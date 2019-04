These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

SHOOTING

Ashburn Rd., 20500 block, 2:11 p.m. April 1. A construction worker was struck by a BB pellet. A juvenile was identified.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benfold Sq., 42300 block, 11:13 p.m. March 27 to 11:10 a.m. March 29. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Natalie Terr., 44100 block, 6 p.m. March 30 to 9 a.m. March 31. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Southwind Terr., 20000 block, midnight March 29 to 3 p.m. March 30. A vehicle window was cracked by a BB pellet.

Stonecottage Pl., 43000 block, 11:20 p.m. March 29. A sliding-glass door was shattered by a BB pellet.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adie Lane, 16900 block, 8:59 p.m. April 1. Hate crime was reported.

Barksdale Dr., 1200 block, 6:33 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 3:48 p.m. March 30. Harassment was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 11:55 a.m. March 29. Two people fought.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 1:04 p.m. March 29. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 8:19 a.m. March 31. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 10:26 a.m. March 31. Two people fought.

Generals Ct., 100 block, 10:02 a.m. April 1. Threats were reported.

Harrison St., 300 block, 4 p.m. March 31. Harassment was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 12:06 p.m. April 1. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 3:36 p.m. April 1. Two people fought.

Mill Run Ct., 18400 block, 8:27 a.m. April 1. Harassment was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 5:19 p.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:14 p.m. March 28. Harassment was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr., 18900 block, 5:32 p.m. April 1. Stalking was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr., 18900 block, 6:09 p.m. April 1. Harassment was reported.

Scenic Creek Way, 43100 block, 8:17 p.m. March 31. Harassment was reported.

Stable View Terr., 300 block, 10:28 p.m. April 1. Two people fought.

Thaddeus Lane, 43200 block, 12:13 a.m. April 2. Threats were reported.

ABDUCTION

Desmond Plaza SE, 100 block, 10:57 a.m. March 30. Abduction was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9:44 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 11:12 a.m. March 30. Trespassing was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:40 a.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:16 a.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:15 p.m. March 31. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:10 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:32 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:02 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:23 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:18 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 3 p.m. March 29. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:40 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3:13 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:39 p.m. March 29. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:03 a.m. March 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:23 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:31 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:20 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Golden Springs Ct., 39700 block, 2:19 p.m. April 1. A theft was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 10:52 a.m. March 29. Trespassing was reported.

Harrison St., unit block, 5:38 p.m. March 29. Trespassing was reported.

James Monroe Hwy., 12700 block, 4:25 a.m. April 2. Three males took alcohol from a gas station store and fled in a vehicle.

Kittiwake Dr., 43900 block, 10:18 p.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.

Loudoun St., unit block, 10:47 a.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8:05 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Market St. E., 5:23 p.m. March 28. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11:15 a.m. April 1. Shoplifting was reported.

South St., 200 block, 2:32 p.m. April 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sycolin Rd., 400 block, 3:07 p.m. March 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Sycolin Rd., unit block, 6:06 p.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Orchid Dr., 18500 block, 10:08 a.m. March 29. A vehicle was tampered with.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Adie Lane, 16900 block, 8:59 p.m. April 1. A vehicle was spray painted.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Edwards Farm Lane, 11100 block, 4 p.m. April 1. A residence was entered and items were moved.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Woodson Dr., 46000 block, 12:28 a.m. April 1. Three males attempted to fight with an employee of a business and left without paying their bill. A 29-year-old Arlington man, a 29-year-old Manassas man, and a 30-year-old Florida man were arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 3-5 a.m. March 31. A man wearing a mask robbed and assaulted a female of cash and shoes.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Heritage Farm Lane, 21000 block, 7:30 March 30 to 3:07 p.m. March 31. A historical cabin was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Newman Ct., 300 block, 2 a.m. March 31. An attempt was made to enter a residence by pulling off a screen door.

Signal Hill Pl., 21000 block, 3 p.m. March 31. Items were stolen from a business. A 23-year-old Sterling female and a 30-year-old Sterling male were arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 10 p.m. March 29 to 1:30 a.m. March 30. A vehicle windshield was damaged.