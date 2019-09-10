VANDALISM
Cable Mill Terr., 24600 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 25 to 9 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle hood was damaged.
Silver Linden Pl. and Bigbud Hickory Lane, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 2. A front loader was driven into portable toilets, stop signs, trees, a trailer and a residence under construction.
ASSAULT
Preddy Ct., 43600 block, 8:34 p.m. Sept. 4. A male and female entered a residence and assaulted a man. They took a dog and fled in a vehicle. A 21-year-old Ashburn male and a 22-year-old Ashburn female were arrested and charged.
BRANDISHING
Tantara Terr., 17500 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 2. A man brandished a firearm at a female walking in a parking garage.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belmont Manor Lane, 19600 block, 1:54 a.m. Aug. 30. Alcohol was stolen from a clubhouse.
Falmouth Ct., 44000 block, 2:45 a.m. Sept. 4. A man entered a residence and fled when he was confronted by a resident. Nothing was reported missing.
Fernbrook Ct., 21300 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 19. A firearm was stolen from a residence.
Saint Theresa Lane, 21300 block, 10:20 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1. Cash, credit cards, gift cards and a license were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Waxpool Rd., 43100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to 8 a.m. Sept. 3. Bus windows were damaged.
ASSAULTS
Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 2:55 a.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.
Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 3. Harassment was reported.
Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. Aug. 31. Threats were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10:51 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 4. Two people fought.
Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:28 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 29. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:23 a.m. Sept. 3. Harassment was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.
King St. N., 800 block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 3. Abuse was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 2:41 p.m. Sept. 3. Threats were reported.
Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 3. Harassment was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 1. Two people fought.
Whipp Dr., 300 block, 11:39 p.m. Sept. 1. Harassment was reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:04 p.m. Aug. 30. Indecent exposure was reported.
ROBBERY
Gaines Ct., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 1. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 8:22 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:08 a.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 2:24 a.m. Sept. 4. A male and female stole merchandise from a store and fled in a vehicle. A 28-year-old Maryland female and a 43-year-old West Virginia male were arrested and charged.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2:21 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 2:24 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.
Emerald Dunes Pl., 43500 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 1. A credit card was stolen.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 10:12 a.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:45 p.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9:17 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.
Green Meadow Lane, 42300 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.
Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 9:13 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.
Solitude Ct., 400 block, 8:36 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.
South St., 100 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Stratford Pl., 100 block, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.
Sunday Morning Lane, 41500 block, 9:59 a.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.
Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was reported stolen. A 25-year-old Lansdowne man was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Battery Point Pl., 43000 block, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3:11 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:18 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.
Foxhunt Terr., 1000 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was tampered with.
Sherbrooke Terr., 43000 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.
Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 1:38 p.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.
Sycolin Rd., 800 block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.
Vestals Pl., 43300 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 3. Tampering was reported.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Mountain Rd., 13500 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 4. Two firearms were stolen from a safe in a residence.
BREAK-IN
Maple Ave. N., 300 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 to 8 a.m. Sept. 3. A press box and concession stand were entered by force and damaged. One of them was spray-painted. Nothing was reported missing.
ASSAULT
North Alder Ave., 200 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 2. A man refused to pay the fare and assaulted a taxi driver. No injuries were reported. A 23-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
WEAPON
Route 28 and Old Ox Rd., 2 a.m. Sept. 1. Weapon violation was reported. A 45-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged.
ROBBERY
Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 6:36 a.m. Sept. 2. A man wearing a mask forced an employee to open a safe. The man took the money and pushed the employee before fleeing from the business on foot. The employee received minor injuries.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Autumn Leaf Ct., 300 block, 1 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29. Cash and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Banbury Sq., 20500 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 1 to 7:33 a.m. Sept. 2. A wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.
Berkeley Ct., 5:40 p.m. Aug. 28 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 29. Cash, a laptop computer and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
East Amhurst St., 300 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 30 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Construction equipment and tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Heather Glen Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 28 to 7 a.m. Aug. 29. Cash and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Rabbitrun Terr., 46800 block, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 3 to 6:08 a.m. Sept. 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Seneca Ridge Dr., 100 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 31 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1. A bag and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Seneca Ridge Dr., 100 block, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. Cash and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
South Fox Rd., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to 10:20 a.m. Sept. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Colonial Ave., 800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 30 to 1 p.m. Aug. 31. A green 2007 Chrysler minivan was stolen.
Seneca Ridge Dr., 100 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. A gray Ford Escape was stolen.