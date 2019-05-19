These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bostonian Pl., 41600 block, 2 a.m. May 14. Credit and debit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Kinsale Pl., 9:45 p.m. May 14. License plates reported stolen from Fairfax County were recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Rosebay Terr., 24500 block, 7:26 p.m. May 15. A vehicle was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Jarvis Sq., 21700 block, 2:39 a.m. May 9. A man in need of medical attention became aggressive toward rescue personnel and then displayed a machete at deputies. A stun gun was deployed when the man did not comply with deputy commands. A 24-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

Stonecottage Pl., 43700 block, 10:54 p.m. May 9. A man was observed staring at a residence window. A 32-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Smith Cir., 20000 block, 2:49 p.m. May 15. Four males assaulted and robbed a man of cash, a cellphone and other items.

Whitford and Rocky Knoll squares, 21000 block, 2:28 a.m. May 15. Two males assaulted and robbed a man of personal belongings and a cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Estate Pl., 21400 block, 12:10 a.m. May 14. A man wearing a mask entered a residence and fled when he saw a resident.

Marble Summit Terr., 43600 block, 4-7 p.m. May 7. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Spyglass Hill Ct., 19700 block, 11:30 p.m. May 7 to 9 a.m. May 8. A resident heard noises inside the residence and later discovered a door was unlocked and the screen was damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Exchange St., 1 a.m. May 12. A silver 2017 Toyota Camry reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Village Blvd., 12:57 p.m. May 15. A vehicle tire was deflated, a door was scratched, and a swastika was scratched on a door.

Frenchman’s Creek Terr., 43300 block, 10 p.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Jenkins Lane, 43700 block, 8 a.m. May 12. Tires on four vehicles in a driveway were deflated.

Loudoun Reserve Dr., 43100 block, 2 a.m. May 5. A motorcycle was damaged.

Truro Parish Dr., 42000 block, 11:10 p.m. May 14. A man punched and destroyed a glass pane of a door to a restaurant and fled the area.

BLUEMONT AREA

ASSAULT

Bear Chase Lane, 33600 block, 10:30 p.m. May 11. A male was assaulted. A 25-year-old Berryville man was arrested and charged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Burnside Terr., 600 block, 3:14 p.m. May 15. Threats were reported.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 2:32 p.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:48 p.m. May 15. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:28 p.m. May 12. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Gateway Dr., 700 block, 2:25 a.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 8:43 p.m. May 14. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10:24 a.m. May 9. An assault was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 2:39 a.m. May 15. Two people fought.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 1:07 p.m. May 11. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8:57 p.m. May 12. Threats were reported.

Wallace Dr., 100 block, 12:07 a.m. May 14. Two people fought.

PEEPING TOM

Tennessee Dr., 1200 block, 3:42 p.m. May 14. Peeping Tom was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Market St. W., unit block, 11:31 a.m. May 15. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., unit block, 6:14 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:29 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 2:11 p.m. May 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:24 p.m. May 11. Shoplifting was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:48 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:49 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:51 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:52 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:54 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:56 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:58 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 4:59 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

King St. S., 500 block, 5:01 p.m. May 10. A stolen credit card was used.

Newberry Terr., 19500 block, noon May 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 3:28 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Saratoga Springs Pl., 19500 block, 5:53 p.m. May 9. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Dry Mill Rd., 17300 block, 7 a.m. May 9. A vehicle reported stolen from Maryland was recovered at this location. A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6:41 p.m. May 11. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Harpers Ferry Rd., 12300 block, 7 a.m. May 14. Tools, tiling materials and other items were stolen from a house under construction.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6:15 p.m. May 10. Two men knocked over a mannequin in a store and threatened a store manager. Two Reston males, ages 18 and 19, were arrested and charged. A stolen firearm was found in the possession of the 18-year-old.

Emory Dr. N., 100 block, 1:15 a.m. May 11. A man assaulted a male with a knife outside an apartment complex.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 9:03 p.m. May 12. After an altercation between two men in a restaurant, a man left and returned carrying a pellet gun rifle and pointed it at the male through a window.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2:30 a.m. April 28. Two Sterling men, both age 27, were arrested and charged on May 13 with assault by mob that occurred at this location.

PEEPING TOM

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 11:07 a.m. May 12. A male entered a women’s locker room and walked around in the nude while peeping into a shower stall. The male fled when approached by staff.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 12:35 a.m. May 10. A man with a flashlight was observed outside a window of a residence. The man ran when a resident approached him.

Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 1-6 a.m. May 12. A laptop computer, a cellphone, ammunition and other items were stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.

Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 4 p.m. May 11 to 8:30 a.m. May 12. A vehicle was entered.

Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. May 11 to 8:30 a.m. May 12. Vehicles were entered.

Glenn Dr., 22100 block, 6 p.m. May 8. A man stole contents of an outdoor donation box entered by force.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 11:30 a.m. May 11 to 3:30 a.m. May 13. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Staunton Ave. E., 400 block, 10:28 a.m. May 9. Fishing rods were stolen from a boat.

Summertown Pl., 23300 block, 10 a.m. May 12. Identity theft was reported.

Williamsburg Rd., 300 block, midnight May 9 to 10 a.m. May 12. A vehicle was entered.

Woodmere Ct., 20500 block, 1:48 a.m. May 14. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle. A resident observed a man leaving the area.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pebble Run Pl., 23500 block, 11:45 a.m. May 10. A vehicle reported stolen from Prince George’s County was recovered at this location.

Tazewell Rd. E., 200 block, 4:06 p.m. May 12. A red Volkswagen GTI was stolen from a driveway. Another vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Compton Cir., 47500 block, 11:51 p.m. May 12. Toilet paper was thrown at a residence.

Silver Pond Sq., 45500 block, 11:34 a.m. May 10. A vehicle convertible top was cut by a sharp object.