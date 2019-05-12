These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foley Headwaters St., 42000 block, 8:57-9:03 p.m. May 4. A homeowner awoke to loud noise and saw someone with a flashlight inside the residence. Two or more people fled when she yelled. A glass door was damaged and nothing was reported missing.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Bristow Cir., 44100 block, 12:24 a.m. May 4. A female kicked a deputy after being taken into custody. A 24-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Capitol View Terr., 42600 block, 10:22 p.m. May 7. A resident observed two people attempting to enter vehicles parked on a street. Both left when they were confronted by the resident.

Concord Station Terr., 22300 block, 8 p.m. May 5 to 9 a.m. May 6. Change and prescription medication were stolen from a vehicle.

Novi Terr., 43300 block, 4:41 a.m. May 5. A resident observed two juveniles opening a vehicle door at a neighbor’s residence. They fled the scene when they saw the resident.

VANDALISM

Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 1:20 p.m. May 7. A swastika was painted on a utility box.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 42300 block, 11 p.m. May 2 to 1 a.m. May 3. Tools and supplies were stolen from a construction site.

Kiplington Sq., 43500 block, 8:30 p.m. May 1 to 8 a.m. May 2. An attempt was made to enter a residence by removing a window screen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 9 a.m. May 4. Threats were reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 6:45 p.m. May 6. An assault was reported.

Forbes Ct., 1000 block, 9 p.m. May 8. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6:27 p.m. May 7. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 9:48 p.m. May 7. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 9:43 p.m. May 6. Two people fought.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 1:32 p.m. May 5. Two people fought.

King St. S., unit block, 12:14 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10:34 p.m. May 6. A fight was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 3:14 a.m. May 5. Two people fought.

Wirt St., 200 block, 10:22 a.m. May 8. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Bluff Rd., 9:21 p.m. May 7. Trespassing was reported.

Cagney Terr., 100 block, 7:07 p.m. May 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 6:53 p.m. May 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Count Turf Pl., 17300 block, 5:30 p.m. May 7. Trespassing was reported.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19300 block, 2:29 p.m. May 6. Identity theft was reported.

Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, 5-6 a.m. May 7. Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered through a window.

Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, 6:08 a.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:51 a.m. May 2. Stolen property was recovered.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:13 p.m. May 6. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:11 p.m. May 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 11:23 a.m. May 3. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 11:56 a.m. May 3. An employee theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 12:28 p.m. May 2. A theft was reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, 1:19 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:46 p.m. May 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9:37 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 8:28 a.m. May 4. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 4:31 p.m. May 5. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9:59 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 12:57 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6:36 a.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:21 p.m. May 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Solitude Ct., 400 block, 9:14 p.m. May 7. Trespassing was reported.

Spinks Ferry Rd., 42300 block, 5 p.m. May 4. A mailbox was removed from the ground.

Tearose Ct., 400 block, 11:41 a.m. May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 12:40 p.m. May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:28 p.m. May 6. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax St., unit block, 6:15 p.m. May 7. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd., 2:52 p.m. May 6. Property was damaged.

Loudoun St., unit block, 9:53 a.m. May 7. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 300 block, 9:14 a.m. May 2. Property was damaged.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 12:26 p.m. May 3. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Berlin Tpk. and Lutheran Church Rd., 2 p.m. May 3. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Fontwell Sq., 23000 block, 5:55 p.m. May 7. During an altercation in a residence, a female was held against her will. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Banbury Sq., 20500 block, 6:31 a.m. May 6. A homeowner discovered a discharged round, which entered through a window.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Cascades Pkwy. and Hampshire Station Dr., 8:17 p.m. May 6. An object was thrown from a vehicle that scratched another vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Connemara Dr., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. May 6 to 5:30 a.m. May 7. A delivered package to a residence was opened. The item was still in the box.

Devon Ct., unit block, 1 p.m. May 4 to 8 a.m. May 6. A vehicle was entered by damaging the locks. Nothing was reported missing.

Tappahannock Pl., 20400 block, 1-4:45 p.m. May 6. A mailed card containing a gift card was stolen from a mailbox.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pebble Run Pl., 23500 block, noon May 3. A black Jeep Wrangler was stolen.