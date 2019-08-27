ROBBERY
Ferncliff Terr., 44000 block, noon Aug. 17. During an argument, a man entered a vehicle and damaged items in the car and then robbed a female of a cellphone. A 43-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Livonia Terr., 44400 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 16. A community mailbox was painted with vulgar language.
Pipeline Plaza, 44000 block, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle window was smashed.
ASSAULTS
Cypress Point Terr., 18200 block, 10:29 a.m. Aug. 20. Harassment was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 3:57 p.m. Aug. 18. Harassment was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:55 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.
Emerald Hill Dr., 700 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 20. Harassment was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:18 p.m. Aug. 18. Two people fought.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 8:03 a.m. Aug. 19. Two people fought.
Legrace Terr., 500 block, 7:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Harassment was reported.
Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 9:26 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.
Mill Site Pl., 19200 block, 10:25 p.m. Aug. 20. A fight was reported.
Nottoway St., 100 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.
Plaza St., unit block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:13 p.m. Aug. 20. Abuse was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 12:28 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.
Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 21. Threats were reported.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 19. Threats were reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 9:04 a.m. Aug. 21. Indecent exposure was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ann St., 800 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Belmont Dr., 200 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Canongate Dr., 41200 block, 5:07 p.m. Aug. 16. Trespassing was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 9:29 p.m. Aug. 17. Trespassing was reported.
Clagett St., 300 block, 8:25 p.m. Aug. 19. A bicycle was stolen.
Dizerega Ct. SW, 100 block, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.
Foxborough Dr., 200 block, 7:28 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Foxborough Dr., 200 block, 7:49 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Foxborough Dr., 200 block, 7:57 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
King St. S., 400 block, 5:59 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Market St. E., 300 block, 12:28 a.m. Aug. 15. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 11:52 a.m. Aug. 20. Trespassing was reported.
Monroe St., unit block, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.
Newhall Pl., 200 block, 2:31 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St., unit block, 1:06 a.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.
Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 17. Trespassing was reported.
Wage Dr., 800 block, 11:09 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Wage Dr., 800 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, 6:43 p.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Belmont Dr., 200 block, 5:13 p.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle was tampered with.
Belmont Dr., 200 block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle was tampered with.
Coton Reserve Dr., 19100 block, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 15. A vehicle was tampered with.
Durham Ct., 42800 block, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 11:28 p.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.
Rock Spring Dr., 300 block, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 15. A vehicle was tampered with.
ASSAULT
Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 3:56 p.m. Aug. 17. After an argument, a male displayed a knife and assaulted a man in a parking lot. A 41-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Mayfield Terr., 22300 block, 5 a.m. Aug. 17. Two males stole cash and gift cards from a vehicle and fled when the owner confronted them. Both males later returned and entered the vehicle a second time. Then the vehicle owner followed the males to a neighboring house and entered the residence by forcing a glass door, damaging items and removing a wallet from a bedroom. An 18-year-old Sterling male and an 18-year-old Aldie male were arrested and charged. A 33-year-old Sterling man who owned the vehicle was arrested and charged.
Reserve Falls Terr., 20600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by smashing a window.
Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Items inside a safe were stolen from a business entered by force.
South Buckingham Rd., 1000 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 19 to 7 a.m. Aug. 20. Construction equipment was stolen from a garage in a construction site entered by force.
Sully and Old Ox roads, 10 a.m. Aug. 16. A John Deere mini excavator was stolen from a construction site.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Chelmsford and Finchingfield courts, 12:30 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19. A Dodge Ram 3500 was stolen.
Margate Ct., 1100 block, July 1 to Aug. 1. A 2004 Ford Focus was stolen from a parking lot.
VANDALISM
Albemarle Rd., 1000 block, 9 p.m. July 16 to 8:30 a.m. July 17. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB pellet.
Prentice Dr., 44700 block, 3 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Two vehicle windows were smashed.
West Maple Ave., 400 block, noon Aug. 19. Tires on a vehicle were slashed and deflated.