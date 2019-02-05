These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Washington & Old Dominion Trail and Ashburn Village Blvd., 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24. A man exposed himself to a female pedestrian.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 6-7 a.m. Jan. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Basil Ct., 21000 block, Jan. 25 to Jan. 26. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle Terra Dr., 22300 block, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 23. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Estate Pl., 21000 block, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 25. A purse and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Rosetta Pl., 21200 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 29. Three males wearing masks attempted to enter a residence.

Southdown Manor Terr., 23000 block, 2-2:10 p.m. Jan. 19. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Central Station Dr., 43000 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 27 to 12:46 a.m. Jan. 28. A vehicle window was smashed.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 8:58 p.m. Jan. 25. Two people fought.

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 4:18 a.m. Jan. 26. An assault was reported.

Candlewick Sq., 43100 block, 2:25 a.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 9:34 a.m. Jan. 30. Harassment was reported.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 6:16 p.m. Jan. 24. Two people fought.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:16 p.m. Jan. 24. Threats were reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 1:56 a.m. Jan. 26. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 3:09 p.m. Jan. 29. Threats were reported.

Lee Ave., 800 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 24. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6:16 p.m. Jan. 27. Two people fought.

Stable View Terr., 300 block, 2:08 a.m. Jan. 27. Two people fought.

Sundrum Pl. NE, 2100 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 29. Two people fought.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:15 p.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appletree Dr., 100 block, 8:54 a.m. Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 12:59 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3:11 p.m. Jan. 28. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:09 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:05 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 4:55 p.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 4:45 a.m. Jan. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 11:07 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 8:19 a.m. Jan. 25. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:36 p.m. Jan. 29. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 4:47 p.m. Jan. 27. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 8:12 a.m. Jan. 25. Property was damaged.

Promenade Dr. and Newton Pass Sq., 9:09 p.m. Jan. 25. A vehicle was tampered with.

Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 7:41 p.m. Jan. 28. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 700 block, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 12. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Maple Ave. N., 100 block, 2:59 a.m. Jan. 15. Trespassing was reported. A 23-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Alcohol was stolen from a business. A man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 4:56 p.m. Jan. 21. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 7:32 p.m. Jan. 18. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Wintergreen Dr., 600 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 21 to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22. A temporary registration was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Fessenden Terr., 46000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Two men assaulted a male acquaintance.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blackwood Ct., 21500 block, 5-6 a.m. Jan. 24. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Community Plaza, 47000 block, 10:10-10:20 a.m. Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24000 block, Jan. 27. Shoplifting was reported. A 34-year-old Elkridge man was arrested and charged.

Fairgrove Sq., 46700 block, 4:34 a.m. Jan. 23. A vehicle was entered.

Locomotive Terr., 21000 block, 4-10:04 p.m. Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pacific Blvd., 22300 block, 7 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Jan. 16. A 2016 Honda Civic was stolen.

VANDALISM

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 20 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Five individuals spray-painted a playground.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, 5:31 p.m. Jan. 29. An apartment clubhouse was damaged. A 23-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.