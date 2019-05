These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Coats Sq., 24500 block, 1:55 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kings Canyon Sq., 24600 block, noon April 17. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 9:56 p.m. April 27. Two people fought. A 32-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belmont Executive Plaza, 19700 block, 6 p.m. April 29 to 6:30 p.m. April 30. Landscape tools were stolen from work trucks entered by damaging locks.

Kiawah Island Dr., 20200 block, 2 a.m. April 24. A vehicle was entered.

Kiawah Island Dr., 20200 block, 9 p.m. April 23 to 7:30 a.m. April 24. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Kiawah Island Dr., 20200 block, 10:30 p.m. April 23 to 6 a.m. April 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. Car chargers were stolen from another vehicle.

Kiawah Island Dr., 20200 block, 11 p.m. April 23 to 6 a.m. April 24. A backpack and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Northville Hills Terr., 20000 block, 4:45 p.m. April 23 to 8:15 a.m. April 24. Two vehicles were entered. Checks were missing from one vehicle.

Northville Hills Terr., 20000 block, 8:45 p.m. April 23 to 6:25 a.m. April 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Kathleen Elizabeth Dr., 43200 block, 1:38 p.m. April 26. A residence window was damaged.

Waxpool Rd., 43100 block, midnight April 30 to 7 a.m. April 30. Two shed windows were damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 6:54 a.m. April 25. Threats were reported.

Carnaby Way, 100 block, 4:39 p.m. April 26. An assault was reported.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 1:57 p.m. April 28. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1:19 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.

Ferndale Terr., 800 block, 9:24 a.m. April 26. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:12 p.m. April 27. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7:45 p.m. April 29. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 4:55 p.m. April 28. Two people fought.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 4:43 p.m. April 25. Two people fought.

King St. S., 700 block, 8:56 p.m. April 30. Two people fought.

Loudoun St., unit block, 1:22 p.m. May 1. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 12:37 a.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 2:17 a.m. April 26. An assault was reported.

Pershing Ave., unit block, 9:06 a.m. May 1. Harassment was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:01 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.

Tavistock Dr., 500 block, 11:26 a.m. April 26. An assault was reported.

Tavistock Dr., 500 block, 3:04 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 5:20 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 12:22 p.m. April 25. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9:56 a.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Cherry Spring Lane, 42200 block, 2:05 p.m. April 25 to 9:35 a.m. April 26. Clothing was stolen from a residence and items were damaged. A 51-year-old female of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6:15 a.m. April 25. Trespassing was reported.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 5:06 p.m. April 29. A credit card was stolen.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 5:18 p.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 12:58 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:28 p.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

Forest Spring Dr., 42800 block, 4:43 p.m. April 29. Identity theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:15 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:31 p.m. April 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 5:03 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Gateshead Way, 23000 block, 2:47 p.m. May 1. A resident reported noises inside their home. Nothing was reported missing.

King St. N., 800 block, 5:48 p.m. May 1. A credit card was stolen.

Kipheart Dr., 19000 block, 7:06 p.m. April 29. Trespassing was reported.

Longhouse Pl., 18900 block, 9:02 p.m. April 29. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 3:05 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Musket Ct., 1200 block, 5:12 p.m. April 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pastoral Pl. SW, 700 block, 12:29 p.m. April 29. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:31 p.m. April 30. A credit card was stolen.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 6:05 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:06 p.m. April 26. Shoplifting was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 8:46 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Fairfax St., unit block, 8:26 a.m. April 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Market St. E., 12:02 a.m. May 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Leesburg Bypass, 11:51 a.m. April 29. Property was damaged.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4:14 p.m. April 25. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 8:45 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT

Taylorstown Meadows Pl., 40900 block, April 29. A kayak was stolen from a residence.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Browning Ct., 400 block, 8:24 p.m. April 18. Two employees fought. A 25-year-old West Virginia man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 700 block, 3:36 p.m. April 21. A customer damaged a counter and left the store. The business was reimbursed for damages.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Fairway Dr. and Cascades Pkwy., 7:24 p.m. April 30. A man threatened people with a tree branch in a park. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2:30 a.m. April 28. Deputies responded to a fight in a parking lot but the group had left the scene. Two males were treated at a hospital for injuries sustained from a sharp object.

ROBBERY

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 10:57 p.m. April 28. A man displayed a firearm and threatened a female acquaintance and then robbed her of a cellphone. A 39-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS

Canopy Terr., 21700 block, 3:46 p.m. April 25. Identity theft was reported.

Fontwell Sq., 23000 block, 5:30 p.m. April 27 to 8 a.m. April 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Whitfield Pl., 21100 block, 3 p.m. April 28. Luggage was stolen. A 36-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Argonne Ave. N., 700 block, 6:30 p.m. April 26 to 10 a.m. April 27. A black 2003 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

Rafter Ct. and Longpier Way, 8:29 a.m. April 26. A vehicle reported stolen in Fairfax County was recovered at this location.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, 10:10 a.m. April 30. A vehicle reported stolen from Montgomery County was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Minor Rd., 100 block, 7:46 p.m. April 30. A residence window was damaged.

Simeon Lane, unit block, April 28-29. A sharp object was used to damage a vehicle.