These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

VANDALISM

Cable Mill Terr., 24600 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 25 to 9 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle hood was damaged.

Silver Linden Pl. and Bigbud Hickory Lane, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 2. A front loader was driven into portable toilets, stop signs, trees, a trailer and a residence under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Preddy Ct., 43600 block, 8:34 p.m. Sept. 4. A male and female entered a residence and assaulted a man. They took a dog and fled in a vehicle. A 21-year-old Ashburn male and a 22-year-old Ashburn female were arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING

Tantara Terr., 17500 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 2. A man brandished a firearm at a female walking in a parking garage.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belmont Manor Lane, 19600 block, 1:54 a.m. Aug. 30. Alcohol was stolen from a clubhouse.

Falmouth Ct., 44000 block, 2:45 a.m. Sept. 4. A man entered a residence and fled when he was confronted by a resident. Nothing was reported missing.

Fernbrook Ct., 21300 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 19. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Saint Theresa Lane, 21300 block, 10:20 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1. Cash, credit cards, gift cards and a license were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Waxpool Rd., 43100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to 8 a.m. Sept. 3. Bus windows were damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 2:55 a.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 3. Harassment was reported.

Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. Aug. 31. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10:51 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 4. Two people fought.

Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:28 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 29. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:23 a.m. Sept. 3. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 3. Abuse was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 2:41 p.m. Sept. 3. Threats were reported.

Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 3. Harassment was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 1. Two people fought.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 11:39 p.m. Sept. 1. Harassment was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:04 p.m. Aug. 30. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERY

Gaines Ct., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 1. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 8:22 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:08 a.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 2:24 a.m. Sept. 4. A male and female stole merchandise from a store and fled in a vehicle. A 28-year-old Maryland female and a 43-year-old West Virginia male were arrested and charged.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2:21 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 2:24 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Emerald Dunes Pl., 43500 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 1. A credit card was stolen.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 10:12 a.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:45 p.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9:17 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Green Meadow Lane, 42300 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 9:13 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Solitude Ct., 400 block, 8:36 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.

South St., 100 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Sunday Morning Lane, 41500 block, 9:59 a.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was reported stolen. A 25-year-old Lansdowne man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Battery Point Pl., 43000 block, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3:11 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:18 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.

Foxhunt Terr., 1000 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sherbrooke Terr., 43000 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 1:38 p.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sycolin Rd., 800 block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Vestals Pl., 43300 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 3. Tampering was reported.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mountain Rd., 13500 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 4. Two firearms were stolen from a safe in a residence.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

BREAK-IN

Maple Ave. N., 300 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 to 8 a.m. Sept. 3. A press box and concession stand were entered by force and damaged. One of them was spray-painted. Nothing was reported missing.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

North Alder Ave., 200 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 2. A man refused to pay the fare and assaulted a taxi driver. No injuries were reported. A 23-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

WEAPON

Route 28 and Old Ox Rd., 2 a.m. Sept. 1. Weapon violation was reported. A 45-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 6:36 a.m. Sept. 2. A man wearing a mask forced an employee to open a safe. The man took the money and pushed the employee before fleeing from the business on foot. The employee received minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Leaf Ct., 300 block, 1 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29. Cash and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Banbury Sq., 20500 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 1 to 7:33 a.m. Sept. 2. A wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Berkeley Ct., 5:40 p.m. Aug. 28 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 29. Cash, a laptop computer and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

East Amhurst St., 300 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 30 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Construction equipment and tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Heather Glen Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 28 to 7 a.m. Aug. 29. Cash and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Rabbitrun Terr., 46800 block, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 3 to 6:08 a.m. Sept. 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Seneca Ridge Dr., 100 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 31 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1. A bag and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Seneca Ridge Dr., 100 block, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. Cash and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

South Fox Rd., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to 10:20 a.m. Sept. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colonial Ave., 800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 30 to 1 p.m. Aug. 31. A green 2007 Chrysler minivan was stolen.

Seneca Ridge Dr., 100 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. A gray Ford Escape was stolen.