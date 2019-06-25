Rostormel Ct., 21000 block, 4:04 a.m. June 18. A man assaulted a female and damaged her computer and vehicle. A 27-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Brambleton Plaza, 22800 block, 3 p.m. June 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 3 a.m. June 8 to 12:30 p.m. June 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 9 p.m. June 13 to 8 a.m. June 14. A badge, sunglasses, and cologne were stolen from a vehicle.
Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 11:45 p.m. June 15 to 7 a.m. June 16. A laptop computer, a thumb drive and a phone charger were stolen from a vehicle.
Postrail Sq., 43400 block, 9:30 p.m. June 13 to 6:30 a.m. June 14. A watch, headphones and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Ryan Rd., 42800 block, 7-8:15 p.m. June 14. A backpack and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.
Fenian Ct., 25700 block, 10 p.m. June 14 to 11 a.m. June 15. Cash and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.
Gabriel Sq., 43500 block, 11 p.m. June 14 to 7 a.m. June 15. Sunglasses, a phone charger and other items were stolen from a vehicle.
Lands End Dr., 26000 block, 11:15 p.m. June 14 to 11:40 a.m. June 15. A wallet, cash and documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Riding Plaza, 24900 block, 3:15 p.m. June 17. A swastika was scratched into a tinted window.
Merchant Ct., 30100 block, 10:30 p.m. June 18 to 10 a.m. June 19. Alcohol was stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered and nothing was reported missing.
Sugar Meadow Dr., 10700 block, 9:30 p.m. June 18 to 7 a.m. June 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Adams Dr., unit block, 10:06 p.m. June 12. Two people fought.
Beauregard Dr., 600 block, 8:04 p.m. June 16. Two people fought.
Bridge View Ct., 17100 block, 1:02 p.m. June 14. Threats were reported.
Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 5:25 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.
Classic Pathway, 1400 block, 8:49 p.m. June 18. Harassment was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 3:19 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.
Forest Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:35 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:06 p.m. June 13. Harassment was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2:49 a.m. June 14. Two people fought.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11:55 p.m. June 18. Harassment was reported.
Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 8:36 p.m. June 15. Two people fought.
Harrison St., 200 block, 5:57 p.m. June 15. Two people fought.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 6:33 p.m. June 17. Two people fought.
Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 4:38 p.m. June 18. An assault was reported.
Oak View Dr., 100 block, 1:37 p.m. June 14. Threats were reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:16 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.
Rhonda Pl., 800 block, 4:15 p.m. June 13. Harassment was reported.
Shenandoah St., 300 block, 9:32 a.m. June 17. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8:28 a.m. June 18. An assault was reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 7:40 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:04 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.
Royal St., 200 block, 10:44 p.m. June 18. Indecent exposure was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:50 a.m. June 13. Trespassing was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:11 p.m. June 14. Trespassing was reported.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 1:34 a.m. June 16. Trespassing was reported.
Dry Mill Rd. SW, 400 block, 7:34 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.
Dry Mill Rd. SW, 400 block, 7:54 p.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 6:43 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:19 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Fairway Oaks Sq., 18300 block, 1:43 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:51 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:36 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Harrison St. SE, unit block, 4:20 p.m. June 19. An employee theft was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 12:55 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 2:15 a.m. June 13. Trespassing was reported.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 3:12 a.m. June 16. Trespassing was reported.
Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 2:31 p.m. June 15. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 11:23 a.m. June 15. A vehicle was stolen.
Chesterfield Pl., 100 block, 7:35 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10:39 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.
Goldsworth Terr., 100 block, 8:11 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.
King St. S., 400 block, 5:48 a.m. June 15. Property was damaged.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:25 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 10:33 p.m. June 17. A vehicle was tampered with.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 9:42 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.
Gaver Mill Rd., 37000 block, 8:10 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. June 18. Credit cards were stolen from a residence.
Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 10:20 p.m. June 14. A male threw a machete at a man and damaged his vehicle. A 19-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.
Argus Pl., 400 block, 11:15 p.m. June 15. During an argument, a male prevented a female from leaving a residence. A 21-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.
Cornell Dr. E., 200 block, 10 p.m. June 13 to 3:15 p.m. June 14. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Golden Spike Terr., 21900 block, 1:46 p.m. June 18. A man was seen attempting to enter a residence through a door.
Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 6:11 p.m. June 19. Credit cards were stolen from two vehicles entered by smashing windows. The credit cards were used to purchase gift cards.
Saulty Dr., 47600 block, 3 p.m. June 15 to 9:30 p.m. June 19. CDs, sunglasses and medication were stolen from a vehicle. Scratches were also found on the vehicle.
Sterdley Falls Terr., 47300 block, 9 p.m. June 18 to 7 a.m. June 19. A purse, cash, credit cards and car keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Sterdley Falls Terr., 47300 block, 9 p.m. June 18 to 9 a.m. June 19. Cash and CDs were stolen from a vehicle.
Sterling Blvd. N., 200 block, 11 a.m. June 13 to 4 p.m. June 14. Credit cards and IDs were stolen from a vehicle.