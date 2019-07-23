These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Exchange St., 20400 block, 2:07 a.m. July 12. A man assaulted a deputy who was responding to a fight at a bar and attempting to arrest him. A 30-year-old Texas man was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Paget Terr., 44100 block, 2:45 a.m. July 13. A bullet hole was found in an air-conditioning unit.

PEEPING TOM

Ashlar Terr., 44800 block, 10:12 p.m. July 13. A man was observed peering through a window. A 44-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 3-7 p.m. July 13. Cash and tobacco products were stolen from a vehicle.

Southern Walk Plaza, 43300 block, 1:10 to 6:10 p.m. July 15. A wallet with cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Summerwood Cir. and Laburnum Sq., 10 p.m. July 10 to 7 a.m. July 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Whitford Sq., 44400 block, 8 p.m. July 14 to 8 a.m. July 15. Four vehicle tires were stolen.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Village Blvd., 20400 block, 2-8 a.m. July 12. Two holes were found on a vehicle window, almost shattering it completely.

Chickacoan Trail Dr., 21300 block, 9:30 p.m. July 13 to 11 a.m. July 14. A key was used to damage two vehicles.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

John Mosby Hwy., 43500 block, 4 p.m. June 30 to 7 a.m. July 1. A trailer was stolen from a parking lot.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 5:15 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10:26 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6:24 p.m. July 12. Harassment was reported.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, 11:09 p.m. July 16. Two people fought.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 9:04 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 3:58 p.m. July 10. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:32 p.m. July 10. Harassment was reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 12:33 p.m. July 16. Threats were reported.

Rebud Lane, 900 block, 8:25 a.m. July 11. Threats were reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:45 p.m. July 13. Harassment was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 7:27 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradfield Dr., 1200 block, 5 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

Cochran Mill Rd., 42200 block, 11:47 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 4:12 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:05 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 8:27 p.m. July 16. Stolen property was recovered.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:46 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:05 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 8:32 p.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 4:30 p.m. July 16. A bicycle was stolen.

King St. S., 500 block, 2:50 a.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 2:49 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 6:55 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 8:38 p.m. July 13. Trespassing was reported.

Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 3:50 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 2:40 p.m. July 11. A bicycle was stolen.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:14 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10:17 a.m. July 11. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 5:18 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Riverside Pkwy. and Rocky Creek Dr., 12:14 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Santmyer Dr., 900 block, 12:37 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 12:10 p.m. July 13. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 4:16 p.m. July 17. Property was damaged.

Colleen Ct., 100 block, 9:58 p.m. July 12. Property was damaged.

Red Hill Rd., 40900 block, 10 p.m. July 12 to 9:30 a.m. July 13. A church window was shattered.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Orrison Rd. and Midlands Farm Lane, 10 p.m. July 10 to 7:30 a.m. July 11. Mailboxes were damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Misty Pond Terr., 100 block, 8:28 a.m. July 2. Raw eggs were thrown at windows of a residence and Silly String was sprayed on a driveway.

STERLING AREA

GUNFIRE

East Juniper St., 200 block, 2 a.m. July 14. A resident heard gunfire. Police found a vehicle with a damaged window, but no bullet casings were found in the area.

ROBBERY

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6:35 p.m. July 11. Three people robbed a male of a cellphone at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, 5 p.m. July 15 to 6 a.m. July 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

North Amelia St., 1700 block, 10:30 p.m. July 12 to 12:30 p.m. July 13. An ID was stolen from a vehicle and four pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a second vehicle.

Westlake Dr., 46100 block, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Whirlpool Sq., 47600 block, 9 p.m. July 15 to 8 a.m. July 16. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.