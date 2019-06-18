These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 4 a.m. June 6. Three males assaulted a male and fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Codman Dr., 20400 block, 6:50 a.m. June 9. Trespassing was reported. A 27-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 3:09 a.m. June 9. A video game system was stolen from a vehicle.

Inman Park Pl., 21500 block, 11:38 p.m. June 10. A resident found a man inside the garage and he fled in an occupied vehicle. Alcohol was stolen.

Red Shale Ct., 42700 block, 2:59 a.m. June 9. A resident observed a man attempting to enter a vehicle.

River Ridge Terr., 20300 block, 2 a.m. June 4. Checks were stolen from a drop box of an apartment complex.

VANDALISM

Ryan Rd., 42400 block, 1:10 a.m. June 13. Four males entered a store and spray-painted the men’s bathroom.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ROBBERY

Lizzio Center Dr., 25400 block, 4 a.m. June 11. A man brandished a firearm and robbed a business of cash from the cash registers. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Edgewater St., 42900 block, 9 p.m. June 8 to 8 a.m. June 9. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle by damaging a window.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 10:50 a.m. June 12. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 4:57 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Cool Breeze Sq., 42700 block, 6:30 p.m. June 10. Two people fought. A 47-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested and charged.

Gateway Dr., 700 block, 11:28 a.m. June 10. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 100 block, 9:02 a.m. June 4. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 10:16 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, midnight June 8. Abuse was reported.

Market St. E., 800 block, 3:28 p.m. June 10. Threats were reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 11:59 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 10:11 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

Nelson Ct., 1000 block, 1:12 a.m. June 8. Two people fought.

Perdido Bay Terr., 18500 block, 1:49 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:19 p.m. June 9. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:53 p.m. June 9. Two people fought.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 5:47 p.m. June 4. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4:31 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4:33 p.m. June 7. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5:59 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

CHILD NEGLECT

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:11 a.m. June 4. A child was found locked inside a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cambria Terr., 1200 block, 9:58 p.m. June 7. A bicycle was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11:45 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Childrens Center Rd. SW, 800 block, 9:26 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Childrens Center Rd. SW, 800 block, 9:37 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 11 p.m. June 4. A computer laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:54 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 9:21 p.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:36 p.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 200 block, 8:40 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 12:12 a.m. June 5. Trespassing was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:38 p.m. June 4. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:26 p.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:26 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:30 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 5:45 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 2:27 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:54 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 100 block, 11:48 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Lake Ridge Pl., 43000 block, 10:19 p.m. June 10. Identity theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6:55 a.m. June 7. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 3:06 a.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Masons Lane SE, 200 block, 7:21 p.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported.

Mill Ridge and Northlake Overlook terraces, 3:01 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 11:50 p.m. June 6. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 7:22 p.m. June 6. Trespassing was reported.

Rhonda Pl., 800 block, 1:04 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Rhonda Pl., 800 block, 2:36 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:33 p.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported.

Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 8:50 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Flowering Dogwood Terr., 100 block, 10:14 p.m. June 4. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 9:45 p.m. June 7. A vehicle was tampered with.

Coton Commons Dr., 43300 block, 3:07 p.m. June 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hogback Mountain Rd., 19900 block, 5:40 p.m. June 8. Property was damaged. A 29-year-old Annandale female was arrested and charged.

James Monroe Hwy., 14300 block, 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12. A garage was damaged by a crowbar.

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 6:40 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Market St. W., 400 block, 2:17 p.m. June 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Lovettsville Rd., 40400 block, 1:30 p.m. June 9. A resident found rounds from a firearm, which damaged the residence.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Oakgrove Rd., 23000 block, 1:17 a.m. June 9. Deputies responding to a report took an intoxicated man into custody and he assaulted two deputies. A 34-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.

STABBING

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 4:30 a.m. June 7. Fairfax County police responding to a report found a man suffering from injuries sustained by a knife and determined the incident took place in Loudoun County.

CHILD NEGLECT

Pacific Blvd. and Moran Rd., 5:15 p.m. June 11. Deputies responding to a report of a disabled car determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and had a child inside the vehicle. A female was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Severn Way E., 45500 block, 10:54 p.m. June 9. Responding to a report, deputies found a bullet hole in the floor of a hotel hallway.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Azalea Lane and Stone Springs Blvd., 4:50 p.m. June 9. A pavement roller was stolen from a construction site.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 6 p.m. June 10 to 6 a.m. June 11. A tire and rim were stolen from a vehicle.

Cranston St., 46200 block, 12:56 p.m. June 6. Credit cards were stolen from gym lockers.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 3:30 p.m. May 31 to 3 p.m. June 8. A safe was stolen from a residence.

Hatenback Ct., 100 block, 9:30 p.m. June 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Marcum Ct., 300 block, 10 p.m. June 10 to noon June 11. A wallet with cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Middle Bluff Pl., 47300 block, 5 a.m. June 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Primula Ct., 46400 block, 10:30 p.m. June 10 to 5:30 a.m. June 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 3 to 10 a.m. June 9. A gray 2005 Honda Civic was stolen.

WATERFORD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bankfield Dr., 14700 block, 7:35 a.m. June 10. A residence was entered and damage was found on windows, doors, walls and furniture.