WEAPON VIOLATION
Belmont Ridge Rd. and Shreveport Dr., 10:45 a.m. July 26. A male driver reported that during a traffic altercation, another driver displayed a firearm and pointed it at him.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Acushnet Terr., 44300 block, 7:14 a.m. July 28. A man reported that eight males entered his residence. Then they ran to another residence and kicked a door and fled from the scene.
Ashburn Rd., 20900 block, noon to 1 p.m. July 28. Cash was removed from a wallet and property was stolen from a shelf at a school.
Guilford Dr., 44500 block, 11:01 p.m. July 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 6:30 p.m. July 26 to 5:15 p.m. July 27. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.
Hay Rd., 43200 block, 5 to 5:50 p.m. July 26. A vehicle was entered by damaging a window. Nothing was reported missing.
Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 6:20 p.m. July 29. A gym bag was stolen from a locker at a gym.
Rubles Mill Ct., 20900 block, 3:15 p.m. July 27 to 9:17 a.m. July 28. Mail from several mailboxes was removed.
Smith Switch Cir., 21200 block, 6:25 to 7:50 p.m. July 26. A wallet, a laptop computer and computer bag, and documents were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wellfleet Dr., 44700 block, 11 p.m. July 24 to 6:30 a.m. July 25. A motorcycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Fowlers Mill Cir., 21000 block, 4:30 p.m. July 24 to 8 a.m. July 25. A key was used to damage a vehicle, and a racial slur was scratched on the panel.
Guilford Dr., 44600 block, 6:45 to 8:50 p.m. July 26. Vehicle windows were damaged.
Saratoga Ct., 20500 block, 10:56 a.m. July 27. A vehicle and the exterior of a residence were damaged by BB pellets.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Nickeline Pl., 42600 block, 4:56 a.m. July 25. A resident confronted a man she found inside the garage. The man fled from the scene. Nothing was reported missing.
Sutton Bay Plaza, 25400 block, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 7:26 a.m. July 26. A red 2013 Nissan Titan was stolen.
ASSAULTS
Alpine Dr., 100 block, 11:45 p.m. July 25. Two people fought.
Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 4:19 a.m. July 28. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:59 p.m. July 24. Two people fought.
King St. N., 800 block, 3:52 p.m. July 30. Two people fought.
Market St. W., 100 block, 5:50 p.m. July 29. Two people fought.
Plaza St., unit block, 6:35 p.m. July 25. Two people fought.
Shenandoah St., 300 block, 10:54 p.m. July 24. Two people fought.
Shenandoah St., 300 block, 12:59 p.m. July 26. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:38 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:18 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:01 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting was reported.
East Market St. N., 500 block, 12:24 a.m. July 27. An employee theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:23 a.m. July 25. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 2:17 p.m. July 25. Trespassing was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 12:27 a.m. July 27. Trespassing was reported.
Heritage Way, unit block, 9:29 a.m. July 29. A bicycle was stolen.
Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 5:59 p.m. July 26. Trespassing was reported.
Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, 8:24 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 9:42 a.m. July 29. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:33 p.m. July 25. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Longfellow Dr., 700 block, 8:55 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.
BREAK-IN
Sally Mill Rd., 23200 block, 5:04 p.m. July 26. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a door.
ASSAULT
Enterprise St., 400 block, 7:05 p.m. July 27. A man threw a bottle at a male acquaintance in a restaurant.
MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED DWELLING
Sugarland Square Ct., unit block, 1:55 a.m. July 25. A female resident reported multiple shots were fired at two residences including hers. A 22-year-old Springfield man was arrested and charged. No injuries were reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Angela Sq., 21100 block, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Falke Plaza, 45600 block, 3:05 a.m. July 27. Deputies responded to a report of a man who parked at a gas station and blocked a gas pump, then refused to leave when asked by the attendant. A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged.
Fitness Ct., 22500 block, 9:47 p.m. July 25. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle entered by shattering a windshield.
Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 5-9:20 p.m. July 25. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.
Mallard Point Terr., 45500 block, 11:54 p.m. July 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.
Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, 8:20 a.m. July 30. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Riverbend Sq., 20400 block, 10 a.m. July 25 to 11:35 a.m. July 26. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
West Nettle Tree Rd., 500 block, 2:30 p.m. July 29 to 11:30 a.m. July 30. A wallet and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Winchester Dr., 46600 block, midnight July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Church Rd. W., 200 block, 10 p.m. July 27 to midnight July 28. A black 1999 Isuzu Amigo was stolen.
Goldstone Terr., 21800 block, July 27 to July 29. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was stolen.
West Nettle Tree Rd., 800 block, 12:45 a.m. July 26. A green GMC Savana reported stolen from this location was recovered nearby.
VANDALISM
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, 5:11 a.m. July 28. A vending machine on the property of a business was damaged.
Holborn and Salisbury courts, 7:45 a.m. July 24 to 7:45 a.m. July 26. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB pellet.
Sterling Blvd. S., 300 block, 6 p.m. July 26 to 6:30 a.m. July 27. A golf cart was used to damage the green of a golf course. The golf cart was left in a creek bed.
Wallingford Sq., 20800 block, midnight July 26 to 8 a.m. July 27. Broken glass from bottles were found around a community pool on two separate incidents.