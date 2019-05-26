These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carriage Horse Dr., 41400 block, 7 a.m. May 21. A bag and its contents was stolen from a garage.

Restful Terr., 41800 block, 3:25-7:25 p.m. May 17. A child’s bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Yellow Birch Ct., 25800 block, 12:35 p.m. May 15. Identity theft was reported.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Firefly Sonata Terr., 42700 block, noon May 21. Material was stolen from a construction site entered by force.

Kiawah Island Dr., 20200 block, 3:35 a.m. April 23. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Pioneer Ridge Terr., 20900 block, 2:55 a.m. May 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Postrail Sq., 43400 block, 12:15 p.m. May 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beechwood Terr., 20200 block, 3:21 a.m. May 16. Roof of a vehicle was damaged.

Regal Wood Dr., 42300 block, 10 p.m. May 22. Graffiti was spayed in a parking garage.

Wayside Cir., 43100 block, 2 a.m. May 19. Parked vehicles were scratched and windshields were damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Delaware Ave., 100 block, 8 a.m. May 16. Identity theft was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Burnside Terr., 600 block, 8:46 a.m. May 22. Harassment was reported.

Coton Holdings Ct., 19200 block, 5:06 p.m. May 16. From a window of a residence, juveniles shot pellets from a BB gun at two juveniles playing in a yard. No injuries were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:20 a.m. May 17. An assault was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 1:43 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:07 p.m. May 22. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:48 p.m. May 15. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 12:01 p.m. May 21. Harassment was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 4:28 p.m. May 22. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 12:46 a.m. May 22. A fight was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 1:36 p.m. May 21. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 12:07 p.m. May 18. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 10:23 a.m. May 22. Deputies confronted a man cursing at pedestrians who became aggressive and then assaulted a deputy. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Monroe St., unit block, 9:06 a.m. May 21. Two people fought.

Newhall Pl., 200 block, 12:09 p.m. May 18. Two people fought.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 3:15 p.m. May 16. Harassment was reported.

Sweig and Kepharts Mill terraces, 5:06 p.m. May 16. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:07 a.m. May 22. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 11:42 a.m. May 22. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fairfax St., unit block, 4:59 p.m. May 16. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Talon Ct., 42500 block, 7 a.m. May 15. Lumber was stolen from a construction site.

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 3:19 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 9:05 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Davis Ave., 500 block, 1:42 p.m. May 18. Trespassing was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 12:31 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 12:40 p.m. May 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:39 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:17 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:18 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:19 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:33 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:34 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:45 p.m. May 18. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:03 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 1:31 p.m. May 22. Trespassing was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 8:26 p.m. May 21. A bicycle was stolen.

Harrison St., 200 block, 9:08 a.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Hunton Pl., 700 block, 12:56 p.m. May 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. S., 400 block, 12:04 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9:52 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Mayfair Dr., 100 block, 10:03 a.m. May 21. A theft was reported.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 9:19 p.m. May 17. Trespassing was reported.

Sea Island Pl., 18300 block, 2 a.m. May 16. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Sea Island Pl., 18300 block, 9:26 a.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Snider House Ct., 19200 block, 11:08 p.m. May 18. Trespassing was reported.

Stonefield Sq., 800 block, 7:05 a.m. May 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Edwards Ferry Rd., 300 block, 7:32 p.m. May 20. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 4:44 p.m. May 17. Property was damaged.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 2:21 p.m. May 18. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. W., 7:52 a.m. May 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

Promenade Dr., 19400 block, 9:14 a.m. May 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Woods Edge Dr., 1800 block, 3:49 a.m. May 17. A vehicle was tampered with.

STERLING AREA

BRANDISHING

Southbank St., 20900 block, 2:35 a.m. May 23. During a traffic altercation, a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. A 19-year-old Great Falls male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clubside Sq., 21100 block, 5:25 p.m. May 9 to 5:30 p.m. May 10. Contents were stolen from a package delivered to a residence.

Edd’s Lane, 100 block, 11:13 a.m. May 22. Trespassing was reported. A man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Grand Central Sq., 45500 block, 10:05 a.m. May 14. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Old Ox Rd., 43300 block, 7 a.m. May 13. A gray Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen.

Rosemallow Ct., 20400 block, 7 a.m. May 14 to May 21. A Kia Sorrento was stolen from a residence.

Winterset Ct., 46600 block, 6 a.m. May 21. A Lexus GX460 and was stolen from a residence. A wallet with cash and credit cards inside the vehicle was also stolen.

VANDALISM

Circle Dr., 100 block, 12:05 a.m. May 23. A man punched a window of a residence and fled the area.

Kojun Ct., 400 block, 6:30 a.m. May 16. A vehicle window was smashed.