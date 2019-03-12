These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

McCulley Terr., 25000 block, Feb. 28 to March 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 11:34 p.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Gatwick Sq., 43000 block, 2:25 a.m. March 2. A man made threats to residents and refused to leave a house. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Gloucester Pkwy. and Ashburn Village Blvd., 3:53 p.m. March 1. Two students fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auction Barn Dr., 22000 block, 2:46-8:30 a.m. Feb. 28. Items were stolen from three vehicles.

Awbrey Pl., 21500 block, Feb. 27-28. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Duck Creek Sq., 21700 block, 6:31 p.m. March 6. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old female of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Fultonham Cir., 21300 block, Feb. 27-28. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Houseman Terr., 20000 block, Feb. 27-28. Credit cards and other items were stolen.

Iannis Spring Dr., 21700 block, Feb. 27-28. Gold coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Lords Valley Terr., 44000 block, 12:30-8 a.m. March 4. A trailer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Apollo Terr., 20000 block, Feb. 28 to March 2. A vehicle window was smashed.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, March 2-3. A vehicle was scratched.

Rainmaker Sq., 42400 block, 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3. An apartment window was damaged by BB pellets.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Planting Field Dr., 25900 block, 3 p.m. March 5. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

HILLSBORO AREA

WEAPON

Hirst and Hillsboro roads, 12:55 p.m. March 1. A male driver brandished a firearm at occupants of another vehicle during a traffic altercation.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hughesville Rd., 38600 block, 10 p.m. March 3. An acquaintance broke into a residence and assaulted a male.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 10:25 p.m. Feb. 25. Two people fought.

Childrens Center Rd., 700 block, 9:26 p.m. March 5. Two people fought.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 8 a.m. March 3. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 600 block, 9:38 a.m. March 5. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 100 block, 10:36 a.m. March 1. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:13 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:22 p.m. Feb. 28. Threats were reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 26. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:39 a.m. Feb. 25. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11:55 p.m. March 1. Two people fought.

Glade Fern Terr. SE, 400 block, 10:52 a.m. March 3. Two people fought.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 10:23 a.m. March 1. Threats were reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 10:17 a.m. March 4. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8:37 p.m. March 3. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 6:44 p.m. Feb. 23. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 700 block, 7:47 a.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 9:03 a.m. Feb. 28. Threats were reported.

Musket Ct., 1200 block, 1:27 p.m. Feb. 28. Harassment was reported.

Musket Ct., 1200 block, 5:25 p.m. March 4. Harassment was reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 2:20 a.m. March 3. Two people fought.

Parkers Ridge Dr., 43200 block, 8:09 p.m. March 6. Threats were reported.

Peale Lane, 19100 block, 6:29 p.m. March 1. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:34 p.m. March 4. Threats were reported.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Shalimar Pointe Terr., 43500 block, 12:04 p.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Stallion Sq., 300 block, 12:33 a.m. March 3. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:04 a.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:43 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:46 p.m. March 2. Two people fought.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 8:46 p.m. March 2. Two people fought.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Evergreen Mills Rd. and English Yew, 8:44 p.m. Feb. 23. An object was thrown at an occupied vehicle.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 3:11 p.m. Feb. 27. Indecent exposure was reported.

Ginkgo and Sparkleberry terraces NE, 4:39 p.m. March 3. Indecent exposure was reported.

Leesburg Bypass, 5:31 p.m. March 6. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 3:38 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 3:39 p.m. Feb. 23. Two thefts were reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 8:14 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Dorati Sq., 41000 block, 3 to 3:45 a.m. March 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:39 a.m. March 3. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:22 p.m. Feb. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:09 p.m. March 4. Trespassing was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:21 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:30 p.m. March 4. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:41 p.m. Feb. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:44 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, 11:32 p.m. Feb. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Way and Clymer Ct. NE, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Indigo Terr., 41000 block, 2:56 a.m. March 3. Two males attempted to enter a vehicle.

Kathleen Elizabeth Dr., 43200 block, 5:18 p.m. Feb. 25. Identity theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2:37 p.m. Feb. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. Feb. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 8:03 p.m. Feb. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Red Rock Way, 18200 block, 9:03 a.m. March 5. Trespassing was reported.

Tavistock Dr., 500 block, 10:34 p.m. March 1. A theft was reported.

Waterfordway Lane, 39800 block, 3:33 p.m. March 4. Identity theft was reported.

Watson Rd., 23000 block, Feb. 28 to March 1. Two wallets were stolen from a kitchen of a residence.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 12:25 p.m. March 3. A theft was reported.

York Lane, 600 block, 2:34 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Baish Dr., 400 block, 11:28 p.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 11:13 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:52 p.m. Feb. 28. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:40 p.m. March 4. Property was damaged.

Pink Azalea Terr. SE, 300 block, 12:03 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3:41 p.m. Feb. 26. Property was damaged.

Springfield Lane, 41400 block, 8:47 a.m. Feb. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

E A St., 500 block, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 28. Threats were reported. A juvenile student was identified.

Main St. E., 600 block, 10:01 a.m. Feb. 22. A fight was reported.

VANDALISM

21st St. N., 100 block, 10:22 a.m. Feb. 24. A business door was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Augusta Dr., 21300 block, 1:12 p.m. Feb. 28. A male student assaulted a school member and a deputy after refusing to go to the school’s office multiple times. The student was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 10:10 p.m. March 1. A female stole merchandise from a store. A 37-year-old Chantilly female was arrested and charged.

Furman Dr. E., 400 block, 2:13 a.m. March 4. A man attempted to enter a residence. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 4:50-5:20 p.m. March 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Saulty Dr., 47500 block, 9:30 p.m. March 3. A man attempted to enter a residence. A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Emory Dr. N., 200 block, March 1-2. Vehicle tires were slashed.