:41 p.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.

Jernigan Terr., 43600 block, 1:50 p.m. Jan. 21. Threats were reported.

Kalmia Sq., 500 block, 9:17 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6:59 p.m. Jan. 21. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2:14 a.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.

Peacock Cir., 39900 block, 12:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Threats were reported.

Peacock Cir., 39900 block, 1:51 p.m. Jan. 23. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:58 a.m. Jan. 19. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:35 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.

Sundrum Pl. NE, 2100 block, 3:21 p.m. Jan. 19. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4:13 p.m. Jan. 23. Threats were reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 7:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Two people fought.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 7:59 p.m. Jan. 23. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:04 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:16 a.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 12:34 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:53 a.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 700 block, 5:57 p.m. Jan. 23. A credit card was stolen.

Lawson Rd., unit block, 11:58 a.m. Jan. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 10:04 a.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 7:28 a.m. Jan. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rouges Sq., 19300 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Market St. W., unit block, 11:42 p.m. Jan. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 11:24 p.m. Jan. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 400 block, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 23. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. W., 100 block, 2:50 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was damaged.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

SHOOTING

Peacock Cir., 39000 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17. A man entered a trailer by force and took a firearm and fired on the property. Deputies responded to a shooting report, and exchanged gunfire, wounding the man. A 29-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged. He was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Presidio Pl. and Platinum Dr., 3 p.m. Jan. 22 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 23. A utility trailer was stolen from a construction site.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Potomac View Rd. and Benedict Dr., 8:38 p.m. Jan. 17. A male struck a deputy. A 27-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 2:15 a.m. Jan. 19. Two people fought. A 19-year-old Woodbridge female and a female juvenile were arrested.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 17. A man attempted to get back inside a restaurant by kicking an entrance. A 56-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Cranston St., 46000 block, 10:55-11:10 a.m. Jan. 21. Car keys were stolen from a gym locker and a credit card and items were stolen from the vehicle.

Cranston St., 46000 block, Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Executive Dr., 22000 block, Jan. 18 to Jan. 22. Copper was stolen from a warehouse entered by cutting a lock.

Gable Sq., 45000 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hoga St. S., 700 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kincora Dr. and Russell Branch Pkwy., Jan. 6 to Jan. 21. Sheets of plywood were stolen from a construction site.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. Jan. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered through a window. An 18-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

Old Ryan Rd., 43000 block, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Monarch Dr., unit block, 8-8:10 p.m. Jan. 22. A 2016 Nissan Versa was stolen.

Pacific Blvd., 22300 block, 7 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Jan. 16. A 2016 Honda Civic was stolen.

VANDALISM

Magellan Sq., 42000 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. A vehicle window was smashed.