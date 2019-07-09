These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Cherry Terr. and Hoptree Alley, 8:19 a.m. June 30. During an investigation of a male observed to be asleep in a playground, a stolen credit card was found in his possession. An 18-year-old Georgia male was arrested and charged.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Whitehead Terr., 43300 block, 12:05 p.m. June 30. A female assaulted a male with a knife. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. A 26-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ashburn Village Blvd., 11:30 a.m. July 2. A man exposed himself to a female walking on a trail.

ROBBERY

Ryan Center Way, 21800 block, 12:34 a.m. July 3. Five males assaulted and robbed a man of a cellphone at a gas station. The man sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Central Station Dr., 43700 block, 11:30 p.m. June 26 to 12:30 p.m. June 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hattontown Woods Terr., 43100 block, 9:01 p.m. June 28. Two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Hay Rd., 43100 block, 6 p.m. June 30 to 10 a.m. July 1. Portions of tennis courts at a high school were burned.

Waxpool Rd., 42900 block, 8 p.m. June 29 to 10 a.m. June 30. A fire extinguisher was discharged inside a parked school bus.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 1:54 a.m. July 2. A fight was reported.

Adams Dr., unit block, 10:08 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Birch St., 900 block, 8:31 p.m. June 29. Threats were reported.

Carnaby Way, 100 block, 1:01 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 12:06 a.m. July 1. Two people fought.

Glade Fern Terr., 400 block, 9:41 p.m. June 30. Two people fought.

James Monroe Hwy. and Emerald Park Dr., 7:30 a.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 9:57 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 12:56 p.m. July 3. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 8:50 p.m. June 26. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 9:34 p.m. July 2. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 8:48 p.m. June 29. Threats were reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 7:11 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:15 p.m. July 3. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 3:53 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 10:39 p.m. July 1. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battery Point Pl., 43000 block, 12:48 p.m. July 2. Identity theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3:03 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:50 p.m. July 1. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:18 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:50 p.m. June 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:09 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:58 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 8:20 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Newington Pl., 600 block, 1:29 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6:14 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6:30 p.m. June 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 5:46 a.m. June 29. Trespassing was reported.

South St., 100 block, 7:18 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8:10 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Wage Dr., 700 block, 8:37 p.m. July 3. A credit card was stolen.

Wildman St., 200 block, 5:09 p.m. July 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Reservoir Rd., 42300 block, noon May 30 to noon June 12. A John Deere riding mower was stolen.

VANDALISM

Buttonwood Terr., 900 block, 8:49 p.m. July 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9:51 a.m. June 28. Property was damaged.

Dry Mill Rd., 18100 block, 9:23 a.m. June 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:12 p.m. June 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Greenmont Way, 200 block, 12:19 p.m. June 29. A vehicle was tampered with.

Heritage Way and Nelson Ct. NE, 9:32 a.m. July 1. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8:33 a.m. July 3. Property was damaged.

Mill Park Ct., 42900 block, 1:32 p.m. June 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

Plaza St., 200 block, 2:46 p.m. June 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

ROUND HILL AREA

ROBBERY

Route 7 and Route 287, 2:51 a.m. July 1. After a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, the driver lost control and crashed. It was determined that the driver and four passengers were involved in a robbery of a convenience store in Fairfax County. All five people received minor injuries.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Cascades Pkwy., 21900 block, 2:40 p.m. June 30. During a traffic altercation, a driver was assaulted by a male driver. A 29-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 2:33 p.m. June 20. A man exposed himself to a female juvenile in a store. A 37-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Briarwood Ct., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. July 2. Electronic items were stolen from a residence.

Great Falls Plaza, 20700 block, 2:34 p.m. June 29. Trespassing was reported. A 24-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.

Volcano Island Dr., 20000 block, 12:15 p.m. June 26. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

VANDALISM

Salisbury Ct., 1000 block, 1 p.m. July 1 to 7 p.m. July 2. A vehicle windshield was smashed.

Shepard Dr., 45600 block, 3:30 p.m. July 1 to 6:30 a.m. July 2. Graffiti was spray-painted on a fence around a building.