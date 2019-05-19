Bostonian Pl., 41600 block, 2 a.m. May 14. Credit and debit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Kinsale Pl., 9:45 p.m. May 14. License plates reported stolen from Fairfax County were recovered at this location.
Rosebay Terr., 24500 block, 7:26 p.m. May 15. A vehicle was damaged.
Jarvis Sq., 21700 block, 2:39 a.m. May 9. A man in need of medical attention became aggressive toward rescue personnel and then displayed a machete at deputies. A stun gun was deployed when the man did not comply with deputy commands. A 24-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Stonecottage Pl., 43700 block, 10:54 p.m. May 9. A man was observed staring at a residence window. A 32-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Smith Cir., 20000 block, 2:49 p.m. May 15. Four males assaulted and robbed a man of cash, a cellphone and other items.
Whitford and Rocky Knoll squares, 21000 block, 2:28 a.m. May 15. Two males assaulted and robbed a man of personal belongings and a cellphone.
Estate Pl., 21400 block, 12:10 a.m. May 14. A man wearing a mask entered a residence and fled when he saw a resident.
Marble Summit Terr., 43600 block, 4-7 p.m. May 7. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Spyglass Hill Ct., 19700 block, 11:30 p.m. May 7 to 9 a.m. May 8. A resident heard noises inside the residence and later discovered a door was unlocked and the screen was damaged. Nothing was reported missing.
Exchange St., 1 a.m. May 12. A silver 2017 Toyota Camry reported stolen was recovered at this location.
Ashburn Village Blvd., 12:57 p.m. May 15. A vehicle tire was deflated, a door was scratched, and a swastika was scratched on a door.
Frenchman’s Creek Terr., 43300 block, 10 p.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13. A vehicle was tampered with.
Jenkins Lane, 43700 block, 8 a.m. May 12. Tires on four vehicles in a driveway were deflated.
Loudoun Reserve Dr., 43100 block, 2 a.m. May 5. A motorcycle was damaged.
Truro Parish Dr., 42000 block, 11:10 p.m. May 14. A man punched and destroyed a glass pane of a door to a restaurant and fled the area.
Bear Chase Lane, 33600 block, 10:30 p.m. May 11. A male was assaulted. A 25-year-old Berryville man was arrested and charged.
Burnside Terr., 600 block, 3:14 p.m. May 15. Threats were reported.
Crestwood St., 500 block, 2:32 p.m. May 11. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:48 p.m. May 15. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:28 p.m. May 12. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.
Gateway Dr., 700 block, 2:25 a.m. May 11. An assault was reported.
Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 8:43 p.m. May 14. Harassment was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 10:24 a.m. May 9. An assault was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 2:39 a.m. May 15. Two people fought.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 1:07 p.m. May 11. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8:57 p.m. May 12. Threats were reported.
Wallace Dr., 100 block, 12:07 a.m. May 14. Two people fought.
Tennessee Dr., 1200 block, 3:42 p.m. May 14. Peeping Tom was reported.
Market St. W., unit block, 11:31 a.m. May 15. Indecent exposure was reported.
Adams Dr., unit block, 6:14 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:29 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 2:11 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:24 p.m. May 11. Shoplifting was reported.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:48 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:49 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:51 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:52 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:54 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:56 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:58 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 4:59 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
King St. S., 500 block, 5:01 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.
Newberry Terr., 19500 block, noon May 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 3:28 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.
Saratoga Springs Pl., 19500 block, 5:53 p.m. May 9. Identity theft was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 17300 block, 7 a.m. May 9. A vehicle reported stolen from Maryland was recovered at this location. A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6:41 p.m. May 11. Property was damaged.
Harpers Ferry Rd., 12300 block, 7 a.m. May 14. Tools, tiling materials and other items were stolen from a house under construction.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6:15 p.m. May 10. Two men knocked over a mannequin in a store and threatened a store manager. Two Reston males, ages 18 and 19, were arrested and charged. A stolen firearm was found in the possession of the 18-year-old.
Emory Dr. N., 100 block, 1:15 a.m. May 11. A man assaulted a male with a knife outside an apartment complex.
Enterprise St., 100 block, 9:03 p.m. May 12. After an altercation between two men in a restaurant, a man left and returned carrying a pellet gun rifle and pointed it at the male through a window.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2:30 a.m. April 28. Two Sterling men, both age 27, were arrested and charged on May 13 with assault by mob that occurred at this location.
Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 11:07 a.m. May 12. A male entered a women’s locker room and walked around in the nude while peeping into a shower stall. The male fled when approached by staff.
Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 12:35 a.m. May 10. A man with a flashlight was observed outside a window of a residence. The man ran when a resident approached him.
Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 1-6 a.m. May 12. A laptop computer, a cellphone, ammunition and other items were stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.
Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 4 p.m. May 11 to 8:30 a.m. May 12. A vehicle was entered.
Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. May 11 to 8:30 a.m. May 12. Vehicles were entered.
Glenn Dr., 22100 block, 6 p.m. May 8. A man stole contents of an outdoor donation box entered by force.
Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 11:30 a.m. May 11 to 3:30 a.m. May 13. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.
Staunton Ave. E., 400 block, 10:28 a.m. May 9. Fishing rods were stolen from a boat.
Summertown Pl., 23300 block, 10 a.m. May 12. Identity theft was reported.
Williamsburg Rd., 300 block, midnight May 9 to 10 a.m. May 12. A vehicle was entered.
Woodmere Ct., 20500 block, 1:48 a.m. May 14. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle. A resident observed a man leaving the area.
Pebble Run Pl., 23500 block, 11:45 a.m. May 10. A vehicle reported stolen from Prince George’s County was recovered at this location.
Tazewell Rd. E., 200 block, 4:06 p.m. May 12. A red Volkswagen GTI was stolen from a driveway. Another vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.
Compton Cir., 47500 block, 11:51 p.m. May 12. Toilet paper was thrown at a residence.
Silver Pond Sq., 45500 block, 11:34 a.m. May 10. A vehicle convertible top was cut by a sharp object.