These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 2 a.m. May 25. A man attempted to start a fight in a restaurant. A 24-year-old Round Hill male was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Cheltenham Cir., 44000 block, 1:42 a.m. May 27. Fencing around a recreational center was cut using bolt cutters.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 4:05 p.m. May 26. Abuse was reported.

Adams Dr., unit block, 12:09 a.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Adams Dr., unit block, 4:41 p.m. May 23. A fight was reported.

Adams Dr., unit block, 8:41 p.m. May 25. Two people fought.

Battlefield Pkwy. NE, 600 block, 6:07 p.m. May 29. Two people fought.

Binkley Cir., 43100 block, 3:11 p.m. May 28. Abuse was reported.

Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 2:27 p.m. May 25. Two people fought.

Candlewick Sq., 43100 block, 6:56 p.m. May 23. Harassment was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9:05 p.m. May 26. Threats were reported.

Catoctin Ridge St., 39800 block, 8:56 a.m. May 26. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:19 p.m. May 24. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 6:25 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 4:23 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

Falls Overlook Ct., 43000 block, 8:27 p.m. May 28. Threats were reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 10:12 a.m. May 27. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 4:28 p.m. May 22. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 1:46 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 4:21 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 11:34 p.m. May 24. An assault was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 6:39 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

Loudoun St., 200 block, 9:34 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 5:35 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported.

Olympic Blvd. and Shoal Creek Dr., 4:53 p.m. May 23. Abuse was reported.

Paddock Ct., 200 block, 11:28 p.m. May 29. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:35 p.m. May 28. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2:04 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., unit block, 4:39 p.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 12:04 p.m. May 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 11:36 a.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:25 a.m. May 28. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:35 p.m. May 23. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:01 p.m. May 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:17 p.m. May 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 300 block, 3:24 p.m. May 24. A restaurant bill was not paid.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 6:17 p.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 6:56 a.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 1:56 p.m. May 24. An employee theft was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 2:41 p.m. May 24. An employee theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 1:51 a.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:33 a.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6:14 a.m. May 25. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8:01 a.m. May 26. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 12:23 p.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 10:25 p.m. May 29. Trespassing was reported.

Older Waterford Rd., 16900 block, 9:26 p.m. May 27. Baseball gear was stolen from a vehicle entered by shattering a window.

Plaza St., unit block, 7:26 p.m. May 23. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3:09 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:06 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 1000 block, 10:25 a.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 1000 block, 12:25 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 6:42 p.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

Colonel Grenata Cir., 100 block, 8:35 p.m. May 29. Property was damaged.

Highland Creek Dr., 20900 block, 8 p.m. May 26. Two vehicles were spray-painted.

King St. S., 100 block, 12:29 p.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 12:18 p.m. May 25. Property was damaged.

Old Waterford Rd., 16900 block, 9:26 p.m. May 27. Property was tampered with.

Parkers Ridge Dr., 43200 block, 9:15 a.m. May 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

Thomas Mill Rd., 40100 block, 9:20 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was tampered with.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Sunny Ridge Rd., 35500 block, 11:30 p.m. May 23 to 5:15 a.m. May 24. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 12:57 a.m. May 26. A fight was reported. A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 2:17 a.m. May 24. A female took an item and left a store without paying. A 33-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.

North Alder Ave., 100 block, 11:17 p.m. May 26. An attempt was made to enter a residence. A man was arrested and charged.

Sulgrave Ct., 100 block, 3:58 p.m. May 28. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fillmore Ave. N., 300 block, 8 p.m. May 24 to 8:30 a.m. May 25. A black 2000 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Mercure Cir., 44200 block, 4:17 p.m. May 28. A green Ford E150 was stolen. Deputies conducting a traffic stop located the vehicle. A 27-year-old Centreville female and a 29-year-old Marshall female were arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 9:33 p.m. May 25. A vulgar message was written with a permanent marker on a front door of a residence.

Harrison Rd. N., 100 block, 11:41 p.m. May 28. A man was found destroying items in a backyard of a residence. A 65-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Mayfield Terr., 22300 block, 9:30 p.m. May 26. A vehicle window was smashed.