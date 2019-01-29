Fraser Downs Terr., 41000 block, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Weapon violation was reported.
Leonard Dr., 25000 block, 6:30-11:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by breaking a door window.
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 12:03 a.m. Jan. 20. Three males assaulted a man. Two Leesburg men, ages 22 and 26, and a 20-year-old Frederick man were arrested and charged.
Exchange St. and Easthampton Plaza, Jan. 18. Deputies were talking to a man who assaulted a female and then a male attempted to intervene and refused to comply to commands. A 26-year-old Ashburn man and a 39-year-old Midlothian male were arrested and charged.
Fincastle Dr., 44000 block, Jan. 16. A couple attempted to grab a female juvenile after offering to help her cross over ice near a tunnel. The juvenile refused and ran from the area.
Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 12:14 a.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported. A 24-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.
Rouges Sq., 19000 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 22. A man attempted to steal a delivered package from a residence. He fled when a door opened.
Lost Creek Terr., 22000 block, Jan. 18 to Jan. 20. A tire was flattened.
Abney Wood Dr., 42000 block, Jan. 13. A male and female offered candy and money to children and attempted to get them inside a vehicle. The children yelled and the couple drove away.
Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 4:08 p.m. Jan. 17. Threats were reported.
Bluefield Sq., 800 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.
Channel Ridge Ct., 18200 block, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 22. Threats were reported.
Country Club Dr., 600 block, 2:29 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.
Curtin Pl., 600 block, 12:34 a.m. Jan. 24. Two people fought.
Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 6:56 a.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 19. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:50 a.m. Jan. 17. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 8:52 p.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:41 p.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.
Jernigan Terr., 43600 block, 1:50 p.m. Jan. 21. Threats were reported.
Kalmia Sq., 500 block, 9:17 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.
Market St. E., 500 block, 6:59 p.m. Jan. 21. Threats were reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 2:14 a.m. Jan. 21. Two people fought.
Peacock Cir., 39900 block, 12:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Threats were reported.
Peacock Cir., 39900 block, 1:51 p.m. Jan. 23. Threats were reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:58 a.m. Jan. 19. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:35 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.
Sundrum Pl. NE, 2100 block, 3:21 p.m. Jan. 19. Two people fought.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4:13 p.m. Jan. 23. Threats were reported.
Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 7:12 p.m. Jan. 23. Two people fought.
Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 7:59 p.m. Jan. 23. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2:44 p.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 18. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:04 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:16 a.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 12:34 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:53 a.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.
King St. S., 700 block, 5:57 p.m. Jan. 23. A credit card was stolen.
Lawson Rd., unit block, 11:58 a.m. Jan. 20. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 10:04 a.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 7:28 a.m. Jan. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rouges Sq., 19300 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.
Market St. W., unit block, 11:42 p.m. Jan. 19. A vehicle was stolen.
Stratford Pl., 100 block, 11:24 p.m. Jan. 20. A vehicle was stolen.
Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was damaged.
Market St. E., 400 block, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 23. A vehicle was tampered with.
Market St. W., 100 block, 2:50 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was damaged.
Peacock Cir., 39000 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17. A man entered a trailer by force and took a firearm and fired on the property. Deputies responded to a shooting report, and exchanged gunfire, wounding the man. A 29-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged. He was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Presidio Pl. and Platinum Dr., 3 p.m. Jan. 22 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 23. A utility trailer was stolen from a construction site.
Potomac View Rd. and Benedict Dr., 8:38 p.m. Jan. 17. A male struck a deputy. A 27-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 2:15 a.m. Jan. 19. Two people fought. A 19-year-old Woodbridge female and a female juvenile were arrested.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 17. A man attempted to get back inside a restaurant by kicking an entrance. A 56-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Cranston St., 46000 block, 10:55-11:10 a.m. Jan. 21. Car keys were stolen from a gym locker and a credit card and items were stolen from the vehicle.
Cranston St., 46000 block, Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Executive Dr., 22000 block, Jan. 18 to Jan. 22. Copper was stolen from a warehouse entered by cutting a lock.
Gable Sq., 45000 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hoga St. S., 700 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Kincora Dr. and Russell Branch Pkwy., Jan. 6 to Jan. 21. Sheets of plywood were stolen from a construction site.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. Jan. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered through a window. An 18-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.
Old Ryan Rd., 43000 block, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Monarch Dr., unit block, 8-8:10 p.m. Jan. 22. A 2016 Nissan Versa was stolen.
Pacific Blvd., 22300 block, 7 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Jan. 16. A 2016 Honda Civic was stolen.
Magellan Sq., 42000 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. A vehicle window was smashed.