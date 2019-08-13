These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT

Chafee Cir., 25100 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 4 to 7 a.m. Aug. 5. A gas cap was removed from a vehicle and gasoline was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Uunet Dr., 21800 block, 7:11 p.m. Aug. 6. Threats were written inside a portable toilet in a construction site.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Atwater Dr., 44500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 6 to 5 a.m. Aug. 7. Construction equipment was stolen from a construction site.

Smith Cir., 20000 block, 8:22 p.m. Aug. 5. A man entered a residence by force and stole a microwave. The man assaulted a resident before fleeing from the scene.

Summerhouse Pl., 42700 block, 1:57 a.m. Aug. 5. A man attempted to enter a residence. A 57-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Wellfleet Dr., 44600 block, 12:51 a.m. Aug. 3. A man took an item and left a convenience store without paying. A 28-year-old Aldie man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Flagstaff Plaza, 22300 block, 6:32 p.m. Aug. 2. A white Honda Accord was stolen.

VANDALISM

Kenilworth Terr., 20300 block, 10:21 p.m. Aug. 3. A brick was thrown at a vehicle windshield. A 24-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Presidents Cup Terr., 20000 block, 12:30 to 8 a.m. Aug. 7. Tires on two vehicles were slashed.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

BREAK-IN

Middlesex Dr., 43900 block, 2:07 p.m. Aug. 3. A resident found a man inside the garage and the male fled in a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 6:32 p.m. July 31. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:36 a.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 10:38 p.m. Aug. 3. A fight was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 10:37 a.m. Aug. 6. Abuse was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 12:43 a.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:46 p.m. Aug. 3. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 7. A fight was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 4:57 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

Loudoun St., unit block, 1:37 a.m. Aug. 3. A fight was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 10:03 p.m. July 30. Two people fought.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 11:29 a.m. July 31. Two people fought.

North St., 100 block, 1:27 p.m. Aug. 7. Threats were reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:26 p.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 7:47 a.m. Aug. 5. A fight was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8:58 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Radford Terr., 600 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Harassment was reported.

Radford Terr., 600 block, 11:09 p.m. Aug. 2. Harassment was reported.

Snowden Ct., 200 block, 1:57 a.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burt Ct., 100 block, 1:02 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:30 a.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:48 a.m. Aug. 1. A credit card was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7:39 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:54 a.m. Aug. 3. An employee theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Fortress Cir., 500 block, 8:47 a.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.

Georgetown Ct., 400 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., 100 block, 3:28 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., unit block, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Macalister Dr., 800 block, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 6. A credit card was stolen.

Monroe St., unit block, 2:43 a.m. Aug. 6. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 9:12 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:12 a.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:39 a.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 1. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Evergreen Mills Rd., 22300 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2 to 8:15 p.m. Aug. 4. A John Deere vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Evergreen Mill Rd., 6:16 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:37 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 10:46 a.m. Aug. 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. E., 100 block, 10:08 a.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Stoneledge Pl., 100 block, 9:36 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Patrick Henry Cir., unit block, 9:30 a.m. July 30. Phone threats were reported.

16th St. N., 100 block, 5 p.m. July 27. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charles Town Pike, 36900 block, 10:41 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft in a convenience store was reported. A 35-year-old Berryville man was arrested and charged.

East G St., 300 block, June 17 to Aug. 6. Two firearms were stolen during a move.

Main St. W., 600 block, 5-6 a.m. July 27. A wallet and tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Devonshire Cir., 900 block, 1:05 a.m. July 26. Flowers in a garden were cut.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

South Sterling Blvd., 22300 block, 9:11 p.m. Aug. 3. Responding to a report of a male yelling at passersby from a vehicle, the male spat on three deputies while being taken into custody. A 33-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Commerce St., 100 block, 3:43 p.m. July 30. Trespassing was reported. A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Forest Ridge Dr., 100 block, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 1. An attempt was made to enter a residence by tampering with a window screen.

Old Ox Rd., 44800 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 4. An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported. A 63-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Richland Cir., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 to 5:45 a.m. Aug. 5. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Vernon St. N., 800 block, 8:30 p.m. July 30 to 9:30 a.m. July 31. Cash was stolen from a wallet inside a vehicle.

Westover Terr., 46700 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 3 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4. Tools and chairs were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dayton Sq., 45700 block, 10 a.m. July 25 to 11 p.m. Aug. 4. A blue Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Benson Terr., 22900 block, 4:20 a.m. Aug. 8. A rock was thrown at a bedroom window and shattered the glass.

Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, 10:36 p.m. Aug. 4. Tires on two police cruisers were punctured and deflated.

Monarch Rd., unit block, 2-6 a.m. Aug. 1. Tires on two vehicles were flattened.

Mountain Pine Sq., 45700 block, 6:37 p.m. Aug. 1. A vehicle tire was damaged.

South Fox Rd., 100 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 4 to 6 a.m. Aug. 5. Tires on two vehicles were slashed.