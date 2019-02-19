Claiborne Pkwy., 20300 block, 9:56 p.m. Feb. 13. A female was found trespassing in a school. She refused to comply with command and assaulted a deputy. A 28-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.
Exchange and Thorndike streets, 2:15 a.m. Feb. 9. Two people fought. A 22-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.
Fanshaw Sq., 22900 block, 7:23 a.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported. A 48-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged.
Southern Walk Plaza, 43200 block, 11:18 a.m. Feb. 9. A man assaulted an employee of a business and fled in a vehicle.
Loudoun Reserve Dr., 43300 block, 7:50 a.m. Feb. 8. An object struck a vehicle window.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 44100 block, 12:45-1:45 p.m. Feb. 12. An iPad was stolen from a computer bag.
Munday Hill Pl., 21700 block, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 31 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Regal Wood Dr., 42500 block, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 13 to 6:15 a.m. Feb. 14. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.
Starflower Way, 21000 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 10. A resident observed a man inside a vehicle parked in a driveway. A 26-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Track Bed Terr., 43000 block, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 to 7 a.m. Feb. 13. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.
Golden Embers Sq., 23500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 8 to 7 a.m. Feb. 11. A sliding-glass door of a residence was damaged.
Macauley Pl., 42600 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 8 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. A vehicle was driven across lawns causing damage to multiple properties.
Madturkey Run Pl., 42200 block, 11:50-11:55 a.m. Feb. 11. A man was found inside a van and assaulted the owner when he opened the vehicle door.
Hundonmoore Dr., 42400 block, 7:50-8:30 a.m. Feb. 12. A vehicle window was damaged.
Colonial Hwy. E., 39000 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Hamilton Terr., unit block, 9 p.m. Feb. 6 to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9:48 a.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 9:54 a.m. Feb. 13. Two people fought.
Colonial Hwy. W., 38100 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.
Crestwood St., 500 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 10. A fight was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:26 p.m. Feb. 12. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 10:38 p.m. Feb. 11. Threats were reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:36 p.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:55 p.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:19 p.m. Feb. 9. Two people fought.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 9:43 p.m. Feb. 8. Two people fought.
Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 11:39 a.m. Feb. 11. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 7:07 a.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.
King St. N., 800 block, 3:57 p.m. Feb. 11. Abuse was reported.
Magnolia Grove Sq., 19300 block, 3:43 p.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.
Menlow Dr. NE, 1000 block, 3:18 p.m. Feb. 12. Harassment was reported.
Old Waterford Rd., 200 block, 3:56 p.m. Feb. 13. Threats were reported.
Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 2:03 a.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.
Crestwood St., 500 block, 9:12 p.m. Feb. 10. A robbery was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 13. A credit card was stolen.
Colonial Hwy. E., 39000 block, 4:57 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 8:13 a.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 12. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:26 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:16 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:59 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Hamilton Terr. Dr., unit block, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.
Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 9:27 a.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 600 block, 11:27 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Meade Dr., 500 block, 5:06 p.m. Feb. 8. A credit card was stolen.
Mill Dam Pl., 19500 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Identity theft was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 12:20 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.
Shiso Ct., 18400 block, 12:59 p.m. Feb. 9. Identity theft was reported.
York Lane, 600 block, 2:19 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:16 p.m. Feb. 9. Property was damaged.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1:43 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was damaged.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.
Maple Ave. N., 100 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 15. A license plate reported stolen was recovered.
Saville Row Terr., 800 block, 3:59 p.m. Feb. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Wordsworth Cir., 500 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 6. A credit card was stolen.
Devonshire Cir., 900 block, 8:59 a.m. Jan. 27. A brick was used to damage a vehicle.
21st St. N., 100 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 26. Stickers were placed on multiple light posts and signs.
Hudson St., 35500 block, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 9. A mailbox was damaged.
Northbrook Way, 46800 block, 9:12 p.m. Feb. 12. Two people fought. A 34-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 4:43 p.m. Feb. 11. A man handed a teller a note and robbed a bank of cash at gunpoint.
Augusta Dr., 21300 block, Feb. 5. Credit cards, gift cards and keys were stolen at a high school. A 34-year-old Maryland female was arrested and charged.
Cranston St., 46200 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 to 4:15 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a gym locker.
Finchingfield Ct., 200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 25 to 7 a.m. Aug. 26. A 1998 Lexus GS300 was stolen and later recovered on Feb. 11 near Dulles Crossing Plaza.
Carrollton Rd., unit block, Feb. 7. Graffiti was found on a fence near a pump station.
Relocation Dr., 22500 block, midnight Feb. 9. A glass door of a business was damaged.
Shaw Rd., 22900 block, 7 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Feb. 6. A sticker on a vehicle was damaged.
Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 3:16 a.m. Feb. 14. A glass door of a business was damaged.
Trumpet Cir., 46800 block, 46800 block, noon Feb. 8 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9. A glass patio table of a residence was damaged.