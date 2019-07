These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clairmont Manor Sq., 25800 block, 4:50 a.m. July 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 10:49 p.m. July 19. A female attempted to enter a restaurant and made threats toward security staff and deputies. A 22-year-old Leesburg female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crossroads Dr. and Blacksmith Sq., 10 p.m. July 17 to 8 a.m. July 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window. A second vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.

Kings Crossing Terr., 21700 block, 3:49 a.m. July 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecrop Pl., 21100 block, 7 p.m. July 17 to 8 a.m. July 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Yukon Dr., 43400 block, 11:30 a.m. July 17. A vehicle owner found a male inside his vehicle. After a brief physical altercation, the male fled on a bike with medication and two pocketknives.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 6:27 p.m. July 19. A red Ford F150 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Waxpool Rd. and Uunet Dr., noon July 21 to 8 a.m. July 23. A port-a-potty was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25400 block, June 11 to July 23. A white Cadillac Escalade was stolen from a dealership.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Battlefield Pkwy., 800 block, 6:18 a.m. July 23. Two people fought.

Battlefield Pkwy., 800 block, 4:37 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Bent Tree. Terr., 19500 block, 2:19 p.m. July 23. Threats were reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 5:15 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Charles Town Pike, 40600 block, 6:35 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 8:47 p.m. July 19. Harassment was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 8:49 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2:10 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:35 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.

Graywood Way and Shanks Evans Rd. NE, 3:49 p.m. July 24. Threats were reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 7:06 a.m. July 22. Threats were reported.

Hartshire Terr., 43600 block, 12:15 a.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 8:44 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, 11:09 p.m. July 16. Two people fought.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 9:04 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 700 block, 12:13 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Meherrin Terr., 100 block, 3:15 p.m. July 21. Threats were reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 12:33 p.m. July 16. Threats were reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:45 p.m. July 13. Harassment was reported.

Snowden Ct., 200 block, 8:34 p.m. July 21. Two people fought.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5:30 p.m. July 24. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradfield Dr., 1200 block, 5 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

Candlewood Pl., 1600 block, 11:50 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10:16 a.m. July 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 8:53 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Cochran Mill Rd., 42200 block, 11:47 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 3:08 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 4:12 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 6:47 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:09 a.m. July 24. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:54 p.m. July 22. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10:16 p.m. July 22. A bicycle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:05 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 8:27 p.m. July 16. Stolen property was recovered.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:43 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:11 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:05 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:25 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:46 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:21 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:05 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:04 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 300 block, 10:50 p.m. July 18. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 12:31 a.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported.

Foxridge Dr., 300 block, 3:29 p.m. July 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 4:04 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 8:32 p.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 1:52 p.m. July 23. A bicycle was stolen.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 4:30 p.m. July 16. A bicycle was stolen.

King St. S., 500 block, 2:50 a.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Lismore Terr. NE, 1600 block, 10:42 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 9:37 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 2:49 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 8 a.m. July 19. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 9:21 a.m. July 19. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. W., 100 block, 10:11 a.m. July 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 6:55 a.m. July 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St., unit block, 8:38 p.m. July 13. Trespassing was reported.

Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 3:50 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Orchid Dr., 18500 block, 10:22 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 9:14 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 5:18 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 7:26 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11:39 a.m. July 22. A credit card was stolen.

Riverside Pkwy. and Rocky Creek Dr., 12:14 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Santmyer Dr., 900 block, 12:37 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2:04 p.m. July 20. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 12:10 p.m. July 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 7:32 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colleen Ct., 100 block, 9:58 p.m. July 12. Property was damaged.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 10:40 a.m. July 18. Property was damaged.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 4:16 p.m. July 17. Property was damaged.

Graydon Manor Lane, 40800 block, 7:30 p.m. July 22 to 6 a.m. July 23. A building being restored was spray painted.

Graydon Manor Lane, 40800 block, 8:36 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was tampered with.

Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 1:58 p.m. July 18. Property was damaged.

Longfellow Dr., 700 block, 8:59 p.m. July 19. Property was damaged.

Loudoun Center Pl., 4200 block, 7:20 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. W., 100 block, 4:03 a.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Marshall Dr., 600 block, 9:48 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 9:31 p.m. July 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 9:08 a.m. July 22. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT

Main St. E., 700 block, 6:58 p.m. July 14. License plates were stolen from a vehicle. A Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 1000 block, 7:55 p.m. July 15. A vehicle window was shattered.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Bickel Ct., unit block, 2:52 a.m. July 19. A male and a tow-truck driver fought. A 41-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 5:40 p.m. July 20. A dress was stolen from a vehicle.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, 5 p.m. July 19 to 3:25 a.m. July 22. Electronics and alcohol were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Tribe Sq., 24700 block, 10 p.m. July 22 to 7 a.m. July 23. A box of documents was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Countryside Blvd., 20600 block, 6 p.m. July 22 to 1 p.m. July 23. Inappropriate language was written on playground equipment.