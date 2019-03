These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

ASSAULT

Praire Grass Dr., 24000 block, 8:05 p.m. March 13. A vehicle occupied by three people was hit with a baseball bat. A 44-year-old Aldie man was charged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chatham Green Cir., 41000 block, 3:20 to 3:45 p.m. March 15. A laptop computer was stolen from a residence entered through a garage door.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd., 42000 block, 8 p.m. March 18 to 6:30 a.m. March 19. A side brick wall of a business was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Rd., 19000 block, 10:40 a.m. March 17. Trespassing was reported. A 32-year-old Leesburg man was charged.

Exchange St. and Easthampton Plaza, 12:33 a.m. March 16. A woman returned to a business after being escorted out by security. A 27-year-old Ashburn woman was charged.

Hollyhock Terr., 42000 block, 11:55 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. March 12. An envelope was stolen from a mailbox.

VANDALISM

Cheltenham Cir., 44000 block, March 16 to March 17. Eggs were thrown at a residence.

Stone Hollow Dr., 22000 block, 6 p.m. March 14 to 7:30 a.m. March 15. A vehicle was struck while parked in a roadway.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Alumni Terr., 42000 block, 9:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16. A white 2016 Audi A7 was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir. NE, 600 block, 3:09 p.m. March 15. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 900 block, 9:27 p.m. March 18. Two people fought.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 12:46 p.m. March 19. Threats were reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:52 p.m. March 15. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:35 p.m. March 17. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:26 p.m. March 18. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 8:17 p.m. March 15. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 7:07 p.m. March 18. Threats were reported.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, 6:37 a.m. March 15. Two people fought.

Rockford Sq., 800 block, 5:43 p.m. March 18. Threats were reported.

Smarts Lane, 800 block, 9:36 p.m. March 19. Two people fought.

Tall Oaks Sq., 800 block, 8:42 p.m. March 16. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Leesburg Bypass, 3:36 p.m. March 17. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERY

Edmonton and McArthur terraces NE, 12:52 a.m. March 16. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 5:12 p.m. March 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 5:45 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 6:51 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 8:11 a.m. March 18. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 7:27 p.m. March 18. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd.,1200 block, 9:08 a.m. March 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:11 p.m. March 14. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 3:24 p.m. March 14. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 9:21 a.m. March 14. A theft was reported.

Falconaire Pl., 14000 block, March 16 to March 18. A sump pump was stolen from a construction site.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:10 p.m. March 19. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:28 a.m. March 18. A credit card was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:55 a.m. March 18. A credit card was stolen.

King St. S., 100 block, 7:44 p.m. March 16. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:59 p.m. March 17. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 9:57 a.m. March 14. Trespassing was reported.

Marshall Dr., 600 block, 9:24 a.m. March 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 9:46 a.m. March 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 2:03 a.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 7:03 p.m. March 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 12:13 p.m. March 19. Identity theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 1000 block, 7:45 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 11:09 a.m. March 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 8:41 a.m. March 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Market St. W., unit block, 10:02 a.m. March 16. Property was damaged.

Market St. W., unit block, 10:03 p.m. March 19. Property was damaged.

York Lane, 600 block, 9:03 a.m. March 17. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Heskett Lane, 36000 block, 4:30 p.m. March 14. A female heard gunfire, and a discharged round was found on a bedroom floor.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 5:44 p.m. March 7. A walker was stolen from a porch.

21st St. N., 100 block, 1:35 p.m. March 8. Credit cards were stolen.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Snickersville Tpk. and Paxon Rd., March 5 to March 9. A wood chipper was stolen from a barn area.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3:30 p.m. March 14. After a verbal altercation in a barbershop, two men struck a male with a mirror. The male suffered minor injuries. A 23-year-old Sterling man was charged.

GUNFIRE

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 2:06 a.m. March 17. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

Comus Ct., 21000 block, 2:53 a.m. March 17. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

PEEPING TOM

Ramsgate Ct., 1000 block, 11:23 p.m. March 17. A resident saw a male standing outside a sliding-glass door; the male fled when patio lights were turned on.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carriage Ct., 46000 block, 3:14 p.m. March 18. A delivered package was stolen from a residence and recovered in a playground on Surrey Way.

Domain Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 13. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Holborn Ct., 300 block, 12:01 to 7:14 a.m. March 20. Four vehicle wheels were stolen.

Silo Mill Ct., unit block, March 15 to March 18. A laptop computer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 11:30 a.m. March 15. A brick was thrown at a residence’s window.