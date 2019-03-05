These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

Aldie area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Walk Pl., 25800 block, Feb. 24-25. Cabinets were stolen from homes under construction.

Cameron Walk Pl., 25900 block, Feb. 15-19. An oven was stolen from a house under construction.

Lavender Breeze Cir. and Lenah Point Dr., Feb. 22-25. Cabinets and countertops were stolen from a home under construction.

Plowman Point Lane, 25800 block, Feb. 22-25. Plumbing fixtures, a microwave and cabinet handles were stolen from a home under construction.

VANDALISM

Black Willow Dr., 24600 block, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Swastika and phallic images were marked in the snow in a yard of a residence.

Ashburn area

ASSAULTS

Easthampton Plaza and Exchange St., 1:51 a.m. Feb. 23. Harassment was reported. A 27-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Exchange St., 20400 block, 1:59 a.m. Feb. 23. An attempt to assault deputies was reported. A 27-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

Exchange St., 20400 block, 1:59 a.m. Feb. 23. A fight was reported. A 43-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blacksmith Sq., 43600 block, Feb. 23-27. A TV was stolen from a residence entered by damaging a door.

Morning Walk Dr., 23400 block, 2:30-3 a.m. Feb. 20. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beechdrop Dr., 22500 block, 6:45-7:15 a.m. Feb. 21. An orange 2017 Jeep Renegade was stolen.

Gayton Terr., 45100 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 21. A vehicle stolen from Prince William County was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Beechdrop Dr., 22500 block, 10:45 p.m. Feb. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Estate Pl., 21000 block, Feb. 27-28. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Timber Ridge Terr., 20000 block, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 20. A vehicle tire was flattened.

Dulles South area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Freedom St., 42000 block, Feb. 25. A residence was entered by damaging a basement door.

VANDALISM

Thoroughgood Dr., 43000 block, 9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 20. A door lock to an apartment was damaged.

Leesburg area

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 10:25 p.m. Feb. 25. Two people fought.

Colonial Hwy. E., 38900 block, 4:57 p.m. Feb. 24. Threats were reported.

Country Club Dr., 500 block, 2:48 p.m. Feb. 26. Child abuse was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 26. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 5:37 a.m. Feb. 22. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:39 a.m. Feb. 25. Two people fought.

Goldsworth Terr., 100 block, 4:03 p.m. Feb. 21. Harassment was reported.

Loudoun Orchard Rd., 19400 block, 9:07 p.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 10:31 a.m. Feb. 27. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 3:43 p.m. Feb. 25. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 6:44 p.m. Feb. 23. Two people fought.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Shalimar Pointe Terr., 43500 block, 12:04 p.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:04 a.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 3:11 a.m. Feb. 27. Indecent exposure was reported.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Evergreen Mills Rd. and English Yew Pl., 8:44 p.m. Feb. 23. A missile was thrown at a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 3:38 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 3:39 p.m. Feb. 23. Two thefts were reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 8:14 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 22 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:31 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:21 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:41 p.m. Feb. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Heritage Way and Clymer Ct. NE, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2:37 p.m. Feb. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. Feb. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 8:03 p.m. Feb. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. W., 200 block, 7:41 a.m. Feb. 21. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, 11:32 p.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Baish Dr., 400 block, 11:28 p.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 11:13 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

Evergreen Mill Rd. and Battlefield Pkwy., 8:18 p.m. Feb. 23. A vehicle window was damaged.

Palmetto Dunes Terr., 43600 block, 5:25 p.m. Feb. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Pink Azalea Terr. SE, 300 block, 12:03 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3:41 p.m. Feb. 26. Property was damaged.

Springfield Lane, 41400 block 8:47 a.m. Feb. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sterling area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46900 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 to 9:10 a.m. Feb. 21. Two generators and other items were stolen from a food truck.

Signal Hill Pl., 2100 block, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 26. A vacuum was stolen and an attempt was made to open a jewelry case in a store by using a knife.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 9-11:59 p.m. Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker.

VANDALISM

Boston Terr., 21100 block, Feb. 23. A building metal mailbox and package storage were pried open.

Brandeis Terr., 45700 block, Feb. 23. A building metal mailbox and package storage were pried open.

Parc Dulles Sq., 21000 block, Feb. 23. A building metal mailbox and package storage were pried open.