These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Marblehead Dr. and Gloucester Pkwy., 8:30 to 9 p.m. April 15. A flagpole was stolen.

Mechanicsville Glenn St., 43400 block, April 13. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by damaging a door.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 8:45-9 a.m. March 10. A white 2007 Ford Econoline reported stolen from this location was recovered in Fairfax County on April 11.

VANDALISM

Beacon Crest Terr., 22600 block, 6:55 p.m. April 12. Graffiti was painted on a community clubhouse wall.

Jarvis Sq., 21800 block, 1:30-8:21 a.m. April 11. A vehicle window was damaged.

Liverpool St., 21600 block, April 16. A vehicle window was damaged.

Powderhorn Ct., 21000 block, 9:25 p.m. April 17. A mailbox was damaged. A 47-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

Ryan Rd., 42400 block, 4 p.m. April 17. Graffiti was found on a wall.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

John Mosby Hwy., 42400 block, 7 a.m. April 13. Power tools were stolen from six trailers.

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 2:46-5:29 a.m. April 12. Display phones and other electronics were stolen from a store entered by damaging a glass door.

VANDALISM

Maple Cross St., 43200 block, 10:18 p.m. April 16. A resident observed several juveniles running away after a rock was thrown at a window, causing damage.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 7:32 p.m. April 12. Two people fought.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:02 p.m. April 12. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:20 a.m. April 14. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 11:27 p.m. April 12. Two people fought.

Harrison St., no block given, 1:30 a.m. April 13. An assault was reported.

Lawson Rd., unit block, 10:09 a.m. April 12. Abuse was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9:04 p.m. April 14. An assault was reported.

Marshall Dr., 800 block, 12:44 p.m. April 14. Abuse was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 12:13 a.m. April 14. Two people fought.

Nottoway St., 100 block, 9:35 p.m. April 14. Two people fought.

Orchid Dr., 18500 block, 9:11 a.m. April 16. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:09 p.m. April 16. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:02 p.m. April 12. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 8:42 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported.

Quail Creek Cir., 17100 block, 4:48 p.m. April 15. Threats were reported.

ROBBERY

King St. S., unit block, 3:15 p.m. April 14. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Corchran Mill Rd. and Wild Willow Way, 6:27 a.m. April 12. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 9:54 a.m. April 12. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:59 a.m. April 15. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:43 p.m. April 16. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:20 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:05 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 4:37 a.m. April 12. Trespassing was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 12:47 a.m. April 14. Trespassing was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 10:16 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 2:44 p.m. April 12. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 7:34 p.m. April 11. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. W., 100 block, 1:10 p.m. April 13. An employee theft was reported.

Market St. W., unit block, 4:28 p.m. April 13. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 10:41 p.m. April 12. A credit card was stolen.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:58 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Richmond Sq., 500 block, 7:55 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Trail View Blvd. and Cardinal Park Dr. SE, 6:55 a.m. April 12. A theft was reported.

Trail View Blvd. and Cardinal Park Dr. SE, 7:21 a.m. April 12. A theft was reported.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 2:56 a.m. April 18. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Prosperity Ave. SE, 100 block, 3:45 a.m. April 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd., 100 block, 12:07 p.m. April 15. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3:07 p.m. April 13. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane NE, 200 block, 3 to 4 a.m. April 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

Meadows Lane NE, 200 block, 6:56 p.m. April 15. A vehicle was tampered with.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:19 p.m. April 17. Property was damaged.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 3:10 p.m. April 13. A utility box was damaged.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 3:20 p.m. April 13. Graffiti was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hillsboro Rd., 14500 block, 9:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. April 17. Mail was removed from a mailbox.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise St., 100 block, 2:05 a.m. April 13. Three males were asked to leave a closed restaurant. Two complied, but one of them assaulted an employee. A 24-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 1-2 a.m. April 14. A man kissed and groped a female employee and stopped when someone attempted to open the door. The man fled the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Davis Dr., 200 block, April 11. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a lock.

Ithaca Rd. N., 100 block, April 17. CDs were stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 1300 block, April 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Noble Terr., 20800 block, 4:40 p.m. April 4. A man entered an apartment through an open door and when confronted by a resident, claimed he was looking for someone else and left.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Argonne Ave. N., 800 block, 9 p.m. April 16 to 6:30 a.m. April 17. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in Reston.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2:53 p.m. April 11. A vehicle reported stolen from Maryland was recovered at this location.

Knight Terr., 46000 block, 5:30 a.m. to 6:31 p.m. April 12. A red 2006 BMW 325i was stolen.

Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 7:16 p.m. March 26. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen on March 26 was recovered in Leesburg at Prosperity Avenue on April 16. A 27-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Woodland Rd., 45900 block, 5:30 p.m. April 16 to 10:38 a.m. April 17. A white 2005 Ford F250 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carter Ct., 20100 block, April 15. Graffiti was found in a pedestrian tunnel.

Palisade Pkwy. and Sandstone Sq., 9 p.m. April 15 to 10:45 a.m. April 16. Swastikas were painted on a bus stop.

River Meadows Terr and Palisade Pkwy., 9 p.m. April 15 to 10:45 a.m. April 16. Swastikas were painted on a bus stop.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Main St., 40100 block, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 10. Filter fans reported stolen from a residence was later determined that contractors removed the items after the job was completed.