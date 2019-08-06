These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

WEAPON VIOLATION

Belmont Ridge Rd. and Shreveport Dr., 10:45 a.m. July 26. A male driver reported that during a traffic altercation, another driver displayed a firearm and pointed it at him.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acushnet Terr., 44300 block, 7:14 a.m. July 28. A man reported that eight males entered his residence. Then they ran to another residence and kicked a door and fled from the scene.

Ashburn Rd., 20900 block, noon to 1 p.m. July 28. Cash was removed from a wallet and property was stolen from a shelf at a school.

Guilford Dr., 44500 block, 11:01 p.m. July 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.

Hay Rd., 43100 block, 6:30 p.m. July 26 to 5:15 p.m. July 27. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.

Hay Rd., 43200 block, 5 to 5:50 p.m. July 26. A vehicle was entered by damaging a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 6:20 p.m. July 29. A gym bag was stolen from a locker at a gym.

Rubles Mill Ct., 20900 block, 3:15 p.m. July 27 to 9:17 a.m. July 28. Mail from several mailboxes was removed.

Smith Switch Cir., 21200 block, 6:25 to 7:50 p.m. July 26. A wallet, a laptop computer and computer bag, and documents were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Wellfleet Dr., 44700 block, 11 p.m. July 24 to 6:30 a.m. July 25. A motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fowlers Mill Cir., 21000 block, 4:30 p.m. July 24 to 8 a.m. July 25. A key was used to damage a vehicle, and a racial slur was scratched on the panel.

Guilford Dr., 44600 block, 6:45 to 8:50 p.m. July 26. Vehicle windows were damaged.

Saratoga Ct., 20500 block, 10:56 a.m. July 27. A vehicle and the exterior of a residence were damaged by BB pellets.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Nickeline Pl., 42600 block, 4:56 a.m. July 25. A resident confronted a man she found inside the garage. The man fled from the scene. Nothing was reported missing.

Sutton Bay Plaza, 25400 block, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 7:26 a.m. July 26. A red 2013 Nissan Titan was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 11:45 p.m. July 25. Two people fought.

Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 4:19 a.m. July 28. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:59 p.m. July 24. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 3:52 p.m. July 30. Two people fought.

Market St. W., 100 block, 5:50 p.m. July 29. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 6:35 p.m. July 25. Two people fought.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 10:54 p.m. July 24. Two people fought.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 12:59 p.m. July 26. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:38 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:18 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:01 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting was reported.

East Market St. N., 500 block, 12:24 a.m. July 27. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:23 a.m. July 25. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 2:17 p.m. July 25. Trespassing was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 12:27 a.m. July 27. Trespassing was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 9:29 a.m. July 29. A bicycle was stolen.

Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 5:59 p.m. July 26. Trespassing was reported.

Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, 8:24 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 9:42 a.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:33 p.m. July 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Longfellow Dr., 700 block, 8:55 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

BREAK-IN

Sally Mill Rd., 23200 block, 5:04 p.m. July 26. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a door.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Enterprise St., 400 block, 7:05 p.m. July 27. A man threw a bottle at a male acquaintance in a restaurant.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Sugarland Square Ct., unit block, 1:55 a.m. July 25. A female resident reported multiple shots were fired at two residences including hers. A 22-year-old Springfield man was arrested and charged. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Angela Sq., 21100 block, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Falke Plaza, 45600 block, 3:05 a.m. July 27. Deputies responded to a report of a man who parked at a gas station and blocked a gas pump, then refused to leave when asked by the attendant. A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Fitness Ct., 22500 block, 9:47 p.m. July 25. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle entered by shattering a windshield.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 5-9:20 p.m. July 25. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Mallard Point Terr., 45500 block, 11:54 p.m. July 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, 8:20 a.m. July 30. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Riverbend Sq., 20400 block, 10 a.m. July 25 to 11:35 a.m. July 26. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

West Nettle Tree Rd., 500 block, 2:30 p.m. July 29 to 11:30 a.m. July 30. A wallet and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Winchester Dr., 46600 block, midnight July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Church Rd. W., 200 block, 10 p.m. July 27 to midnight July 28. A black 1999 Isuzu Amigo was stolen.

Goldstone Terr., 21800 block, July 27 to July 29. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

West Nettle Tree Rd., 800 block, 12:45 a.m. July 26. A green GMC Savana reported stolen from this location was recovered nearby.

VANDALISM

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, 5:11 a.m. July 28. A vending machine on the property of a business was damaged.

Holborn and Salisbury courts, 7:45 a.m. July 24 to 7:45 a.m. July 26. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB pellet.

Sterling Blvd. S., 300 block, 6 p.m. July 26 to 6:30 a.m. July 27. A golf cart was used to damage the green of a golf course. The golf cart was left in a creek bed.

Wallingford Sq., 20800 block, midnight July 26 to 8 a.m. July 27. Broken glass from bottles were found around a community pool on two separate incidents.