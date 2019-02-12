These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

WEAPON

Fraser Downs Terr., 41800 block, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Weapon violation was reported. A 33-year-old Aldie man was arrested and charged.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 12:54 a.m. Feb. 2. A man attempted to enter a business and argued with security. A 31-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Exchange and Thorndike streets, 2:07 a.m. Feb. 3. A female became physical and argued with security. A 27-year-old Linden female was arrested and charged.

WEAPON

Thoroughfare Gap Terr., 43200 block, 1:03 a.m. Feb. 2. Weapon violation was reported. A 26-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported. A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Belmont Manor Lane, 19000 block, 4:19 p.m. Jan. 30. Bottles of liquor were stolen from a golf clubhouse entered through a window.

Cape Ct., 44000 block, 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1. An attempt was made to enter a business by damaging a glass window.

Crane Meadows Sq., 42800 block, Jan. 29-30. Steel columns were stolen from a home garage under construction.

Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 6:54 p.m. Feb. 6. Sets of keys were removed from a gym’s communal key rack.

Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 9:30-11 p.m. Jan. 29. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ROBBERY

Route 50 and Hutchinson Farm Pkwy., 3:40 p.m. Feb. 2. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Gelding Sq., 42700 block, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 3. Cash, jewelry and other items were stolen from a residence entered by force.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 4:09 p.m. Feb. 6. Threats were reported.

Adams Dr., unit block, 2:57 p.m. Feb. 2. Two people fought.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 10:23 p.m. Feb. 6. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5:22 p.m. Feb. 5. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6. An assault was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 2:05 a.m. Feb. 3. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 1:21 p.m. Jan. 31. An assault was reported.

Millbrook Terr., 300 block, 7:32 p.m. Feb. 1. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:08 a.m. Feb. 5. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 5. Two people fought.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 3. Threats were reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5:06 p.m. Feb. 4. Threats were reported.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 2. Threats were reported.

WEAPON

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, midnight Jan. 6. A man pointed a gun at a male juvenile. A 50-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:47 p.m. Feb. 1. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., 300 block, 4:38 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 8:36 p.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cherry Spring Lane, 42000 block, Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a shed.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 3:15 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:13 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 8:14 p.m. Feb. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:17 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Golf Club Rd., 42800 block, 6:27 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Golf Club Rd., 42800 block, 6:47 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Golf Club Rd., 42800 block, 7:16 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 11:04 a.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 2:36 a.m. Feb. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 4:07 p.m. Feb. 6. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:28 a.m. Feb. 2. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 4:16 p.m. Feb. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 6. Identity theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 11:41 a.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Fairview St. and Ayrlee Ave. NW, 1:04 p.m. Feb. 3. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 4:52 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

WEAPON

Blossom Dr. and Waterloo Station Sq., 9:15 p.m. Jan. 31. A driver pulled alongside a male driver and pointed a gun at him. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cranston St., 46000 block, 5:55 p.m. Feb. 6. A man was observed taking multiple keys from a gym’s communal key rack. Property was stolen from vehicles and the car keys were left inside.

Falke Plaza, 45600 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 3. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blackwood Ct., 21000 block, Feb. 5. A 1990 Nissan 300Z was stolen.

Glengyle Ct., unit block, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4 to 6:40 a.m. Feb. 5. A 2004 Volvo S40 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Countryside Blvd., 20000 block, Feb. 5. Graffiti was found on a school water fountain.