These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Easthampton Plaza, 2000 block, 11:45 p.m. March 27. A man refused to pay his bill at a bar. A 27-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Kirkland St., 42000 block, March 18-22. An envelope containing a check was stolen from a mailbox. An attempt was made to cash the check at a bank in Herndon.

Naismith and Eildon terraces, 2:50-9:50 p.m. March 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Interval St., 43000 block, March 2-20. Property was stolen from a residence during open house events.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir. NE, 600 block, 4:20 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir. NE, 600 block, 6:42 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 200 block, 10:29 p.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 2:22 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported.

Church St., 200 block, 5:04 p.m. March 26. Threats were reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 7:53 p.m. March 26. An assault was reported.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 6:02 p.m. March 23. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd. SW, 400 block, 3:13 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 11:01 a.m. March 24. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 4:09 p.m. March 27. An assault was reported.

Harlow Sq., 19200 block, 1:16 p.m. March 25. An assault was reported.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 12:49 p.m. March 20. Threats were reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Belmont Ridge Rd., 10:59 p.m. March 20. Harassment was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 7:33 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 8:46 a.m. March 20. Two people fought.

Longfellow Dr., 700 block, 7:16 p.m. March 27. Harassment was reported.

Longfellow Dr., 700 block, 10:33 p.m. March 25. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 11:48 a.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:48 p.m. March 23. Two people fought.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 4:53 p.m. March 20. Harassment was reported.

Pink Azalea Terr., 300 block, 7:22 p.m. March 26. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:30 a.m. March 25. Two people fought.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 1:10 p.m. March 26. Threats were reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 6:37 p.m. March 26. An assault was reported.

Rockford Sq., 800 block, 4:50 p.m. March 20. Two people fought.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 5:16 p.m. March 24. Threats were reported.

ABDUCTION

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:42 a.m. March 21. Abduction was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Deerfield Ave., 19400 block, 4:47 p.m. March 25. Peeping Tom was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 10:17 p.m. March 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 4:16 p.m. March 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 2:28 p.m. March 25. Trespassing was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 11:35 a.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 9:48 a.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 2:40 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Gleedsville Rd., 19000 block, March 11 to March 25. Two motorized dirt bikes were stolen.

Gleedsville Rd., 19600 block, 9:05 a.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

Hawks Run Ct., 800 block, 7:03 a.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 10:19 a.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 5:10 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 3:57 p.m. March 24. Trespassing was reported.

Pierpoint Terr., 43600 block, 1:16 p.m. March 20. Identity theft was reported.

Riverpoint Dr., 43600 block, 10:11 a.m. March 26. Identity theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 7:29 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 11:16 p.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Virginia Wildflower Terr., 300 block, 5:27 p.m. March 24. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:54 a.m. March 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:14 p.m. March 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3:50 p.m. March 26. Property was damaged.

Dearmont and Silverwood terraces, 4:10 p.m. March 24. A vehicle was tampered with.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:13 p.m. March 23. Property was damaged.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 4:40 p.m. March 22. Property was damaged.

Harrison St., unit block, 2:52 a.m. March 22. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 11:34 a.m. March 21. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 2:24 p.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Purcellville Gateway Dr., 100 block, 8:50 p.m. March 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wordsworth Cir., 400 block, 12:36 p.m. March 20. Identity theft was reported.

12th St. S., 100 block, 3:25 p.m. March 25. A bicycle was stolen from a yard.

21st St. N., 100 block, 6:35 p.m. March 14. Cash and items were stolen from a business.

21st St. N., 100 block, 7:27 p.m. March 26. An apartment was entered and an attempt was made to enter a second apartment. A 45-year-old Purcellville female was arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

City Center Blvd. and Route 7, 2:16 a.m. March 24. A male was observed forcing a female inside a vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle, and the male and female assaulted a deputy. A 43-year-old Connecticut male and a 40-year-old Ashburn female were arrested and charged.

Sugarland Rd., 46900 block, March 26. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Esterbrook Cir., 46400 block, 12:10 p.m. March 26. Change was stolen from a residence entered by force. Three subjects were seen fleeing the scene.

Fitness Ct., 22000 block, 5:34 p.m. March 22. A gym bag containing cash, clothing and car keys was stolen from a gym locker.

Meadowland Lane W., 200 block, March 4-5. Two firearms were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 9:50 p.m. March 21. A vehicle reported stolen from Herndon was recovered at this location. A 19-year-old Herndon male, a 26-year-old Herndon female and a 20-year-old Sterling man were arrested and charged.

Concord Ct. E., 100 block, 8:30 March 19 to 7 a.m. March 20. A white 1998 Honda Civic was stolen. The vehicle was recovered from the 900 block of E. Staunton Ave. on March 21.

Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 7:16 p.m. March 26. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.

VANDALISM

Auburn Dr. N., 200 block, 5 p.m. March 26 to 3 p.m. March 27. A key was used to damage a vehicle.