These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

ASSAULT

Mossridge Rd., 39500 block, 5:48 p.m. July 3. Threats were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Arlington Oaks Dr., 41400 block, 5:30 p.m. July 3. Identity theft was reported.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Conquest Cir., 42800 block, 10 p.m. July 8 to 8 a.m. July 9. Property was stolen from six vehicles. One other vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.

Exchange St., 20600 block, 12:05 a.m. July 6. A firearm, jewelry and other items were stolen from a residence.

Laburnum Sq., 43700 block, 10 p.m. July 8 to 8 a.m. July 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Omeara Terr., 21700 block, 10:30 p.m. July 4 to 8 a.m. July 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Thatcher Terr., 21200 block, 10 p.m. July 9 to 8 a.m. July 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

VANDALISM

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 2:30 a.m. July 9. Vehicle tires were punctured and two windows were smashed. The vehicle was also spray painted.

Keller Sq., 44400 block, 2:30 p.m. July 6 to 8:22 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was spray painted.

Marquis Sq., 43700 block, noon June 13 to noon June 20. A parking garage was spray painted on numerous levels, fire extinguishers were used and a shopping cart was thrown from the top of the garage.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Majestic Prince Pl., 43500 block, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Shelbourne Sq., 42900 block, 6 p.m. July 7 tot 10 a.m. July 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8:25 p.m. July 8. A fight was reported.

Catskill Ct., 900 block, 4 a.m. July 5. A fight was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9:22 p.m. July 7. Two people fought.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 2:38 p.m. July 7. Two people fought.

E. Market St., 500 block, 11:39 p.m. July 6. Threats were reported.

English Ct., 100 block, 10:02 p.m. July 4. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 8:42 a.m. July 5. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 10:30 a.m. July 9. Two people fought.

Newington Pl., 600 block, 10:11 a.m. July 7. Threats were reported.

Paddington Way, 100 block, 5:43 p.m. July 6. Two people fought.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 1:12 a.m. July 7. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 4:48 a.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 5:36 a.m. July 8. An employee theft was reported.

Cattail Lane, 800 block, 10:35 p.m. July 4. A bicycle was stolen.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:47 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 17500 block, 12:05 p.m. July 5. Trespassing was reported.

E. Market St., 600 block, 6:47 p.m. July 8. Trespassing was reported.

E. Market St., 700 block, 10:44 p.m. July 6. Trespassing was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 2:09 p.m. July 10. Trespassing was reported.

Ferndale Terr., 800 block, 12:06 a.m. July 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:39 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 6:14 p.m. July 8. Trespassing was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 5:25 p.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Newington Pl., 600 block, 9:45 p.m. July 7. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 12:49 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Thomas Mill Rd., 39900 block, 11:16 p.m. July 8. Trespassing was reported.

Tonquin Pl., 700 block, 6:33 a.m. July 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Adams Dr., unit block, 9:24 a.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 3:33 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:19 p.m. July 6. Property was damaged.

Harrison St., 800 block, 8:56 a.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

Invermere Dr., 700 block, 7:50 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Longfellow Dr., 700 block, 6:56 p.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

River Creek Parkway and Potomac Station Drive, 12:23 p.m. July 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Tonquin Pl., 700 block, 8:26 a.m. July 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wilson Ave., unit block, 1:01 a.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

N. Locust St., unit block, noon July 2 to noon July 6. Tools were stolen from a garage.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Harpers Ferry Rd., 14000 block, 11:55 p.m. July 8. Cash was stolen from a cash register in a business entered through a window.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Route 50 and Tenbury Wells Place, 11:04 p.m. July 4. A man brandished a firearm at a man walking to his vehicle.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4. Nineteen pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a store.

East Severn Way, 45500 block, 5 p.m. July 2 to 8 a.m. July 3. Cash, a firearm, medication, and documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Ingomar Terr., 2 to 8:30 a.m. July 4. Tires were stolen from two vehicles

Lake Haven Terr., 45500 block, 2:38 a.m. July 5. Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by forcing window.

Overland Dr., 23700 block, 7:31 p.m. July 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

River Ripple Sq., 20400 block, 5:30 p.m. July 8 to 8:30 a.m. July 9. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.

Southern Oaks Terr., 46700 block, 11:15 a.m. July 3. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.

Springlake Court and Huntington Street, 10 p.m. July 9 to 8:30 a.m. July 10. Tools were stolen from two vehicles.

VANDALISM

Brethour Ct., 600 block, noon July 5 to 8 a.m. July 9. Vehicle tires were punctured.