These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

BREAK-IN

Stonestreet Farm Lane, 39500 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. A residence was entered by force on three occasions. Nothing was reported missing.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, noon to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Trespassing was reported. A man was arrested and charged.

Smith Cir., 20000 block, 10:22 p.m. Aug. 5. A 26-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that occurred at this location when the man had entered a residence by force, assaulted a homeowner and fled with a microwave oven.

VANDALISM

Gramercy Park Dr., 22100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 11. Graffiti was found on a stairwell of a parking garage.

Dunhill Cup Sq., 43500 block, 4:45 to 8 a.m. Aug. 7. Tires on two vehicles were slashed and deflated.

Winthrop Ct., 43600 block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 8. A window of a Jeep was smashed. Nothing was reported missing.

BLUEMONT AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ridgeside Rd., 19700 block, Aug. 7 to Aug. 10. Handbags, jewelry and silverware were stolen from a residence.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 24500 block, 9:35 p.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle was damaged. A 24-year-old Aldie female was arrested and charged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

East Colonial Hwy., 39400 block, 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Tailgates of three vehicles were stolen at a Park & Ride lot.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 12. Two people fought.

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 13. Threats were reported.

Belmont Pl., 300 block, 11:19 p.m. Aug. 12. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:42 p.m. Aug. 9. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7:17 p.m. Aug. 9. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2:46 a.m. Aug. 8. A fight was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:24 a.m. Aug. 12. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 5:44 p.m. Aug. 8. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 7. A fight was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Farm Market Rd., 8:42 p.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported.

King St. S., 600 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 11. Two people fought.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, 9:37 p.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, 9:42 p.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 8:49 a.m. Aug. 11. Two people fought.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 6:52 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2:37 a.m. Aug. 8. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:51 p.m. Aug. 10. Threats were reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 12. Threats were reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 6:41 p.m. Aug. 13. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beechnut Rd., 40500 block, 12:43 p.m. Aug. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 400 block, 11:20 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:02 p.m. Aug. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 3:14 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 4:02 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 8:17 a.m. Aug. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Firestone Pl., 43500 block, 6:12 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:41 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Foxridge Dr., 300 block, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Foxridge Dr., 400 block, 11:31 a.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glade Fern Terr. SE, 400 block, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Kinnard Terr. NE, 1600 block, 2:01 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 9:48 a.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 1:37 p.m. Aug. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 8:40 p.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 9:21 p.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 4:52 p.m. Aug. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Olympic Blvd., 43800 block, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:14 a.m. Aug. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Red House Dr., 43700 block, 1:23 p.m. Aug. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Rosemeade Pl., 200 block, 10:33 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Solitude Ct., 400 block, 9:19 p.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Tearose Ct., 400 block, 8:33 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wingate Pl., 200 block, 5:09 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 8:43 a.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4:13 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 14. Property was damaged.

Loudoun St., 3:36 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Market St. W., 100 block, 1:27 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was damaged.

Riverside Pkwy. and Coton Reserve Dr., 11:55 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Sycolin Rd., 100 block, 11:27 a.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

York Lane, 600 block, 11:36 a.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

11th St. S., 300 block, 10:58 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.

THEFT

Main St. E., 600 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 2. A female stole a smoking device from a store.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, 9:24 a.m. Aug. 10. A man assaulted a female and attempted to rob a male when a bystander brandished a firearm and discharged three rounds during the incident. The man was detained until deputies arrived. A 24-year-old Ohio man was arrested and charged. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Box Car Sq., 22000 block, 4:30 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 12. A purse containing cash and electronics was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

North Lincoln Ave., 200 block, 12:01 to 2:30 a.m. Aug. 11. Obscenities were sprayed on a vehicle.

South Lincoln Ave., 500 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 14 to 7 a.m. Aug. 15. Windshields on two vehicles were smashed.