These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Central Station Dr., 43700 block, 3:21 a.m. June 20. Alcohol bottles were stolen from a bar in a movie theater.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bluefield Sq., 800 block, 7:40 p.m. June 24. Two people fought.

Church St., 4:07 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9:40 p.m. June 20. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:23 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 5:16 p.m. June 25. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:44 p.m. June 22. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 10:05 a.m. June 22. Two people fought.

Hunton Pl., 600 block, 12:27 a.m. June 24. Two people fought.

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 3:24 p.m. June 21. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 600 block, 12:13 a.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 1000 block, 4:25 p.m. June 23. Threats were reported.

North St., 100 block, 2:31 p.m. June 25. Threats were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 11:52 a.m. June 24. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 4:01 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Dearmont Terr., 43000 block, 11 p.m. June 25. A firearm was stolen from a safe entered by force in a residence.

Dearmont Terr., 43000 block, 11:53 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10:25 a.m. June 24. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:36 a.m. June 26. A bicycle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:42 a.m. June 21. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:52 a.m. June 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 2:23 p.m. June 24. Trespassing was reported.

Garrison Ct., 1400 block, 9:57 p.m. June 22. Trespassing was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 2:27 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5:23 p.m. June 25. A bicycle was stolen.

Levade Dr., 16500 block, 9:32 p.m. June 19. Identity theft was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 7:46 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 10:47 p.m. June 22. Trespassing was reported.

Royal St., unit block, 12:47 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Thomas Mill Rd., 39900 block, 1:43 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 4:29 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Winmeade Dr., 19200 block, 4:45 p.m. June 21. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Evergreen Mills Rd., 23100 block, 7 p.m. June 19 to 7 a.m. June 22. A 2015 John Deere excavator was stolen from a construction site.

Lawson Rd., unit block, 9:32 a.m. June 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 1:07 p.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Maple Ave. E., 600 block, 1:27 p.m. June 19. Harassment was reported.

VANDALISM

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 5:30 p.m. May 31. A vehicle tire was slashed.

Main St. E., 500 block, 4:22 p.m. May 31. A mailbox was damaged.

32nd St. S., 100 block, 10:45 a.m. June 15. A yard ornament was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Cypress Rd. N., 100 block, 10 p.m. June 24. A man struck two deputies with his vehicle while fleeing from the scene. After a brief pursuit, the male was taken into custody. A 59-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 2:33 p.m. June 20. A male exposed himself to a female juvenile in a store and left the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Glenn Dr., 22100 block, 4:55 p.m. June 25. A key to an office in a temple was stolen. An office and living quarters were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Hall Rd., 100 block, 11 p.m. June 23 to 5 a.m. June 24. Cash, a wallet and medication were stolen from a vehicle.

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 1:21 a.m. June 22. A store was entered by smashing a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 3:45 p.m. June 24. Debit and credit cards were stolen from a gym locker entered by cutting a lock.

Victoria Pl., 100 block, 2:37 a.m. June 23. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Catalina Ct., 45300 block, 1 p.m. June 23. A black Toyota Camry was stolen.

Darus Ct., unit block, 11:30 p.m. June 22 to 8 a.m. June 23. A silver 2011 Nissan Murano was stolen.

Water Valley Ct., 20300 block, 2 a.m. June 23. A white Honda Odyssey was stolen. During the investigation, police determined that two other vehicles were entered and nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, 11:42 a.m. June 19. Trees on church property were damaged.

Jefferson Dr., 46600 block, 6 p.m. June 19 to 8 a.m. June 20. A glass sign in front of a church was damaged.