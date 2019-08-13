THEFT
Chafee Cir., 25100 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 4 to 7 a.m. Aug. 5. A gas cap was removed from a vehicle and gasoline was stolen.
ASSAULT
Uunet Dr., 21800 block, 7:11 p.m. Aug. 6. Threats were written inside a portable toilet in a construction site.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Atwater Dr., 44500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 6 to 5 a.m. Aug. 7. Construction equipment was stolen from a construction site.
Smith Cir., 20000 block, 8:22 p.m. Aug. 5. A man entered a residence by force and stole a microwave. The man assaulted a resident before fleeing from the scene.
Summerhouse Pl., 42700 block, 1:57 a.m. Aug. 5. A man attempted to enter a residence. A 57-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Wellfleet Dr., 44600 block, 12:51 a.m. Aug. 3. A man took an item and left a convenience store without paying. A 28-year-old Aldie man was arrested and charged.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Flagstaff Plaza, 22300 block, 6:32 p.m. Aug. 2. A white Honda Accord was stolen.
VANDALISM
Kenilworth Terr., 20300 block, 10:21 p.m. Aug. 3. A brick was thrown at a vehicle windshield. A 24-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Presidents Cup Terr., 20000 block, 12:30 to 8 a.m. Aug. 7. Tires on two vehicles were slashed.
BREAK-IN
Middlesex Dr., 43900 block, 2:07 p.m. Aug. 3. A resident found a man inside the garage and the male fled in a vehicle.
ASSAULTS
Adams Dr., unit block, 6:32 p.m. July 31. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:36 a.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 10:38 p.m. Aug. 3. A fight was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 10:37 a.m. Aug. 6. Abuse was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 12:43 a.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:46 p.m. Aug. 3. Harassment was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 7. A fight was reported.
King St. N., 800 block, 4:57 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.
Loudoun St., unit block, 1:37 a.m. Aug. 3. A fight was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 10:03 p.m. July 30. Two people fought.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 11:29 a.m. July 31. Two people fought.
North St., 100 block, 1:27 p.m. Aug. 7. Threats were reported.
Oak View Dr., 100 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:26 p.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.
Plaza St., unit block, 7:47 a.m. Aug. 5. A fight was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 8:58 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.
Radford Terr., 600 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Harassment was reported.
Radford Terr., 600 block, 11:09 p.m. Aug. 2. Harassment was reported.
Snowden Ct., 200 block, 1:57 a.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Burt Ct., 100 block, 1:02 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:30 a.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:48 a.m. Aug. 1. A credit card was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7:39 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:54 a.m. Aug. 3. An employee theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Fortress Cir., 500 block, 8:47 a.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.
Georgetown Ct., 400 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.
Loudoun St., 100 block, 3:28 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.
Loudoun St., unit block, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Macalister Dr., 800 block, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 6. A credit card was stolen.
Monroe St., unit block, 2:43 a.m. Aug. 6. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 9:12 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:12 a.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 12:39 a.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 1. Trespassing was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Evergreen Mills Rd., 22300 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2 to 8:15 p.m. Aug. 4. A John Deere vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Evergreen Mill Rd., 6:16 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:37 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.
Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 10:46 a.m. Aug. 5. A vehicle was tampered with.
Market St. E., 100 block, 10:08 a.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.
Stoneledge Pl., 100 block, 9:36 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.
ASSAULTS
Patrick Henry Cir., unit block, 9:30 a.m. July 30. Phone threats were reported.
16th St. N., 100 block, 5 p.m. July 27. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Charles Town Pike, 36900 block, 10:41 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft in a convenience store was reported. A 35-year-old Berryville man was arrested and charged.
East G St., 300 block, June 17 to Aug. 6. Two firearms were stolen during a move.
Main St. W., 600 block, 5-6 a.m. July 27. A wallet and tools were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Devonshire Cir., 900 block, 1:05 a.m. July 26. Flowers in a garden were cut.
ASSAULT
South Sterling Blvd., 22300 block, 9:11 p.m. Aug. 3. Responding to a report of a male yelling at passersby from a vehicle, the male spat on three deputies while being taken into custody. A 33-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Commerce St., 100 block, 3:43 p.m. July 30. Trespassing was reported. A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Forest Ridge Dr., 100 block, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 1. An attempt was made to enter a residence by tampering with a window screen.
Old Ox Rd., 44800 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 4. An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported. A 63-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Richland Cir., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 to 5:45 a.m. Aug. 5. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Vernon St. N., 800 block, 8:30 p.m. July 30 to 9:30 a.m. July 31. Cash was stolen from a wallet inside a vehicle.
Westover Terr., 46700 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 3 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4. Tools and chairs were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dayton Sq., 45700 block, 10 a.m. July 25 to 11 p.m. Aug. 4. A blue Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Benson Terr., 22900 block, 4:20 a.m. Aug. 8. A rock was thrown at a bedroom window and shattered the glass.
Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, 10:36 p.m. Aug. 4. Tires on two police cruisers were punctured and deflated.
Monarch Rd., unit block, 2-6 a.m. Aug. 1. Tires on two vehicles were flattened.
Mountain Pine Sq., 45700 block, 6:37 p.m. Aug. 1. A vehicle tire was damaged.
South Fox Rd., 100 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 4 to 6 a.m. Aug. 5. Tires on two vehicles were slashed.