These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

McCulley Terr., 25000 block, 5 p.m. April 17 to 7:30 a.m. April 18. A laptop computer and accessories were stolen from a vehicle.

Winning Glory Dr., 42000 block, 8 p.m. April 22 to 2:40 p.m. April 23. A laptop computer and a watch were stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Flagstaff Plaza, 22300 block, 11:05 p.m. April 20. A man reported an assault. Deputies determined it was a false report. A 37-year-old Charlottesville man was issued a summons.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Briar Creek Terr., 43400 block, 4 p.m. April 23 to 7:28 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered and damaged. An attempt was also made to steal the vehicle.

Claiborne Pkwy., 20300 block, April 22. A concession stand in a park was entered by damaging drywall. Nothing was reported missing.

Desert Forest Dr., 20090 block, 8:54 p.m. April 23 to 7:17 a.m. April 24. Cash and an iPad were stolen from a vehicle.

Desert Forest Dr., 20100 block, 1:10 to 4:10 a.m. April 24. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Desert Forest Dr., 20100 block, 9 p.m. April 23 to 8:30 a.m. April 24. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Dierdre Sq., 22500 block, 10:42 a.m. April 16. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Frenchmans Creek and Northville Hills terraces, 6 p.m. April 23 to 7 p.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Frenchmans Creek Terr., 43300 block, 10:30 p.m. April 23 to 5:30 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kathleen Elizabeth Dr., 43200 block, 11 p.m. April 23 to 5 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kimberly Anne Ct., 43200 block, 4:15 a.m. April 23 to 4:19 a.m. April 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle and items were stolen from a garage.

Kimberly Anne Ct., 43200 block, 4:20-6:04 a.m. April 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kimberly Anne Ct., 43200 block, 9 p.m. April 23 to 5:30 a.m. April 24. A gift card was stolen from a vehicle.

Kimberly Anne Ct., 43200 block, 9 p.m. April 23 to 5:30 a.m. April 24. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Kimberly Anne Ct., 43200 block, 11 p.m. April 23 to 5 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

La Belle Pl., 43300 block, 7:30 p.m. April 23 to 7 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

La Belle Pl., 43300 block, 7:30 p.m. April 23 to 8:45 p.m. April 24. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered.

La Belle Pl., 43300 block, 8:30 p.m. April 23 to 7:45 a.m. April 24. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle. A wallet was stolen from another vehicle.

Leah May Ct., 19900 block, 11 p.m. April 23 to 5 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Leah May Ct., 19900 block, 11 p.m. April 23 to 5 a.m. April 24. Cash and a credit card were stolen from a vehicle.

Maison Carree Sq., 22300 block, 3:30 a.m. April 22. A resident awoke to loud noise and saw two people leaving the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Northville Hills Terr., 20000 block, 6 p.m. April 23 to 5 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered and the interior was damaged.

Northville Hills Terr., 20040 block, 6:30 p.m. April 23 to 7 a.m. April 24. Property and a garage door opener were stolen from a vehicle.

Spyglass Hill Ct., 19700 block, 9:30 p.m. April 23 to 7:30 a.m. April 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Learning Cir., 23100 block, 4:45 p.m. April 11 to 8 a.m. April 14. A John Deere backhoe tractor reported stolen from a construction site was recovered.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Ponds Blvd., 21100 block, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 23. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

Beacon Crest Terr., 22600 block, 3-6 p.m. April 18. Graffiti was found on a wall.

Belmont Ridge and Creighton roads, 5 p.m. April 17 to 8 a.m. April 18. Graffiti was painted in a walking tunnel.

Blacksmith Sq., 43600 block, 2:30 a.m. April 21. A screen door was damaged.

Central Station Dr., 43900 block, April 22. A vehicle was damaged.

Claiborne Pkwy., 20800 block, 12:16 p.m. April 18. Graffiti was found on inner walls of a sewer runoff.

Mary Rita Terr., 43300 block, midnight April 22 to 8:30 a.m. April 24. A vehicle window trim was damaged.

Northstar Blvd. and Creighton Rd., 8 p.m. April 18 to 5:20 p.m. April 19. Light fixtures in a tunnel were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Route 50 and Loudoun County Pkwy., 7:34 p.m. April 21. Two drivers pulled over and a male driver began yelling at a female driver and striking her several times before leaving the area.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Barksdale Dr., 1200 block, 10:18 p.m. April 22. An assault was reported.

Burnside Terr., 600 block, 7:48 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 7:50 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 12:20 a.m. April 23. An assault was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 10 a.m. April 24. Harassment was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 7:07 p.m. April 21. Harassment was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 7:33 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 9:14 a.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:48 a.m. April 25. A fight was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 5:55 p.m. April 22. An assault was reported.

Market St. W., 100 block, 12:39 a.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

Nathan Pl., 600 block, 8:02 p.m. April 22. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 10:51 a.m. April 22. Threats were reported.

Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 2:17 p.m. April 18. Two people fought.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:08 a.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 2:26 a.m. April 19. A fight was reported.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 3:50 p.m. April 22. Harassment was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 10:05 a.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Wage Dr., 800 block, 6:10 p.m. April 22. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:31 p.m. April 24. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERY

Plaza St., unit block, 3:41 p.m. April 19. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Caledonia Ct., 43000 block, 3:57 p.m. April 18. Trespassing was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:06 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:35 a.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:33 p.m. April 21. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:57 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 7:54 a.m. April 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:04 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1:28 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10:55 a.m. April 24. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 9:55 p.m. April 21. Trespassing was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5:33 p.m. April 22. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10:50 a.m. April 23. Trespassing was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 9:02 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Rusert Dr., 400 block, 12:49 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Adams Dr., unit block, 7:37 p.m. April 22. Property was damaged.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 10:25 a.m. April 18. Property was damaged.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 4:27 p.m. April 18. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cooper Run St., unit block, 10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. April 17. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Main St. E., 1000 block, 8:58 a.m. April 9. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Corner Dr., 100 block, 4:42 p.m. April 5. Two juveniles removed two stop signs from a roadway.

Main St. E., 700 block, 11:52 a.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported. A 20-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

Upper Brook Terr., 200 block, 10:38 a.m. April 17. A microwave oven was stolen from a residence under construction.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Nursery Ave. S., 100 block, 12:03 p.m. April 9. A vehicle was reported stolen and recovered in Lincoln.

STERLING AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, 10:59 p.m. April 21. A man brandished a firearm at neighbors. Deputies located the man inside an apartment holding a firearm and not complying to commands and resisting arrest. A 44-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Rusty Blackshaw Sq. and Sweet Birch Terr., 1:30 a.m. April 23. A resident discovered damage caused by gunfire on a window and ceiling in a bedroom.

ROBBERY

Sugarland Run Dr., 46700 block, 12:38 a.m. April 25. Two men wearing masks entered a convenience store and removed cash from the cash register. One of them took cash from an employee’s wallet and made threats before fleeing from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Randolph Dr., 22400 block, 9:30 a.m. April 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Regina Dr., 100 block, 8:14 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cascades Pkwy., 21600 block, midnight Jan. 16 to 12:27 p.m. April 19. A vehicle tow trailer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Briarcliff Terr., 20300 block, April 13 to April 18. A window screen in a residence was cut.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 8:41 a.m. April 20. Graffiti was reported.

Lincoln Ave. N., 300 block, 10:49 p.m. April 19. A kitchen window was damaged.

Sherwood Ct., 200 block, 9 p.m. April 19 to 10:45 a.m. April 20. A vehicle window was damaged.