These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Claiborne Pkwy., 20300 block, 9:56 p.m. Feb. 13. A female was found trespassing in a school. She refused to comply with command and assaulted a deputy. A 28-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.

Exchange and Thorndike streets, 2:15 a.m. Feb. 9. Two people fought. A 22-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

Fanshaw Sq., 22900 block, 7:23 a.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported. A 48-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged.

Southern Walk Plaza, 43200 block, 11:18 a.m. Feb. 9. A man assaulted an employee of a business and fled in a vehicle.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Loudoun Reserve Dr., 43300 block, 7:50 a.m. Feb. 8. An object struck a vehicle window.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Harry Byrd Hwy., 44100 block, 12:45-1:45 p.m. Feb. 12. An iPad was stolen from a computer bag.

Munday Hill Pl., 21700 block, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 31 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Regal Wood Dr., 42500 block, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 13 to 6:15 a.m. Feb. 14. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Starflower Way, 21000 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 10. A resident observed a man inside a vehicle parked in a driveway. A 26-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Track Bed Terr., 43000 block, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 to 7 a.m. Feb. 13. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Golden Embers Sq., 23500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 8 to 7 a.m. Feb. 11. A sliding-glass door of a residence was damaged.

Macauley Pl., 42600 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 8 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. A vehicle was driven across lawns causing damage to multiple properties.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Madturkey Run Pl., 42200 block, 11:50-11:55 a.m. Feb. 11. A man was found inside a van and assaulted the owner when he opened the vehicle door.

VANDALISM

Hundonmoore Dr., 42400 block, 7:50-8:30 a.m. Feb. 12. A vehicle window was damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonial Hwy. E., 39000 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hamilton Terr., unit block, 9 p.m. Feb. 6 to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9:48 a.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 9:54 a.m. Feb. 13. Two people fought.

Colonial Hwy. W., 38100 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 10. A fight was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:26 p.m. Feb. 12. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 10:38 p.m. Feb. 11. Threats were reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:36 p.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:55 p.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:19 p.m. Feb. 9. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 9:43 p.m. Feb. 8. Two people fought.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 11:39 a.m. Feb. 11. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 7:07 a.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 3:57 p.m. Feb. 11. Abuse was reported.

Magnolia Grove Sq., 19300 block, 3:43 p.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

Menlow Dr. NE, 1000 block, 3:18 p.m. Feb. 12. Harassment was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 200 block, 3:56 p.m. Feb. 13. Threats were reported.

Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 2:03 a.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.

ROBBERY

Crestwood St., 500 block, 9:12 p.m. Feb. 10. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 13. A credit card was stolen.

Colonial Hwy. E., 39000 block, 4:57 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 8:13 a.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:26 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:16 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:59 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Hamilton Terr. Dr., unit block, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 9:27 a.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 11:27 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Meade Dr., 500 block, 5:06 p.m. Feb. 8. A credit card was stolen.

Mill Dam Pl., 19500 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 12:20 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Shiso Ct., 18400 block, 12:59 p.m. Feb. 9. Identity theft was reported.

York Lane, 600 block, 2:19 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:16 p.m. Feb. 9. Property was damaged.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1:43 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was damaged.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. N., 100 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 15. A license plate reported stolen was recovered.

Saville Row Terr., 800 block, 3:59 p.m. Feb. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wordsworth Cir., 500 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 6. A credit card was stolen.

VANDALISM

Devonshire Cir., 900 block, 8:59 a.m. Jan. 27. A brick was used to damage a vehicle.

21st St. N., 100 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 26. Stickers were placed on multiple light posts and signs.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Hudson St., 35500 block, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 9. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Northbrook Way, 46800 block, 9:12 p.m. Feb. 12. Two people fought. A 34-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 4:43 p.m. Feb. 11. A man handed a teller a note and robbed a bank of cash at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Augusta Dr., 21300 block, Feb. 5. Credit cards, gift cards and keys were stolen at a high school. A 34-year-old Maryland female was arrested and charged.

Cranston St., 46200 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 to 4:15 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a gym locker.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Finchingfield Ct., 200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 25 to 7 a.m. Aug. 26. A 1998 Lexus GS300 was stolen and later recovered on Feb. 11 near Dulles Crossing Plaza.

VANDALISM

Carrollton Rd., unit block, Feb. 7. Graffiti was found on a fence near a pump station.

Relocation Dr., 22500 block, midnight Feb. 9. A glass door of a business was damaged.

Shaw Rd., 22900 block, 7 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Feb. 6. A sticker on a vehicle was damaged.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 3:16 a.m. Feb. 14. A glass door of a business was damaged.

Trumpet Cir., 46800 block, 46800 block, noon Feb. 8 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9. A glass patio table of a residence was damaged.