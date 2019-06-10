These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Turkey Oak Dr., 41100 block, 7 p.m. June 1 to 1 p.m. June 2. Cash and two phone chargers were stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

BRANDISHING

Crossroads Dr. and Plantation Terr., 7:11 p.m. June 1. A driver pulled up next to two pedestrians, brandished a firearm in their direction and drove away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Postrail Sq., 43500 block, 7 p.m. May 29 to 8 a.m. May 30. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Tithables Cir., 21500 block, 11:15 p.m. June 2 to 6:15 a.m. June 3. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Waxpool Rd., 42900 block, 7 a.m. May 28. A school bus was entered and a fire extinguisher was sprayed on a windshield.

Wellfleet Dr., 44600 block, 3:18 a.m. June 2. Trespassing was reported. A 35-year-old New York man was arrested and charged.

Wynridge Dr., 43000 block, 10 a.m. June 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Tithables Cir., 21400 block, 11 p.m. June 2 to 7:27 a.m. June 3. A black Ford Explorer was stolen from a driveway of a residence. A second vehicle was entered and nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Beechwood Terr., 20800 block, 1 a.m. May 25 to 10:30 a.m. May 31. A key was used to scratch several vehicles.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Loudoun County Pkwy., 25100 block, 11:53 p.m. May 31. Harassment was reported. A 39-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 11:57 a.m. June 3. A man implied he was armed with a firearm and robbed a male of cash.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bermuda Dunes Terr., 43600 block, 12:50 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Chelsea Ct., 100 block, 3:48 p.m. May 30. Two people fought.

Dandelion Terr., 500 block, 8:12 p.m. June 3. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 100 block, 1:27 a.m. June 1. Two people fought.

Duvall Ct., 200 block, 9:20 a.m. June 3. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:20 a.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 7:11 p.m. May 31. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:45 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:03 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 5:08 p.m. May 30. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 12:27 a.m. June 2. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6:07 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Hampshire Sq., 100 block, 3:44 p.m. May 31. Harassment was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 8:40 p.m. June 2. A fight was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:16 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.

Mill Run Ct., 18400 block, 6:59 p.m. May 31. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8:46 p.m. June 3. Two people fought.

Stable View Terr., 300 block, 8:54 a.m. May 30. Two people fought.

Summit Ash Ct., 19300 block, 11:40 p.m. May 31. Harassment was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 7:48 p.m. May 31. Harassment was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:39 p.m. June 1. Threats were reported.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 9:07 p.m. May 31. Abuse was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 2:26 p.m. May 31. A credit card was stolen.

Carnaby Way, 100 block, 9:32 p.m. May 31. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:44 a.m. June 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 4:03 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 1:06 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 12:51 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 19300 block, 7 a.m. June 1 to 8:15 a.m. June 3. Two bicycles and a lawn mower were stolen from a garage and a landscape trailer was stolen from the driveway.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 19300 block, 8:15 a.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

James Monroe Hwy., 13200 block, 12:59 p.m. May 30. Items were stolen from a store entered by smashing a door’s glass.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 4:51 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2:18 p.m. May 31. An employee theft was reported.

Meade Dr., 100 block, 4:13 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Rosebrook Ct., 100 block, 4:47 p.m. June 3. A credit card was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alpine Dr., 200 block, 7:56 p.m. June 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Beacon Hill Dr., 40400 block, 2:06 a.m. June 2. A vehicle was tampered with.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6:01 p.m. June 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Loudoun St., unit block, 10:48 a.m. June 2. Property was damaged.

Meadowbrook Ct., 100 block, 4:27 p.m. June 2. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Berlin Pike N., unit block, 3:13 a.m. June 1. Gunfire was reported.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

GUNFIRE

Featherbed Farm Lane, 37600 block, 9:58 p.m. June 1. Gunfire was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Main St. W., 36800 block, 5:50 p.m. May 30. A male assaulted a restaurant manager. A 78-year-old Lake Frederick man was arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Free Ct., 100 block, 8:06 a.m. June 5. Deputies attempted to handcuff a disorderly female inside a business when she struck a deputy. A 42-year-old Reston female was arrested and charged.

ABDUCTION

Bailey Ct., 400 block, 8:12 p.m. May 30. A female was pulled into a vehicle against her will by two males. One of the males had previously assaulted her. A 19-year-old Herndon male and a 41-year-old Sterling man were arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING

Oakgrove Rd., 23000 block, 1:47 a.m. May 31. During a fight, an individual brandished a firearm and fled on foot.

PEEPING TOM

Cardinal Glen Cir., 100 block, 12:01 a.m. June 3. A resident observed a male staring through the window. A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Meadowland Lane W., 200 block, 6:27 p.m. June 3. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Applegate Dr., 100 block, 10:40 p.m. June 1 to 7 a.m. June 2. A wallet and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Briarwood Ct., 100 block, 9:30 p.m. June 1 to 6:30 a.m. June 2. A truck was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 1:23 a.m. June 3. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant. A 46-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 9:28 p.m. May 29. Deputies responded to reports of several individuals shoplifting from a store. The individuals fled in a vehicle and deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. A pursuit was initiated and continued into Maryland. Montgomery County police apprehended the vehicle and charges are pending.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 12:15 p.m. June 4. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker.

Silver Leaf Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. June 1 to 10 a.m. June 2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Smithfield Ct., 20600 block, 8 p.m. June 4 to 7:30 a.m. June 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 7:40 p.m. June 3. A vehicle window was smashed.

Sugarland Run Dr., 600 block, 10 p.m. May 28 to 5:30 a.m. May 29. Vehicle windows were smashed.