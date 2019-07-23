Exchange St., 20400 block, 2:07 a.m. July 12. A man assaulted a deputy who was responding to a fight at a bar and attempting to arrest him. A 30-year-old Texas man was arrested and charged.
Paget Terr., 44100 block, 2:45 a.m. July 13. A bullet hole was found in an air-conditioning unit.
Ashlar Terr., 44800 block, 10:12 p.m. July 13. A man was observed peering through a window. A 44-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 3-7 p.m. July 13. Cash and tobacco products were stolen from a vehicle.
Southern Walk Plaza, 43300 block, 1:10 to 6:10 p.m. July 15. A wallet with cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.
Summerwood Cir. and Laburnum Sq., 10 p.m. July 10 to 7 a.m. July 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Whitford Sq., 44400 block, 8 p.m. July 14 to 8 a.m. July 15. Four vehicle tires were stolen.
Ashburn Village Blvd., 20400 block, 2-8 a.m. July 12. Two holes were found on a vehicle window, almost shattering it completely.
Chickacoan Trail Dr., 21300 block, 9:30 p.m. July 13 to 11 a.m. July 14. A key was used to damage two vehicles.
John Mosby Hwy., 43500 block, 4 p.m. June 30 to 7 a.m. July 1. A trailer was stolen from a parking lot.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 5:15 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10:26 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6:24 p.m. July 12. Harassment was reported.
Legrace Terr., 500 block, 11:09 p.m. July 16. Two people fought.
Lilac Terr., 400 block, 9:04 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 3:58 p.m. July 10. Threats were reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:32 p.m. July 10. Harassment was reported.
Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 12:33 p.m. July 16. Threats were reported.
Rebud Lane, 900 block, 8:25 a.m. July 11. Threats were reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:45 p.m. July 13. Harassment was reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 7:27 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.
Bradfield Dr., 1200 block, 5 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.
Cochran Mill Rd., 42200 block, 11:47 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 4:12 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:05 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 8:27 p.m. July 16. Stolen property was recovered.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:46 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:05 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 8:32 p.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 4:30 p.m. July 16. A bicycle was stolen.
King St. S., 500 block, 2:50 a.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 600 block, 2:49 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.
Monroe St., unit block, 6:55 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.
Monroe St., unit block, 8:38 p.m. July 13. Trespassing was reported.
Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 3:50 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 2:40 p.m. July 11. A bicycle was stolen.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:14 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 10:17 a.m. July 11. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 5:18 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.
Riverside Pkwy. and Rocky Creek Dr., 12:14 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.
Santmyer Dr., 900 block, 12:37 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 12:10 p.m. July 13. A vehicle was stolen.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 4:16 p.m. July 17. Property was damaged.
Colleen Ct., 100 block, 9:58 p.m. July 12. Property was damaged.
Red Hill Rd., 40900 block, 10 p.m. July 12 to 9:30 a.m. July 13. A church window was shattered.
Orrison Rd. and Midlands Farm Lane, 10 p.m. July 10 to 7:30 a.m. July 11. Mailboxes were damaged.
Misty Pond Terr., 100 block, 8:28 a.m. July 2. Raw eggs were thrown at windows of a residence and Silly String was sprayed on a driveway.
East Juniper St., 200 block, 2 a.m. July 14. A resident heard gunfire. Police found a vehicle with a damaged window, but no bullet casings were found in the area.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6:35 p.m. July 11. Three people robbed a male of a cellphone at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, 5 p.m. July 15 to 6 a.m. July 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
North Amelia St., 1700 block, 10:30 p.m. July 12 to 12:30 p.m. July 13. An ID was stolen from a vehicle and four pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a second vehicle.
Westlake Dr., 46100 block, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.
Whirlpool Sq., 47600 block, 9 p.m. July 15 to 8 a.m. July 16. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.