These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 25 to 6 a.m. Aug. 26. Electronics, clothing, and credit cards were stolen from three vehicles entered by smashing windows.

Marquis Sq., 43700 block, 7:15 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 25 to 7 a.m. Aug. 26. Electronics, shoes and a credit card were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Waxpool Rd., 45100 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 25. A wallet and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Kings Arms Sq., 44000 block, 3:24 a.m. Aug. 28. A man sold a Suzuki ATV to a male who paid with fake currency.

VANDALISM

Mossy Glen Terr., 21000 block, 11:39 a.m. Aug. 27. A vehicle was spray-painted.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberwood Plaza, 43100 block, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 26. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Barons St., 43100 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8 a.m. Aug. 28. Credit cards, gift cards and sunglasses were stolen from four vehicles.

Stadler Lane, 42700 block, 1 to 6 a.m. Aug. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Valiant Dr., 43100 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to 6 a.m. Aug. 28. Electronics were stolen from three vehicles.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd., 42300 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Graffiti was found on the walls of a school under construction.

Donegal Dr., 25700 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 26 to 10 a.m. Aug. 27. A mirror in a park restroom was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Barksdale Dr., 1400 block, 9:46 p.m. Aug. 23. Two people fought.

Battlefield Pkwy., 800 block, 9:17 a.m. Aug. 26. Threats were reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

Connery Terr., 100 block, 12:03 a.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7:11 a.m. Aug. 25. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 22. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 5:47 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 27. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:29 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 10:09 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Glen Abbey Ct., 18200 block, 9:12 p.m. Aug. 23. Harassment was reported.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 11:52 p.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 12:10 p.m. Aug. 27. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 9:52 a.m. Aug. 28. Threats were reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 9:06 a.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Harrison St., unit block, 11:44 p.m. Aug. 25. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., unit block, 1:06 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Battlefield Pkwy., 8:32 p.m. Aug. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Big Springs Ct., 42200 block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 9:21 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 12:20 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:59 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 5:12 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., 200 block, 6:35 a.m. Aug. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 8:23 p.m. Aug. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:38 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 10:46 a.m. Aug. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Thistle Way, 100 block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 6:24 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 21. A bicycle was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

King St. S., unit block, 10:17 a.m. Aug. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd. and Golden Larch Terr. NE, 12:39 p.m. Aug. 28. Property was damaged.

King St. S., unit block, 10:43 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 7:20 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Town Green Dr., 19300 block, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle window was smashed.

Town Green Dr., 19300 block, 7:44 p.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT

Enfield Lane, 12100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 24 to 10:40 a.m. Aug. 25. A Toro lawn mower was stolen from a backyard.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Amalfi Ct., 100 block, 2:43 p.m. Aug. 9. Two people fought.

Maple Ave., 100 block, 2:05 p.m. Aug. 21. Two women were involved in a road rage. No injuries were reported.

16th St. N., 100 block, 10:33 a.m. Aug. 18. Two people fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 10:59 a.m. Aug. 10. Two people fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 10. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Irvine Bank Lane, 700 block, 7:09 p.m. Aug. 16. Checks were stolen from a vehicle.

Pickwick Dr., 17000 block, 5:40 a.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Aldershot Pl., 17000 block, 6:26 a.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle window was damaged.

Kinvarra Pl., 600 block, 1:30 to 2 a.m. Aug. 15. A residence was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

ASSAULT

Marbury St., 1:40 p.m. Aug. 28. A male assaulted a female with a knife. A male juvenile was arrested and charged. The female was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 10:58 p.m. Aug. 24. A man assaulted a female. She sustained minor injuries. A 28-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Lakeland Dr., 100 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 22. A bullet hole was found in a window frame of a residence. No injuries were reported.

ROBBERY

Williamsburg Rd. and Washington & Old Dominion Trail, 12:20 p.m. Aug. 24. Two males robbed a female bicyclist of a bicycle and personal property at gunpoint. The female sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 11:03 a.m. Aug. 22. An attempt was made to take cash from a game machine by cutting a lock. Alcohol bottles were stolen from a bar area.

Hamilton Ct., unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 23 to 8 a.m. Aug. 24. Cash, credit cards and vehicle keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Joseph Terr., 21100 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 25 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Cash and a laptop computer were stolen from a vehicle.

Ladbrook Dr., 22700 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 12 to 10 a.m. Aug. 28. Copper fittings were stolen from a construction site.

Peyton Rd., 100 block, 12:30 to 10 a.m. Aug. 24. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle; electronics and a pocket knife were stolen from a second vehicle; and cash, gift cards and sunglasses were stolen from a third vehicle.

Stone Springs Blvd. and Azalea Lane, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 24. A man confronted two males he observed taking parts off his dump truck. The males fled the scene.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hamilton Ct., unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 23 to 8 a.m. Aug. 24. A gray 2012 Toyota van was stolen.

VANDALISM

Backwater Dr. and Flatwood Pl., noon Aug. 22. Graffiti was found on a culvert in a community.