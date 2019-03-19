These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cameron Walk Pl., 25900 block, March 8-10. An oven was stolen from a residence under construction.

VANDALISM

Millstream Dr., 24400 block, 7:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 7. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Broad Vista and Ashlar terraces, 12:30 a.m. March 8. An intoxicated female pushed a deputy during a conversation. A 32-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

Highcroft Terr., 22500 block, 6:12 a.m. March 10. Deputies responded to a man playing loud music from a vehicle. The man attempted to bite a deputy and then kicked deputies. A 35-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Highview Trail Pl., 22000 block, 8:45 a.m. March 13. A man was observed fondling himself inside a vehicle. A 22-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lost Creek Terr., 22500 block, noon March 9. An attempt was made to enter a storage unit.

Lost Creek Terr., 22500 block, 5 p.m. March 8 to 11:20 a.m. March 9. Cash and electronics were stolen from a residence.

Macauley Pl., 42600 block, 3:42 a.m. March 10. Trespassing was reported. A 36-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Rolling Water Terr., 20400 block, 2:27 a.m. March 7. Two females attempted to enter a residence. A 26-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

Round Table Plaza, 44000 block, March 12-13. Copper wire was stolen from a construction site.

Sundance Sq., 42900 block, 9 a.m. to noon March 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a door.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 8:45-9 a.m. March 10. A 2007 white Ford Econoline was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chisholm Dr., 42000 block, 3:45 p.m. March 13. A vehicle hood was damaged.

Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 6 p.m. March 9 to 8:30 a.m. March 10. Business windows were damaged by BB pellets.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Orchard View Terr., 25200 block, 8:30 p.m. March 10. Attempts were made to enter residences by opening doors. A man was seen running from the area.

VANDALISM

Rolling Rock Sq., 42600 block, 5 p.m. March 7 to 11 a.m. March 8. A vehicle tire was flattened and damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bradfield Dr., 1200 block, 3:39 p.m. March 7. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 7:41 p.m. March 10. Harassment was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:23 p.m. March 8. Threats were reported.

Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 9:49 p.m. March 13. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 12:59 p.m. March 11. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 4:41 p.m. March 10. Harassment was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 9:42 p.m. March 10. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 400 block, 9:27 a.m. March 13. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 11:12 p.m. March 12. Two people fought.

Monroe St., unit block, 4:50 p.m. March 7. Two people fought.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 8:03 p.m. March 8. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 4:14 p.m. March 7. A fight was reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 9:32 a.m. March 8. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Lake View Way, 100 block, 10:51 a.m. March 7. Indecent exposure was reported.

MISSILE THROWN AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Riverside Pkwy. and Belmont Ridge Rd., 6:24 p.m. March 8. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battery Point Pl., 43000 block, 10:53 a.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:38 a.m. March 11. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:15 p.m. March 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 2:45 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 12:23 p.m. March 7. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 12:26 p.m. March 7. An employee theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 8:02 a.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11:12 a.m. March 8. A credit card was stolen.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11:37 a.m. March 8. A credit card was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:18 p.m. March 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:13 p.m. March 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:38 a.m. March 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:17 a.m. March 12. A credit card was stolen.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 11:39 a.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 5:34 p.m. March 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Nathan Pl., 600 block, 10 a.m. March 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 8:53 p.m. March 7. Trespassing was reported.

Stable View Terr., 300 block, 10:34 a.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 9:26 a.m. March 7. Property was damaged.

Binkley Cir., 43100 block, 2:12 a.m. March 7. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Binkley Cir., 43100 block, 6:34 p.m. March 7. A vehicle was tampered with.

Bold Venture Dr., 17100 block, 5:20 p.m. March 7. A vehicle was tampered with.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 1:18 p.m. March 7. Property was damaged.

Lees Mill Sq., 43800 block, 12:50 p.m. March 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 12:11 p.m. March 10. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 400 block, 11:44 p.m. March 5. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

20th St. S., 1000 block, 11:47 p.m. March 2. Trespassing was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Paloma Cir., 17000 block, March 12. Ground lights from a residence yard were damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Shaw Rd., 500 block, 5:06 p.m. March 8. A male driver struck another vehicle and was located by a deputy nearby. He punched the deputy in the chest. A 49-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Duke Dr. N., 200 block, March 7 -9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:10 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting was reported. A 35-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

Edds Lane, 100 block, 9:35 p.m. March 8. A man wearing a mask took alcohol from a convenience store and fled after a brief struggle with an employee.

Fitness Ct., 22500 block, 2:30-3 p.m. March 9. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker entered by cutting a lock.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Catalina Ct., 45200 block, March 2-8. A truck was stolen.

Old Ox Rd., 43000 block, 12:13 p.m. March 13. A 2016 Mercedes GLE was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carousel Ct., unit block, 10:13 a.m. March 10. A residence fence was spray-painted.