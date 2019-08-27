These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ROBBERY

Ferncliff Terr., 44000 block, noon Aug. 17. During an argument, a man entered a vehicle and damaged items in the car and then robbed a female of a cellphone. A 43-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Livonia Terr., 44400 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 16. A community mailbox was painted with vulgar language.

Pipeline Plaza, 44000 block, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle window was smashed.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Cypress Point Terr., 18200 block, 10:29 a.m. Aug. 20. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 3:57 p.m. Aug. 18. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:55 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Emerald Hill Dr., 700 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 20. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:18 p.m. Aug. 18. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 8:03 a.m. Aug. 19. Two people fought.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, 7:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Harassment was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 9:26 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Mill Site Pl., 19200 block, 10:25 p.m. Aug. 20. A fight was reported.

Nottoway St., 100 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:13 p.m. Aug. 20. Abuse was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 12:28 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 21. Threats were reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 19. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 9:04 a.m. Aug. 21. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ann St., 800 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Canongate Dr., 41200 block, 5:07 p.m. Aug. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 9:29 p.m. Aug. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Clagett St., 300 block, 8:25 p.m. Aug. 19. A bicycle was stolen.

Dizerega Ct. SW, 100 block, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Foxborough Dr., 200 block, 7:28 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Foxborough Dr., 200 block, 7:49 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Foxborough Dr., 200 block, 7:57 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. S., 400 block, 5:59 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 300 block, 12:28 a.m. Aug. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 11:52 a.m. Aug. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Newhall Pl., 200 block, 2:31 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St., unit block, 1:06 a.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.

Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Wage Dr., 800 block, 11:09 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wage Dr., 800 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, 6:43 p.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 5:13 p.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle was tampered with.

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle was tampered with.

Coton Reserve Dr., 19100 block, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 15. A vehicle was tampered with.

Durham Ct., 42800 block, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 11:28 p.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Rock Spring Dr., 300 block, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 15. A vehicle was tampered with.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 3:56 p.m. Aug. 17. After an argument, a male displayed a knife and assaulted a man in a parking lot. A 41-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mayfield Terr., 22300 block, 5 a.m. Aug. 17. Two males stole cash and gift cards from a vehicle and fled when the owner confronted them. Both males later returned and entered the vehicle a second time. Then the vehicle owner followed the males to a neighboring house and entered the residence by forcing a glass door, damaging items and removing a wallet from a bedroom. An 18-year-old Sterling male and an 18-year-old Aldie male were arrested and charged. A 33-year-old Sterling man who owned the vehicle was arrested and charged.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by smashing a window.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Items inside a safe were stolen from a business entered by force.

South Buckingham Rd., 1000 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 19 to 7 a.m. Aug. 20. Construction equipment was stolen from a garage in a construction site entered by force.

Sully and Old Ox roads, 10 a.m. Aug. 16. A John Deere mini excavator was stolen from a construction site.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chelmsford and Finchingfield courts, 12:30 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19. A Dodge Ram 3500 was stolen.

Margate Ct., 1100 block, July 1 to Aug. 1. A 2004 Ford Focus was stolen from a parking lot.

VANDALISM

Albemarle Rd., 1000 block, 9 p.m. July 16 to 8:30 a.m. July 17. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB pellet.

Prentice Dr., 44700 block, 3 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Two vehicle windows were smashed.

West Maple Ave., 400 block, noon Aug. 19. Tires on a vehicle were slashed and deflated.