Fraser Downs Terr., 41800 block, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Weapon violation was reported. A 33-year-old Aldie man was arrested and charged.
Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 12:54 a.m. Feb. 2. A man attempted to enter a business and argued with security. A 31-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Exchange and Thorndike streets, 2:07 a.m. Feb. 3. A female became physical and argued with security. A 27-year-old Linden female was arrested and charged.
Thoroughfare Gap Terr., 43200 block, 1:03 a.m. Feb. 2. Weapon violation was reported. A 26-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported. A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Belmont Manor Lane, 19000 block, 4:19 p.m. Jan. 30. Bottles of liquor were stolen from a golf clubhouse entered through a window.
Cape Ct., 44000 block, 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1. An attempt was made to enter a business by damaging a glass window.
Crane Meadows Sq., 42800 block, Jan. 29-30. Steel columns were stolen from a home garage under construction.
Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 6:54 p.m. Feb. 6. Sets of keys were removed from a gym’s communal key rack.
Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 9:30-11 p.m. Jan. 29. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker.
Route 50 and Hutchinson Farm Pkwy., 3:40 p.m. Feb. 2. A robbery was reported.
Gelding Sq., 42700 block, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 3. Cash, jewelry and other items were stolen from a residence entered by force.
Adams Dr., 100 block, 4:09 p.m. Feb. 6. Threats were reported.
Adams Dr., unit block, 2:57 p.m. Feb. 2. Two people fought.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 10:23 p.m. Feb. 6. Two people fought.
Heritage Way, unit block, 5:22 p.m. Feb. 5. Two people fought.
King St. N., 800 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6. An assault was reported.
King St. S., unit block, 2:05 a.m. Feb. 3. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 1:21 p.m. Jan. 31. An assault was reported.
Millbrook Terr., 300 block, 7:32 p.m. Feb. 1. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:08 a.m. Feb. 5. Threats were reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 5. Two people fought.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 3. Threats were reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5:06 p.m. Feb. 4. Threats were reported.
Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 2. Threats were reported.
Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, midnight Jan. 6. A man pointed a gun at a male juvenile. A 50-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:47 p.m. Feb. 1. Indecent exposure was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 300 block, 4:38 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.
Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 8:36 p.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cherry Spring Lane, 42000 block, Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a shed.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 3:15 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:13 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 8:14 p.m. Feb. 2. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:17 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Golf Club Rd., 42800 block, 6:27 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.
Golf Club Rd., 42800 block, 6:47 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.
Golf Club Rd., 42800 block, 7:16 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 1. Trespassing was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 11:04 a.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 2:36 a.m. Feb. 2. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 400 block, 4:07 p.m. Feb. 6. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 2:28 a.m. Feb. 2. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 4:16 p.m. Feb. 5. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 1500 block, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 6. Identity theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 11:41 a.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.
Fairview St. and Ayrlee Ave. NW, 1:04 p.m. Feb. 3. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 4:52 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.
Blossom Dr. and Waterloo Station Sq., 9:15 p.m. Jan. 31. A driver pulled alongside a male driver and pointed a gun at him. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Cranston St., 46000 block, 5:55 p.m. Feb. 6. A man was observed taking multiple keys from a gym’s communal key rack. Property was stolen from vehicles and the car keys were left inside.
Falke Plaza, 45600 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 3. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.
Blackwood Ct., 21000 block, Feb. 5. A 1990 Nissan 300Z was stolen.
Glengyle Ct., unit block, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4 to 6:40 a.m. Feb. 5. A 2004 Volvo S40 was stolen.
Countryside Blvd., 20000 block, Feb. 5. Graffiti was found on a school water fountain.