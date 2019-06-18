Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 4 a.m. June 6. Three males assaulted a male and fled in a vehicle.
Codman Dr., 20400 block, 6:50 a.m. June 9. Trespassing was reported. A 27-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 3:09 a.m. June 9. A video game system was stolen from a vehicle.
Inman Park Pl., 21500 block, 11:38 p.m. June 10. A resident found a man inside the garage and he fled in an occupied vehicle. Alcohol was stolen.
Red Shale Ct., 42700 block, 2:59 a.m. June 9. A resident observed a man attempting to enter a vehicle.
River Ridge Terr., 20300 block, 2 a.m. June 4. Checks were stolen from a drop box of an apartment complex.
Ryan Rd., 42400 block, 1:10 a.m. June 13. Four males entered a store and spray-painted the men’s bathroom.
Lizzio Center Dr., 25400 block, 4 a.m. June 11. A man brandished a firearm and robbed a business of cash from the cash registers. No injuries were reported.
Edgewater St., 42900 block, 9 p.m. June 8 to 8 a.m. June 9. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle by damaging a window.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 10:50 a.m. June 12. Two people fought.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 4:57 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.
Cool Breeze Sq., 42700 block, 6:30 p.m. June 10. Two people fought. A 47-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested and charged.
Gateway Dr., 700 block, 11:28 a.m. June 10. Two people fought.
Market St. E., 100 block, 9:02 a.m. June 4. Threats were reported.
Market St. E., 400 block, 10:16 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 600 block, midnight June 8. Abuse was reported.
Market St. E., 800 block, 3:28 p.m. June 10. Threats were reported.
Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 11:59 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.
Monroe St., unit block, 10:11 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported.
Nelson Ct., 1000 block, 1:12 a.m. June 8. Two people fought.
Perdido Bay Terr., 18500 block, 1:49 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:19 p.m. June 9. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:53 p.m. June 9. Two people fought.
Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 5:47 p.m. June 4. Two people fought.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4:31 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4:33 p.m. June 7. Threats were reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5:59 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:11 a.m. June 4. A child was found locked inside a vehicle.
Cambria Terr., 1200 block, 9:58 p.m. June 7. A bicycle was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11:45 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Childrens Center Rd. SW, 800 block, 9:26 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.
Childrens Center Rd. SW, 800 block, 9:37 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 11 p.m. June 4. A computer laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:54 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 9:21 p.m. June 6. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:36 p.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 200 block, 8:40 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 12:12 a.m. June 5. Trespassing was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:38 p.m. June 4. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:26 p.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:26 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:30 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 5:45 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 2:27 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:54 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.
King St. N., 100 block, 11:48 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.
Lake Ridge Pl., 43000 block, 10:19 p.m. June 10. Identity theft was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 6:55 a.m. June 7. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 600 block, 3:06 a.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Masons Lane SE, 200 block, 7:21 p.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported.
Mill Ridge and Northlake Overlook terraces, 3:01 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 11:50 p.m. June 6. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 7:22 p.m. June 6. Trespassing was reported.
Rhonda Pl., 800 block, 1:04 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
Rhonda Pl., 800 block, 2:36 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:33 p.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported.
Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 8:50 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.
Flowering Dogwood Terr., 100 block, 10:14 p.m. June 4. A vehicle was stolen.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 9:45 p.m. June 7. A vehicle was tampered with.
Coton Commons Dr., 43300 block, 3:07 p.m. June 5. A vehicle was tampered with.
Hogback Mountain Rd., 19900 block, 5:40 p.m. June 8. Property was damaged. A 29-year-old Annandale female was arrested and charged.
James Monroe Hwy., 14300 block, 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12. A garage was damaged by a crowbar.
Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 6:40 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.
Market St. W., 400 block, 2:17 p.m. June 10. A vehicle was tampered with.
Lovettsville Rd., 40400 block, 1:30 p.m. June 9. A resident found rounds from a firearm, which damaged the residence.
Oakgrove Rd., 23000 block, 1:17 a.m. June 9. Deputies responding to a report took an intoxicated man into custody and he assaulted two deputies. A 34-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 4:30 a.m. June 7. Fairfax County police responding to a report found a man suffering from injuries sustained by a knife and determined the incident took place in Loudoun County.
Pacific Blvd. and Moran Rd., 5:15 p.m. June 11. Deputies responding to a report of a disabled car determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and had a child inside the vehicle. A female was arrested and charged.
Severn Way E., 45500 block, 10:54 p.m. June 9. Responding to a report, deputies found a bullet hole in the floor of a hotel hallway.
Azalea Lane and Stone Springs Blvd., 4:50 p.m. June 9. A pavement roller was stolen from a construction site.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 6 p.m. June 10 to 6 a.m. June 11. A tire and rim were stolen from a vehicle.
Cranston St., 46200 block, 12:56 p.m. June 6. Credit cards were stolen from gym lockers.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 3:30 p.m. May 31 to 3 p.m. June 8. A safe was stolen from a residence.
Hatenback Ct., 100 block, 9:30 p.m. June 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Marcum Ct., 300 block, 10 p.m. June 10 to noon June 11. A wallet with cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Middle Bluff Pl., 47300 block, 5 a.m. June 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Primula Ct., 46400 block, 10:30 p.m. June 10 to 5:30 a.m. June 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 3 to 10 a.m. June 9. A gray 2005 Honda Civic was stolen.
Bankfield Dr., 14700 block, 7:35 a.m. June 10. A residence was entered and damage was found on windows, doors, walls and furniture.