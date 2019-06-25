These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Rostormel Ct., 21000 block, 4:04 a.m. June 18. A man assaulted a female and damaged her computer and vehicle. A 27-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brambleton Plaza, 22800 block, 3 p.m. June 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 3 a.m. June 8 to 12:30 p.m. June 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 9 p.m. June 13 to 8 a.m. June 14. A badge, sunglasses, and cologne were stolen from a vehicle.

Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 11:45 p.m. June 15 to 7 a.m. June 16. A laptop computer, a thumb drive and a phone charger were stolen from a vehicle.

Postrail Sq., 43400 block, 9:30 p.m. June 13 to 6:30 a.m. June 14. A watch, headphones and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Ryan Rd., 42800 block, 7-8:15 p.m. June 14. A backpack and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fenian Ct., 25700 block, 10 p.m. June 14 to 11 a.m. June 15. Cash and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Gabriel Sq., 43500 block, 11 p.m. June 14 to 7 a.m. June 15. Sunglasses, a phone charger and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Lands End Dr., 26000 block, 11:15 p.m. June 14 to 11:40 a.m. June 15. A wallet, cash and documents were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Riding Plaza, 24900 block, 3:15 p.m. June 17. A swastika was scratched into a tinted window.

GREAT FALLS-LOUDOUN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Merchant Ct., 30100 block, 10:30 p.m. June 18 to 10 a.m. June 19. Alcohol was stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered and nothing was reported missing.

Sugar Meadow Dr., 10700 block, 9:30 p.m. June 18 to 7 a.m. June 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 10:06 p.m. June 12. Two people fought.

Beauregard Dr., 600 block, 8:04 p.m. June 16. Two people fought.

Bridge View Ct., 17100 block, 1:02 p.m. June 14. Threats were reported.

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 5:25 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.

Classic Pathway, 1400 block, 8:49 p.m. June 18. Harassment was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 3:19 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.

Forest Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:35 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:06 p.m. June 13. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2:49 a.m. June 14. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11:55 p.m. June 18. Harassment was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 8:36 p.m. June 15. Two people fought.

Harrison St., 200 block, 5:57 p.m. June 15. Two people fought.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 6:33 p.m. June 17. Two people fought.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 4:38 p.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 1:37 p.m. June 14. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:16 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.

Rhonda Pl., 800 block, 4:15 p.m. June 13. Harassment was reported.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 9:32 a.m. June 17. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8:28 a.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 7:40 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:04 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Royal St., 200 block, 10:44 p.m. June 18. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:50 a.m. June 13. Trespassing was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:11 p.m. June 14. Trespassing was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 1:34 a.m. June 16. Trespassing was reported.

Dry Mill Rd. SW, 400 block, 7:34 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd. SW, 400 block, 7:54 p.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 6:43 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:19 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairway Oaks Sq., 18300 block, 1:43 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:51 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:36 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 4:20 p.m. June 19. An employee theft was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 12:55 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2:15 a.m. June 13. Trespassing was reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 3:12 a.m. June 16. Trespassing was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 2:31 p.m. June 15. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Market St. E., 300 block, 11:23 a.m. June 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chesterfield Pl., 100 block, 7:35 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10:39 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Goldsworth Terr., 100 block, 8:11 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 400 block, 5:48 a.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:25 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 10:33 p.m. June 17. A vehicle was tampered with.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 9:42 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Gaver Mill Rd., 37000 block, 8:10 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. June 18. Credit cards were stolen from a residence.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 10:20 p.m. June 14. A male threw a machete at a man and damaged his vehicle. A 19-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

ABDUCTION

Argus Pl., 400 block, 11:15 p.m. June 15. During an argument, a male prevented a female from leaving a residence. A 21-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cornell Dr. E., 200 block, 10 p.m. June 13 to 3:15 p.m. June 14. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Golden Spike Terr., 21900 block, 1:46 p.m. June 18. A man was seen attempting to enter a residence through a door.

Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 6:11 p.m. June 19. Credit cards were stolen from two vehicles entered by smashing windows. The credit cards were used to purchase gift cards.

Saulty Dr., 47600 block, 3 p.m. June 15 to 9:30 p.m. June 19. CDs, sunglasses and medication were stolen from a vehicle. Scratches were also found on the vehicle.

Sterdley Falls Terr., 47300 block, 9 p.m. June 18 to 7 a.m. June 19. A purse, cash, credit cards and car keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Sterdley Falls Terr., 47300 block, 9 p.m. June 18 to 9 a.m. June 19. Cash and CDs were stolen from a vehicle.

Sterling Blvd. N., 200 block, 11 a.m. June 13 to 4 p.m. June 14. Credit cards and IDs were stolen from a vehicle.