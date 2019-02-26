These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Amesfield Pl., 2300 block, Feb. 15 to Feb. 18. A kitchen sink was stolen from a house under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Easthampton Pl., 20400 block, Feb. 17. An assault on security was reported. A 23-year-old Leesburg female was arrested and charged.

Easthampton Pl., 20400 block, Feb. 17. Verbal assault on deputies was reported. A 28-year-old Centreville man, a 28-year-old Connecticut female and a 30-year-old Alexandria female was arrested and charged.

Easthampton Pl., 20400 block, Feb. 17. An assault on security was reported. A 28-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Belmont Ridge Rd., 22500 block, 11:42 a.m. Feb. 19. A student was found in possession of a BB gun. The juvenile was charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Clearnight Terr., 43200 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 14. A female walking her dog confronted a man exposing himself in a wooded area. The man fled from the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kentucky Oaks Ct., 20200 block, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 17. A residence was entered. A 46-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Porter Ridge Terr., 42300 block, Feb. 17 to Feb. 19. A trailer was stolen.

Rushmore Ct., 23000 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Talent St., 25200 block, 6:46-7:46 p.m. Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a residence entered by shattering a door glass.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 3 p.m. Feb. 19. Two people fought.

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 3:09 p.m. Feb. 15. Two people fought.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 8:08 p.m. Feb. 15. Two people fought.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 8:16 p.m. Feb. 19. Two people fought.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 10:16 p.m. Feb. 16. Two people fought.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 5:22 p.m. Feb. 20. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 12:57 a.m. Feb. 21. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 11:33 p.m. Feb. 15. Two people fought.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 8:06 p.m. Feb. 15. Two people fought.

Monroe St., unit block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Two people fought.

Old Waterford Rd., 200 block, 3:56 p.m. Feb. 13. Threats were reported.

Paddington Way, 100 block, 8:31 a.m. Feb. 15. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 8:39 p.m. Feb. 17. Two people fought.

Popes Creek Sq., 43500 block, 2:17 p.m. Feb. 18. Abuse was reported.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 15. Two people fought.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 10:28 a.m. Feb. 14. Threats were reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 3:09 p.m. Feb. 15. Threats were reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 12:34 p.m. Feb. 15. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Hancock Pl., unit block, 12:34 p.m. Feb. 19. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clark Ct., 700 block, 1:37 a.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 10:49 a.m. Feb. 19. Trespassing was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 13. A credit card was stolen.

Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 11:41 p.m. Feb. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 8:28 p.m. Feb. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:02 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:44 p.m. Feb. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7:58 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:11 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 7:46 p.m. Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 300 block, 4:29 a.m. Feb. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 4:22 p.m. Feb. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mill Dam Pl., 19500 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Overview Pl., 43200 block, 1:33 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 9:04 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Shirley Sq., 200 block, 6:08 a.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 11:28 a.m. Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 1:23 p.m. Feb. 16. Trespassing was reported.

York Lane, 600 block, 2:19 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Slack Lane, 100 block, 4:49 a.m. Feb. 15. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 11:52 p.m. Feb. 12. During an arrest, a police officer was assaulted. A 34-year-old Purcellville female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allder School Rd., 36000 block, Feb. 14 to Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Paris Breeze Pl., 14000 block, Feb. 14 to Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

16th St. N., 100 block, midnight to 4 p.m. Feb. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Enterprise St., 100 block, 8:35 p.m. Feb. 17. An assault was reported. Two Sterling men, ages 24 and 28, and a 26-year-old Washington man were arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bailey Ct., 400 block, midnight to 1 p.m. Feb. 14. A man entered a female acquaintance’s residence and when a resident confronted him he took her purse before fleeing. The man returned to the residence later and grabbed and pushed the female and then fled from the area after a brief fight. A 20-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, 10:45 p.m. Feb. 17. A delivery person was confronted by a man inside his vehicle. The man fled with cash and a screwdriver.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46000 block, 1:40-2:15 p.m. Feb. 16. Items were stolen from a locker.

Overland Dr., 23500 block, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 15. A man wearing a security guard uniform took items from a store and fled in a waiting vehicle.

Overland Dr., 23700 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 12 to 6:50 a.m. Feb. 13. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a trailer.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Route 7, 47000 block, 8:55 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19. A vehicle was stolen. It was later recovered in Herndon.