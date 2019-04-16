These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lenah Crossing Dr., 24700 block, 3:40 p.m. April 9 to 5:55 a.m. April 10. Power tools and a generator were stolen from a trailer at a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Cameron Hunt Pl., 21300 block, 2:30 a.m. April 10. Four people assaulted a male during a drug-related meeting. The male was taken to a hospital and treated for severe injuries.

MISSILE AT UNOCCUPIED DWELLING

Blossom Hill Terr., 21800 block, 9 p.m. April 6. An apartment was struck by gunfire. A vehicle was observed leaving the area.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Brambleton Plaza, 22800 block, 6:37 p.m. April 8. A female juvenile drove away after observing an unclothed male fondling himself behind her vehicle.

Washington & Old Dominion Trail and Ashburn Rd., 3:42 p.m. April 4. A man exposed himself to a female running on a trail.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Angus Dr., 42000 block, April 3-4. Tools were stolen from a tool chest on a property.

Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 3 p.m. April 10. An item was stolen from a truck bed.

Goose Preserve Dr., 21100 block, 11:30 a.m. April 8. A man attempted to open a front door and took photos of the residence before leaving in a vehicle.

Havelock Walk Terr., 23600 block, 9 p.m. April 9 to 8:43 a.m. April 10. Construction tools and equipment were stolen from a trailer entered by damaging a lock.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Farm Pkwy., 43100 block, April 6. Anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a port-a-potty.

Coal Bed Ct., 43500 block, 5:34 a.m. April 7. A driver backed into a parked vehicle, caused damage and drove away. A 22-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Sycolin Rd., 21000 block, noon to 12:10 p.m. April 7. A vehicle window was damaged.

BRAMBLETON AREA

VANDALISM

Regal Wood Dr., 42300 block, midnight April 8. Graffiti was found in a parking garage.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Caversham Terr., 25200 block, 7 p.m. April 9 to 7 a.m. April 10. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Caversham Terr., 25300 block, 8:30 p.m. April 9 to 5 a.m. April 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Valiant Dr., 43200 block, 8:56 p.m. April 7. Cash, electronic equipment and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., 6:17 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 9:35 a.m. April 9. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:22 p.m. April 5. Two people fought.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 12:57 a.m. April 4. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:45 p.m. April 4. Two people fought.

Grouse Terr., 19000 block, 2:51 p.m. April 10. Threats were reported.

Hague Dr., 10:15 a.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 2:55 p.m. April 8. Abuse was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5:38 p.m. April 10. Threats were reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 5:19 p.m. April 9. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 6:28 p.m. April 9. An assault was reported.

Magruder Pl., 200 block, 7:55 a.m. April 9. Two people fought.

Monroe St., unit block, 2:05 a.m. April 5. Threats were reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 7:39 p.m. April 8. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 100 block, 10:36 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 12:01 p.m. April 9. Harassment was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 8:42 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported.

Quail Creek Cir., 17100 block, 7:38 p.m. April 4. Harassment was reported.

Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 1:23 a.m. April 10. An assault was reported.

Smarts Lane, 1000 block, 7:43 p.m. April 9. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:15 a.m. April 9. Threats were reported.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 1:21 p.m. April 4. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 4:45 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 1:27 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 2:36 p.m. April 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 3:15 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:37 a.m. April 6. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:09 a.m. April 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:27 a.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:33 p.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 12:18 p.m. April 10. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:58 a.m. April 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6:50 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 1:25 p.m. April 5. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:31 p.m. April 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:20 p.m. April 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Green Meadow Lane, 42300 block, 11:30 a.m. April 6. Two bicycles were stolen from a garage.

Green Meadow Lane, 42300 block, 5 p.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 9:29 a.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 9:44 a.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:42 a.m. April 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St., unit block, 6:04 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 200 block, 3:50 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:09 p.m. April 9. Trespassing was reported.

Ribbon Limestone Terr., 1200 block, 3:52 a.m. April 5. Trespassing was reported.

Richmond Sq., 500 block, 7:55 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 4:58 p.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Market St. E., 700 block, 8:02 p.m. April 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 5:28 a.m. April 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 9:24 p.m. April 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 12:38 a.m. April 9. Property was damaged.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19300 block, midnight April 4 to 5 p.m. April 5. Graffiti was painted on a utility box and an exterior wall of a business.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19300 block, 5:14 p.m. April 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 11:02 a.m. April 6. Property was damaged.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 11:09 a.m. April 6. Property was damaged.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 11:23 a.m. April 6. Property was damaged.

Miller Dr., 700 block, 8:49 p.m. April 4. A vehicle was tampered with.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 5:35 p.m. April 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 7:42 a.m. April 8. Property was damaged.

First St., unit block, 2:44 p.m. April 10. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Wenner Rd., 39500 block, 8 a.m. April 5 to 6 p.m. April 7. A parked vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Pennsylvania Ave. E., unit block, 1:30-2:30 p.m. April 6. Jewelry and other items were stolen from a store.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

VANDALISM

Mountville Rd., 37100 block, 10:40 a.m. April 9. Graffiti was painted on a spring house.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Main St. E., 1000 block, 10:08 p.m. March 30. A fight was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Greggsville Rd., 20100 block, 11:28 p.m. April 8. A resident confronted a man who entered the residence. A 20-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sagle Rd., 13000 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 to 12:55 p.m. April 9. A white Keystone Cougar trailer was stolen.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Loudoun St. E., unit block, 3:30-3:50 p.m. April 8. A garage was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Ebenezer Church Rd., 19000 block, 7 p.m. April 3 to 11:45 a.m. April 4. A farm tractor was driven through a fence and into trees, causing damage.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Padding Station Terr., 45600 block, 11:52 p.m. April 6. Deputies responded to a call about a man banging on a front door. The man struck one of the deputies during a struggle. A 33-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dayton Sq., 45700 block, 3:44 p.m. April 1 to 10:11 a.m. April 2. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3:07 p.m. April 6. A female was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man asked her for money. The female declined and later discovered that cash was stolen from her purse that was in the shopping cart.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 4. Car keys were stolen from a gym locker and used to enter a vehicle. Credit cards and items were stolen.

Fleet Terr., 22900 block, April 10. Two delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Magnolia Rd., 7 p.m. April 8 to 5:45 p.m. April 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.

Shaw Rd. and Lyndsay Cars Ct., 4:44 p.m. April 10. LED lights were removed from a vehicle and locks were tampered with.

Sterling Blvd. N., 500 block, 3 p.m. April 6. A statue was stolen from the yard of a residence.

VANDALISM

Route 7 and Countryside Blvd., 5:25 p.m. April 9. Two roadway signs were damaged by gunfire.

Vermont Maple Terr., 46000 block, April 1-3. Eggs were thrown at windows of a residence.